Rick's Six: Traffic changes on I-74, break-in caught on video, and 2 from Q-C go for Miss America crown
Rick's Six: Traffic changes on I-74, break-in caught on video, and 2 from Q-C go for Miss America crown

12/12/19

A good Thursday to all. After  a round of light snow, wind and cold things begin to warm up in the Quad-Cities. How does a high in the lower 40s hit you?

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Warmer, but breezy

NWS: Summary

Today will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 43 degrees. A southeast wind 10 to 20 mph will become southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy with a low around 29 degrees.

Friday will see a slight chance of drizzle after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees.

Friday night will bring a chance of drizzle and snow before 2 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

What is the Cold Moon? A guide to full moon nicknames

January: Wolf Moon
February: Snow Moon
March: Worm Moon
April: Pink Moon
May: Flower Moon
• Feel the chill

NWS: Wind chill index

Use this handy, dandy graphic to find out the wind-chill index.

Photos: Snow fall in the Quad-Cities

121219-qct-qca-snowfeature-004a.JPG
121219-qct-qca-snowfeature-006a.JPG
01121219-qct-qca-snowkg-.jpg
02121219-qct-qca-snowkg-.jpg
03121219-qct-qca-snowkg-.jpg

2. I-74 engineers propose new traffic changes to keep project moving

Download PDF 74-pages-11-13_1-1.pdf

To keep the Interstate 74 Bridge project moving and to save time and money, project engineers say they have come up with a plan to complete construction on the I-74 lanes in Illinois between 7th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities in 2020.

Download PDF 74-pages-11-13_2-2.pdf

The proposed change for Illinois traffic in Moline is that Illinois-bound traffic would cross the current bridge and exit at either River Drive or 7th Avenue.

Download PDF 74-pages-11-13_3-end.pdf

To continue south on 74, drivers would exit at 7th Avenue and take 19th Street south to Avenue of the Cities, where they will get back on I-74.

Downtown access for northbound traffic on 19th Street will take 12th Avenue westbound to 16th Street. 

This will allow workers to begin construction on the section of the interstate from 7th Avenue to Avenue of the Cities.

The detour will add about two to three minutes of drive time from Middle Road in Bettendorf to Avenue of the Cities in Moline. However, it would allow for the expansion and construction of the interstate between 7th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities. Read more.

I-74 bridge construction

112719-qct-qc-dot-05.jpg
112719-qct-qc-dot-04.jpg
112719-qct-qc-dot-03.jpg
112719-qct-qc-dot-02.jpg
112719-qct-qc-dot-01.jpg

3. Parolee caught on video breaking into Davenport home

Seth Simonin

Seth Simonin

Davenport police have arrested a parolee from the Iowa Department of Corrections who was caught on a video camera breaking into a Farnam Street home Monday morning.

Seth Lawrence Simonin, 30, of 919 ½ LeClaire St., Davenport, is charged with one count each of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

The burglary charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, while the theft and criminal mischief charges are serious misdemeanors that carry a jail sentence of up to one year. Read more.

4. What led to John Deere layoffs? 2020 candidate Andrew Yang blames automation

121219-qct-qca-yang-20.jpg

Democratic presidential hopeful and entrepreneur Andrew Yang talking to supporters at Big River Bowling, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Davenport.

When Benjamin Ringle first heard about the “Freedom Dividend,” he thought it was ridiculous.

The dividend is Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s signature proposal to give all adult citizens $1,000 per month, no strings attached.

Ringle, of Davenport, said he used to live a struggling neighborhood, the kind of poverty-stricken place where some of his friends remain physically and financially stuck.

Yang was in the Quad-Cities Wednesday pointing to automation as a major culprit for the issues roiling the nation. His supporters tend to agree.

For evidence of the macro-level changes occurring in the American economy, Yang pointed to farms. Over the last century, the number of small farms has dwindled due to agricultural consolidation. Thanks to automation and other technologies, big farms and big factories alike can do more with fewer workers. Read more.

Photos: Andrew Yang goes bowling in Davenport

121219-qct-qca-yang-1.jpg
121219-qct-qca-yang-23.jpg
121219-qct-qca-yang-19.jpg
121219-qct-qca-yang-21.jpg
121219-qct-qca-yang-2.jpg

5. For first time, 2 Q-C women will compete for Miss America at same time

121119-mda-nws-beverly3.jpg

Ariel Beverly, Miss Illinois 2019, will compete for Miss America on Dec. 19, aired live on NBC.
121119-mda-nws-missamerica3

Emily Tinsman, Miss Iowa 2019, pictured at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Bettendorf.

As the Miss America competition nears its 100th anniversary, it will for the first time feature two contestants from the Quad-Cities at the same time.

Bettendorf native Emily Tinsman is Miss Iowa, and East Moline native Ariel Beverly is Miss Illinois. The Miss America ceremony will air Thursday, Dec. 19, on NBC. Read more.

6. Quad-City Times All-Metro girls swimming team

110219-qct-spt-regional-swim-009a.JPG

Bettendorf’s Sami Roemer swims the 200-yard individual medley during the state-qualifying meet last month at Clinton High School.

Sami Roemer and Arianna Ottavianelli were the only swimmers in the Mississippi Athletic Conference this season to earn first-team honors in a maximum four events.

The Bettendorf seniors, both headed to Division I swim programs, headline this year's Quad-City Times All-Metro girls swimming and diving team. Read more.

BONUS SIX: Retro Thursday Saturday morning television

Retro Thursday: Saturday morning television

Westerns ruled the '50s airwaves
Hanna-Barbera was a familiar name in the '60s
Music, real-life groups influenced '70s cartoons
Those '80s were a smurfy time
Zack and Co. couldn't save Saturday mornings

BONUS SIX PLUS 1: Stars we lost in 2019

Stars we lost in 2019