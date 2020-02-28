Rick's Six: Tire cleanup in Davenport, new Q-C restaurants, and Civil Rights Commission dispute heads to court

A good February Friday to all. Light snow or flurries are likely across the region this morning. Snowfall accumulations up to one half inch will be possible across east central Iowa and west central Illinois.
As for the Quad-Cities metro area:
1. Cloudy and breezy
There's a 30% chance of snow before 10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 32 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 17 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
The current outlooks shows a roughly 37% probability of a record flood of the Mississippi River.
Traffic note: Government Bridge to close Saturday
On Saturday, the Government Bridge between Arsenal Island and Davenport will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. so that repairs can be performed to one of the lift cylinders on the swing span. Rail and pedestrian traffic will be able to use the bridge as normal.
2. Davenport asks court to resolve Civil Rights Commission membership dispute
Davenport and Mayor Mike Matson have filed a petition in Scott County District Court for declaratory judgment against four former members of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.
The city also asks for a temporary injunction prohibiting the four — Susan Greenwalt, Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, Clyde Mayfield and Helen Roberson — from acting as commissioners.
The filings are an attempt to end the yearlong membership controversy on the commission, which has gridlocked the all-volunteer board even as the work of the permanent Civil Rights office continues. Read more.
3. Package found near Fulton preschool tests positive for meth
Police are investigating a package found Thursday morning near a Fulton, Ill., preschool.
According to a post on the Fulton Police Department's Facebook page, a staff member with the Fulton School District located the small box containing syringes and needles next to a football field located across the street from the Fulton Blended Preschool.
The items tested positive for methamphetamine.
Anyone with any information about this package should call Fulton police at 815-589-3617.
Other crime, courts and public safety headlines
4. City crews remove hundreds of tires from Davenport yard
Skid loaders rumbled through the backyard of a Davenport home Thursday to continue the removal of hundreds of tires. At times, one section of Lincoln Avenue remained closed during removal, which began Tuesday.
The tires, according to Davenport officials, violate city regulations.
Richard Oswald, neighborhood services director for Davenport, said the removal has been in process for several months. Read more.
5. Meet Mary Quite Contrary, founder of Mary Quite Contrary's House of Burlesque
Mary Francis is colorfully contrary. From dropping out of high school to become a hair stylist, to dyeing her hair bright red, to 10 years of dancing burlesque, the fun-loving, 30-year-old Rock Island native continues to blaze trails. Co-founder of the Quad-Cities’ first burlesque troupe, Francis (who performs as Mary Quite Contrary) has formed a new group, Mary Quite Contrary's House of Burlesque, debuting at the Spotlight Theatre, Moline, Saturday, March 7. Read more.
Fewer young eagles along the Mississippi: A blip, or cause for concern?
Kelly McKay was in the midst of driving his Midwinter Bald Eagle Survey route along the Mississippi River when he realized he wasn't seeing very many young birds.
McKay, a wildlife biologist from Hampton, Illinois, has been counting eagles along the Mississippi for more than 20 years as part of a survey conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The goal is to collect, analyze and maintain long-term eagle population data.
A healthy eagle population is one in which 30 percent or more of the birds are immature, or replacement, birds.
What McKay found when he tallied his results for this year was that of 912 total birds, 670, or 73.5%, were adults, while 228, or 25%, were immatures.
For the years 2000-2019, the average percentage of immatures was 38.5%, McKay said. That means this year's average "is a 35% reduction in that 20-year average." Read more.
6. Marx: Fish frys and pancake breakfasts still have a place
Sadly, taco suppers, spaghetti dinners, bake sales, Friday fish frys and the simple fundraising grand daddy of them all — the pancake breakfast — just don't have the zing they used to have.
Time was, a service club — Kiwanis, Rotary, Jaycees, Optimist, Knights of Columbus, Masons or a booster club — name one — would bust out a pancake breakfast and clear — because the help is free — $750 or a $1,000-plus for a cause — usually youth-related. Places like the VFWs, American Legions and the ever-reliable Davenport Knights of Columbus, have always made their buildings available to people wanting to give back.
The simple fundraiser was always been easy to bring to life. It didn't cost much for the ingredients, there was plenty of volunteer labor and a willing audience. Sadly, all three have taken a hit. Food costs are nuts, volunteer labor is down, and a willing audience is not as willing as it once was.
Fundraising has taken on a new edge. Schools and service clubs now have galas, golf outings and hustle assorted big-ticket items in order to raise funds. Read more.
BONUS SIX: Open for business
