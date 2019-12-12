Rick's Six: Traffic changes on I-74, break-in caught on video, and 2 from Q-C go for Miss America crown

12/12/19

A good Thursday to all. After a round of light snow, wind and cold things begin to warm up in the Quad-Cities. How does a high in the lower 40s hit you?

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Warmer, but breezy

Today will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 43 degrees. A southeast wind 10 to 20 mph will become southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy with a low around 29 degrees.

Friday will see a slight chance of drizzle after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees.

Friday night will bring a chance of drizzle and snow before 2 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

• Feel the chill

Use this handy, dandy graphic to find out the wind-chill index.

