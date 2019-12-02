Rick's Six: 'Tis the fire season, big disturbance, gunfire in downtown Davenport, and milestone for Bees' coach

The sex abuse charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, while the false imprisonment charge is a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

According the arrest affidavit, on Wednesday at about 9 p.m. Barnes began assaulting the woman, repeatedly punching her as well as pinning her down causing bruises to her arms and legs, and committing multiple sex acts.