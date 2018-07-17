Try 1 month for 99¢
NWS: Weather summary

A pleasant couple of days are in store for the area. Temperatures will be at or slightly below normal with comfortable humidity levels. A storm system is expected to return showers and thunderstorms to the area by Thursday.

A good Tuesday to all. The weather graphic sent out by the National Weather Service says, "Pleasant Weather!" So here it is — pleasant, less humid weather — as seen in this NWS forecast.

1. Temps slightly below normal with comfortable humidity

Today will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

NWS logo

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 65 degrees. There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night.

2. Judge again denies Liggins trial delay

052518-qct-qca-liggins 001
Stanley Liggins, left, is escorted into a Scott County Courtroom, Thursday, May 24, 2018.

The judge presiding over the case of Stanley Liggins, who will be tried a third time in the death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis, has again denied a request by his attorneys to delay his Aug. 28 trial.

Liggins, 56, is charged in the strangulation death of Lewis, of Rock Island, on Sept. 17, 1990. The girl's burned body was found near a Davenport elementary school. Prosecutors say she also was sexually abused.

He was twice convicted in Lewis' death and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction, and on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction. Read more.

3. Top-ranked Knights survive test, erupt late to beat Benton

State Monday Class 3A-1 06
Davenport Assumption senior Hannah Kelley delivers a pitch against Benton Community Monday during the state softball championships at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

When Ron Ferrill saw the state tournament draw for his Davenport Assumption softball team, he was not doing cartwheels.

Even though Benton Community had 14 losses and did not have a state ranking attached to its name, Ferrill was on edge.

“I’ve been nervous every minute since I saw we had Benton,” Ferrill said. “I respect their coach, their team and the way they go about their business.

“Some view it as a good draw, but I knew we would be tested.”

Class 3A top-ranked Assumption was in a tussle for 5 ½ innings before it erupted for nine runs in its final at-bat to register a 14-4 quarterfinal win Monday night at the Rogers Sports Complex.

The Knights (37-3) meet fourth-ranked Humboldt (31-3) in the semifinals at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Read more.

• Oberbroeckling spins gem as West beats Dubuque Senior

• Gottilla no-hitter lifts Knights past Wahlert

4. Tree in fatal mishap showed signs of decay

070418-tree-death-002
The decayed core where a large limb broke on an oak tree, falling on and killing two people July 3 in front of the Rock Island County Courthouse.

An oak tree that killed two people and injured five others when a limb broke away during a Fourth of July celebration showed visible signs of decay.

According to information from Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos, Rock Island County Forest Preserve District Arborist Ben Mills inspected the century-old red oak tree in front of the courthouse two days after the accident.

A Freedom of Information Act request seeking arborist inspections over the past five years included a letter from Mills to Bustos stating a visual inspection by Mills on July 5 showed "the tree displayed signs of die back in several larger diameter limbs which, without conducting a full hazard tree assessment, I cannot fully determine those reasons." Read more.

5. Final countdown begins for Mississippi Valley Fair

Shawn Loter
Shawn Loter, who is in his second year as general manager of the Mississippi Valley Fair, says he has a lot on his to-do list to get ready for the 99th annual fair, which begins July 31.

With two weeks to go until the 99th annual Mississippi Valley Fair, Shawn Loter said his to-do list is “about a mile long.”

Download PDF Full Fair schedule

On a recent morning, Loter drove his custom golf cart — decorated with red and black tie-dye, the fair logo and his first name in small, cursive letters — around the fairgrounds and pointed to a few buildings in need of a power-wash or a paint touch-up.

The most noticeable item on his list is an ongoing $300,000 remodel of the grandstand’s facade. Work is set to be complete by July 31, when the six-day fair kicks off.

This year, a Fun Card, which grant access to the fair for the entire week and is the only way to attend grandstand shows, costs $60.

And Loter is happy with the lineup, with headliners including Chris Young, Sublime with Rome, Toby Keith, Theory of a Deadman, Billy Currington and Justin Moore.

The fair schedule also features more local bands, new vendors and a new area offering free, family-oriented activities called Sandyland, which will be located behind the Starlite Ballroom. Read more.

6. Bix 7 puts out 'Help Wanted' sign

072917-BIX7-AA-022
Volunteers fill cups at the water station near the turnaround of the 2017 Quad-City Times Bix7 Race on McClellan Boulevard in Davenport on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 needs more volunteers with race day just 10 days away. Read more.

• It's not too late to sign up for the QCT Bix 7.

View hundreds of photos from the Bix 7, Jr. Bix. Spot anyone you know?

Quad-City Times photographers took hundreds of images from the Acronic Jr. Bix and from around the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race course including the slip and slide at the turnaround. They're all here in a series of photo collections. Spot anyone you know?

Today's photo gallery: Class 4A Substate Semifinal West vs. Dubuque Senior

