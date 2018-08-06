Tuggers from Pleasant Valley High School pull against Riverdale High School on the Illinois side during the 31st annual Tugfest last year between LeClaire and Port Byron. Riverdale out pulled Pleasant Valley 93.5 feet to 40.9 feet.
A good Monday to all. You might want an umbrella today as there is a chance of thunderstorms later. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Thunderstorms possible today, tonight
According to the NWS's Hazardous Weather Outlook "thunderstorms are forecast across the area through the period especially north of I-80 early this morning and south of I-80 later tonight. The main threats with these storms are heavy rain and flash flooding plus lightning. Severe weather cannot be ruled out with the potential of damaging winds and hail later this afternoon through the overnight hours."
Locally, there is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees.
Tonight there's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.
Tuesday will see a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 81 degrees
Tuesday night brings a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. and a low around 64 degrees.
2. Child's body pulled from Mississippi
The body of a small child was pulled Sunday night from the Mississippi River near Brown's Island at Riverside Park in Muscatine.
The discovery comes nearly two weeks after Hawk Newberry fell into the river from a dock at Rock Island's Schwiebert Riverfront Park on July 24.
Bystanders attempted to rescue the 2-year-old boy after he fell into the water. Recovery efforts were suspended July 30, but family members continued searching on their own, including removing debris and logs from underneath the docks, where they believed the child remained stuck.
The Muscatine County Sheriff's Department would not confirm or deny Sunday night that it was Hawk's body.
But the child's uncle, John Bell, said his mother and other family members went to Muscatine and identified the body. Read more.
3. Davenport road updates
• A couple of major roads recently under construction are set to reopen later this week in Davenport. City officials estimate 2nd Street at Marquette Street will reopen on Thursday and Division at 3rd and 4th streets are expected to reopen by the end of Friday. While these streets will reopen, some finish work may occur into next week. This work should not result in traffic impacts.
• There will be daytime closures of the outside Illinois-bound lane of U.S. 67/Talbot (Centennial) Bridge beginning today and continuing through Thursday for bridge inspection. The lane closure will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Traffic delays are possible during peak travel hours.
• Work continues on W. 76th Street, Elm Street, Federal Street, Harrison Street, Jersey Ridge Road, E. Locust Street, and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
4. Closure for railroad crossing in East Moline
Part of an East Moline street will close for track repair beginning today.
The Rock Island County Highway Department says 158th Street N./40th Street will be closed to through traffic at the BNSF railroad tracks for track repair.
The tracks are about one-tenth of a mile south of Morton Drive.
The road will be closed from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m., Aug. 13.
Meeting coming up on Clinton road project
There will be a meeting Thursday regarding a concrete street rehabilitation in Clinton.
The meeting, from 5-6 p.m. at Ericksen Center, 1401 11th Avenue North, will be around a project that includes the following roads:
● 11th Ave. North from North 13th Street. to 200 feet east of North 12th Street.
● North 13th Street from 10th Avenue North to 11th Avenue North.
● 10th Avenue North from North 13th Street to North 12th Street.
This project is anticipated to begin around August 13.
5. Tug Fest holds strong 32 years later
From our Follow-up Files: LeClaire and Port Byron have their identities as well as their community pride tied up in a rope — a wet 680-pound rope.
Labor Day weekend is here and summer draws to a close. But we're not quite ready to say goodbye to the season just yet. Throughout the weekend…
On Saturday, Aug. 11, the two river towns will pull together for the 32nd year of Tug Fest. The now three-day festival, held on both sides of the river, draws dozens of tuggers and tens of thousands of spectators to the Iowa and Illinois riverfronts for the annual tug-of-war over the Mississippi River.
Veteran pullers and brothers Jeff and Matt Thoene now are LeClaire tugmasters, or team captains. They recall the early days when people just showed up and joined a team and often without any preparation.
In high school when the tug began, Jeff Thoene of Bettendorf said his first pull was an exhibition tug 21 years ago between the football teams from Pleasant Valley and Riverdale (Port Byron) schools. He was 16. The next few years, he said "You just showed up and hoped somebody picked you for their team."
But today, he said tuggers practice two to three times a week for nearly two hours a night. Read more.
Among the socially forbidden realities of death, the autopsy may get the coldest shoulder of all. To many people, the very idea of an autopsy is morbid and taboo. And that's understandable.
We've all heard the lament when a loved one dies suddenly: "I don't want anyone cutting into her/him."
Times reporter Barb Ickes has read enough, watched enough TV and has known coroners long enough to have an idea of what to expect at an autopsy. But there were surprises. Perhaps chief among them was the fact that it wasn't what my imagination had suggested. Read more.
Today's photo gallery:
Q-C British Auto Club Heartland British Auto Fest
British Auto Fest in LeClaire
