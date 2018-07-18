A good Wednesday to all. In just nine days thousands of runners, walkers and bikers will converge on the Quad-Cities to participate in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the RAGBRAI bike ride across Iowa. While it is a tad early to get a good idea what the weather will be like on that day, we do know today's weather should be a winner.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and beautiful
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.
Thursday brings a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees.
There's also a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
2. New ramp changes on I-74 in Moline
Heads up to all folks who use the Moline on/off ramps to access Interstate 74.
Beginning today, eastbound 7th Avenue will be closed between the I-74 ramps and 21st Street A through mid-August. Access to and from the I-74 ramps at 7th Avenue will change and drivers should watch for changing traffic patterns and drive with caution.
Eastbound 7th Avenue detour: Drivers will be directed to take northbound 19th Street to eastbound 6th Avenue to southbound 23rd Street to westbound 7th Avenue.
I-74 ramp access: Westbound I-74 traffic taking the 7th Avenue ramp will only be able to turn left onto westbound 7th Avenue. Eastbound I-74 traffic taking the 7th Avenue ramp will only be able to turn right onto westbound 7th Avenue.
See map to avoid confusion, and good luck.
3. Construction of turn lane to Costco causes lane closure
The city of Davenport reports that the right westbound lane of E. 53rd Street between Elmore Circle and Lorton Avenue has been closed for construction of a right-turn-only lane into Costco.
This work is estimated to be completed by July 27.
Traffic delays are expected while this work is performed. Drivers are advised to consider an alternate route, such as Kimberly Road.
Additional traffic changes will occur as construction progresses, including the addition of a median, a traffic signal and a left-turn-only lane (with some street widening work). Information on these traffic control changes will be released as these phases of construction begin.
CitiBus Route 5, Blue Line, is expected to experience delays during peak travel hours as well. Use the website or the Transloc App for details on bus location and delays, details at www.citidbus.com.
• W. 2nd Street closes today in Davenport: Beginning today W. 2nd Street will be closed between Marquette and Fillmore streets. Westbound 2nd Street should take Marquette north to 4th Street and eastbound 2nd Street/Rockingham Road traffic will use Division to 3rd streets.
FYI: Southbound Marquette Street between 2nd Street and River Drive remains closed.
The closure is necessary for exploratory sewer work and subsequent repair. Repairs should be completed by July 27.
4. New BBQ spot opens on busy Brady Street
Walkers and runners climbing Brady Street during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 next weekend will be greeted with a new sight — and new smells — on top of the hill.
Jonathan and Ashley McNeal, owners of McNeal’s Southern Smokehouse, plan to start grilling and serving comfort food early morning on Saturday, July 28, to feed Bix 7 spectators. They'll also have plenty of water on hand. Read more.
5. Teen girls turn themselves in to police in connection with carjacking
Here's an update to a story that appeared early yesterday on qctimes.com.
Two teen girls accused of committing a carjacking Monday night in Moline turned themselves in to authorities Tuesday just a few hours after their photo appeared on social media, Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said.
A 16-year-old Silvis resident turned herself in to the Silvis Police Department while a 17-year-old Moline resident turned herself in to the Moline Police Department.
Both girls are being held in the Mary Davis Detention Center in Galesburg, Illinois. Each is charged with one count of aggravate vehicular hijacking, Griffin said.
Their names are not being released as they are being adjudicated in juvenile court. If the charges are raised to adult level authorities will then release the names of the girls.
The case will be reviewed with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney regarding criminal charges. The department credited numerous tips from the public with identifying the two juveniles.
Griffin said that at 9:43 p.m. Monday, Moline police responded to the 2700 block of Avenue of the Cities regarding an aggravated carjacking.
A 71-year-old woman was in the passenger seat of her daughter’s blue 2011 Kia when she was approached by two females who implied they had a firearm and threatened to harm the woman.
The two girls got into the vehicle and fled the area in the Kia with the victim still inside. The woman was able to escape the car in the area of Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf.
The car has not yet been recovered, Griffin said.
6. Two-headed pitching attack fuels Spartans into state semifinals
During 38 regular-season games, Ellie Spelhaug and Alexia Lara pitched in the same contest only four times.
Pleasant Valley defeated Iowa City High 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the Iowa Class 5A state softball tournament in Fort Dodge on Tuesday.
In the postseason, the two-headed pitching attack has been a critical piece of the Pleasant Valley softball team's success.
Spelhaug and Lara teamed for nine strikeouts and a three-hitter Tuesday evening as top-ranked PV blanked Iowa City High 4-0 in a Class 5A state quarterfinal at the Rogers Sports Complex.
PV (34-7) is in the semifinals for the third consecutive season. It will meet fifth-ranked West Des Moines Valley (32-9) at 7 p.m. today. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Jumer's Castle Lodge
Home2 Suites by Hilton, an award-winning mid-tier, all-suite hotel brand broke ground Tuesday at the site of the former Jumer's Castle Lodge. The extended-stay hotel under construction is scheduled for completion in 2019. The 107-suite hotel is located at 975 Utica Ridge Place and is owned and managed by Frontier Hospitality Group. The hotel is being built by Davenport based firm, Russell. Read more.
While the new hotel goes up, we thought you'd like to take a look back in Quad-City history to remember The Lodge/Jumer's Castle Lodge.