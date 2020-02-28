Rick's Six: Tire cleanup in Davenport, new Q-C restaurants, and Civil Rights Commission dispute heads to court

2/28/20

A good February Friday to all. Light snow or flurries are likely across the region this morning. Snowfall accumulations up to one half inch will be possible across east central Iowa and west central Illinois.

As for the Quad-Cities metro area:

1. Cloudy and breezy

There's a 30% chance of snow before 10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 32 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight will be clear with a low around 17 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

Traffic note: Government Bridge to close Saturday

On Saturday, the Government Bridge between Arsenal Island and Davenport will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. so that repairs can be performed to one of the lift cylinders on the swing span. Rail and pedestrian traffic will be able to use the bridge as normal.