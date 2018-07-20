A good Friday to all. Scattered showers are on tap for the Quad-Cities today while residents in central Iowa are assessing the damage after tornadoes injured at least 17 people on Thursday.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly cloudy and cooler
Today there is a 30 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 78 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will bring a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
For the weekend:
Saturday — There's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 81 degrees and a low around 66 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday — There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.
2. Geneseo teen dies in area quarry
An officer with RiverStone Group, owner of the Cleveland (Ill.) Quarry, has confirmed there was a fatality at the facility Thursday.
Brian Dockery, vice president of governmental and community relations, said there was a trespassing incident there about 1:30 a.m. Thursday involving six subjects, and one person died.
“None were our employees,” he said.
The deceased was Alex Williams, 19, of Geneseo, according to Henry County Coroner Melissa Watkins who pronounced Williams dead at the scene.
He said the Colona Fire Department was called to the scene, where the pit is more than 150 feet deep. He said he didn’t know what area was involved, however. The Henry County Sheriff’s Department is investigating and until that investigation is complete, he said he wouldn’t be able to give details.
“I’m not aware of them myself at this time,” he said.
Given notices to appear in court on misdemeanor trespassing charges were Loren Clark-Hoake, 20, of rural Coal Valley, and Samuel Murray, Travis Robertson, Brandon Ramos and Logan Ricketts, all 19 and of Geneseo, according to Capt. Kelan Wells of the sheriff’s department.
RiverStone owns multiple quarries in three states, according to Dockery. He said he’s been with the firm 38 years and didn’t remember any fatalities. He said RiverStone has won numerous awards for safety, but it’s dangerous when people who are unfamiliar with the quarry go there.
“Quarries are just not a place for a person to go that’s not aware of the settings, the area,” he said.
3. Iowa tornadoes hit unexpectedly, causing damage and injuries
A flurry of unexpected tornadoes swept through central Iowa, injuring at least 17 people, flattening buildings in three cities and forcing the evacuation of a hospital.
Residents — and even weather forecasters — were taken by surprise Thursday as the tornadoes hit Marshalltown, Pella and Bondurant. Ten people were injured in Marshalltown and seven at a factory near Pella, but no deaths were reported.
Alex Krull, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, said forecasting models produced Thursday morning showed only a slight chance of strong thunderstorms later in the day.
Marshalltown, a city of 27,000 people about 50 miles northeast of Des Moines, appeared to have been hit the hardest. Brick walls collapsed in the streets, roofs were blown off buildings and the cupola of the historic courthouse tumbled 175 feet (53 meters) to the ground.
The only hospital in Marshalltown was damaged, spokeswoman Amy Varcoe said. All 40 of the patients at UnityPoint Health were being transferred to the health system's larger hospital in Waterloo as well as one in Grundy Center, she said.
Additional funnels were reported as the storm moved east of Des Moines past Altoona, Prairie City and Colfax.
National Weather Service meteorologist Rod Donavon said two primary storms spawned the series of tornadoes. One developed in the Marshalltown area, causing damage there, while the other started east of Des Moines and traveled through Bondurant and into Pella.
The exact number of tornadoes and their strength will be determined later. Read more.
4. Recognize this person? Police seek your help
Authorities are asking the public's help in identifying the pictured person wanted in connection with a Davenport car theft.
Here's the CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities narrative:
"On Friday, July 6 at about 1:35 a.m. units responded to a business located at 1201 E. Locust Street, in reference to a robbery and vehicle theft. The victim was inside the store and left his vehicle running. When he came outside the suspect was in his vehicle pulling out of the parking spot. The victim grabbed onto the car and was dragged across the parking lot toward Bridge Avenue. Once at Bridge Avenue the suspect produced a handgun, pointed it at the victim and not so kindly asked him to step away from the vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene. The suspect had arrived at the business with several other subjects in the pictured stolen vehicle."
The suspect was described as a male, 16-19 years old, about 5-feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds.
If you know who this person is or have any information about this crime, you asked urged to call CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. Do not approach this person. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.
5. Dry Goods opens at NorthPark Mall Saturday
Dry Goods, a boutique retailer owned by department store chain Von Maur, will open at NorthPark Mall in Davenport Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the store will showcase new fall apparel and offer free gifts with purchases. Dry Goods is located at NorthPark, 320 W. Kimberly Road, on the south side of the mall, between J.C. Penney and Barnes & Noble.
In February, Von Maur announced it would open 12 new Dry Goods locations, including the first Quad-Cities store. Davenport-based Von Maur first introduced the brand in 2010 with a store in Aurora, Illinois.
In a news release, Von Maur added "Our merchandise assortment is perfect for young customers wanting to create a look inspired by the latest fashion trends."
Dry Goods caters to young women with its ever-changing selection of apparel, accessories and gifts. The Dry Goods name was inspired by Von Maur's roots as a dry goods store in 1872 in downtown Davenport.
6. Big Story: Animals can pay it forward, too
It is not uncommon to hear animal lovers say they buy Lottery tickets, because they would use their winnings to open an animal shelter.
Deb Wallace didn't play the Lottery.
The Long Grove woman knew she was setting herself up for considerable financial and physical challenges when she opened Down By the Creek.
A sanctuary for abused, neglected or otherwise unwanted companion animals, Down By the Creek supplies a varied collection of more than 100 pets with a safe and loving home.
The rescued and rehabbed animals then become ambassadors of their own good fortune, breeding the hope they find at Wallace's sanctuary during therapeutic visits to nursing homes and schools, among other places.
The tale of Wallace and her affectionate and oft-furry tenants is Sunday's Big Story. Check back later at qctimes.com for the rest of the story.
Today's photo gallery: Flurry of tornadoes sweeps through Iowa
A flurry of tornadoes that formed unexpectedly swept through central Iowa Thursday, injuring at least 17 people, flattening buildings in three cities and forcing the evacuation of a hospital.