A good Tuesday to all. The threat of showers increase after plenty of sun early today, then look for scattered showers later in the evening hours. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny and hot today
An area of showers and embedded storms will moving into the Quad-City region, mainly south of I-80. Any storms will not be severe with lightning the main risk. Area rainfall totals will be roughly a half inch or less, resulting in no significant water issues.
For the Q-C metro area, there's a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. The day will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.
Tonight there's a 60 percent of scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Showers are likely Wednesday with a possible thunderstorm. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.
2. Temporary closure of 19th Street in Moline
Beginning Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation will temporarily close northbound 19th Street from 27th Street to south of Avenue of the Cities. The work is anticipated to be completed by 10 p.m. Westbound I-74 traffic exiting at 19th Street will still be able to travel north on 19th Street to Avenue of the Cities.
Northbound 19th Street from Avenue of the Cities to 12th Avenue remains closed through the end of the 2018 construction season.
• I-74 traffic shift in Moline
Also beginning Wednesday, traffic on westbound and eastbound I-74 south of Avenue of the Cities will be shifted to the newly constructed inside (median) lanes. Two lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained during daytime hours. The new traffic pattern will be in place through the fall.
The I-74 exit to Avenue of the Cities will remain open, however, the exit lane will be extended farther than the existing configuration. Drivers should pay close attention to directional signage.
The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge project is expected to be completed in 2021.
3.Lane closures today for Interstate 74 in Henry County
The Illinois Department of Transportation, announces that a lane closure for the right westbound lane of Interstate 74 between Illinois 17 at Woodhull and Illinois 81 at Lynn Center.
The lane closure will begin today and end Friday. Workers will be performing concrete patching.
4.Niabi Zoo director: 'It was a mistake; I take full responsibility'
Memorial plaques on donated benches at Niabi Zoo have been removed over the past year without notification to the donors, and the zoo's director said the handling of the situation was a mistake.
"We had a plan," director Lee Jackson said Monday of the dismantled memorials. "We just didn't communicate it. The mistake was in communication."
But some say multiple mistakes were made. Read more.
5.EICC revamps nursing program after wave of resignations
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is revamping its nursing program after a wave of resignations from staffers who say the college overworked faculty, failed to invest in new equipment and ignored teachers when they tried to force improvements.
The nursing program is the college's largest career program, with 314 students, offered at all three EICC campuses, Clinton, Muscatine and Scott. There are 670 students in the pre-nursing pipeline preparing to enter it.
Former staffers say the resignations are a sign the program is in jeopardy, pointing to a recent internal review that highlighted their complaints. But college officials say otherwise. A week after four staffers resigned within 30 minutes on Aug. 1, EICC announced in an email to students it had hired a new nursing program director and would share news this fall about new, "state-of-the-art" equipment. Read more.
6. Davenport man acquitted in 2016 death arrested on drug charges
A Davenport man acquitted last year in the death of an 18-year-old was arrested Sunday after police say they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his car.
Jonathan Jay Behan, 19, last known address in the 400 block of Westerfield Road, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 12:43 p.m. on one count of possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Read more.