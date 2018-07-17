A good Tuesday to all. The weather graphic sent out by the National Weather Service says, "Pleasant Weather!" So here it is — pleasant, less humid weather — as seen in this NWS forecast.
1. Temps slightly below normal with comfortable humidity
Today will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 65 degrees. There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night.
2. Judge again denies Liggins trial delay
The judge presiding over the case of Stanley Liggins, who will be tried a third time in the death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis, has again denied a request by his attorneys to delay his Aug. 28 trial.
Liggins, 56, is charged in the strangulation death of Lewis, of Rock Island, on Sept. 17, 1990. The girl's burned body was found near a Davenport elementary school. Prosecutors say she also was sexually abused.
He was twice convicted in Lewis' death and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction, and on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction. Read more.
3. Top-ranked Knights survive test, erupt late to beat Benton
When Ron Ferrill saw the state tournament draw for his Davenport Assumption softball team, he was not doing cartwheels.
Even though Benton Community had 14 losses and did not have a state ranking attached to its name, Ferrill was on edge.
“I’ve been nervous every minute since I saw we had Benton,” Ferrill said. “I respect their coach, their team and the way they go about their business.
“Some view it as a good draw, but I knew we would be tested.”
Class 3A top-ranked Assumption was in a tussle for 5 ½ innings before it erupted for nine runs in its final at-bat to register a 14-4 quarterfinal win Monday night at the Rogers Sports Complex.
The Knights (37-3) meet fourth-ranked Humboldt (31-3) in the semifinals at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Read more.
4. Tree in fatal mishap showed signs of decay
An oak tree that killed two people and injured five others when a limb broke away during a Fourth of July celebration showed visible signs of decay.
According to information from Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos, Rock Island County Forest Preserve District Arborist Ben Mills inspected the century-old red oak tree in front of the courthouse two days after the accident.
A Freedom of Information Act request seeking arborist inspections over the past five years included a letter from Mills to Bustos stating a visual inspection by Mills on July 5 showed "the tree displayed signs of die back in several larger diameter limbs which, without conducting a full hazard tree assessment, I cannot fully determine those reasons." Read more.
5. Final countdown begins for Mississippi Valley Fair
With two weeks to go until the 99th annual Mississippi Valley Fair, Shawn Loter said his to-do list is “about a mile long.”
On a recent morning, Loter drove his custom golf cart — decorated with red and black tie-dye, the fair logo and his first name in small, cursive letters — around the fairgrounds and pointed to a few buildings in need of a power-wash or a paint touch-up.
The most noticeable item on his list is an ongoing $300,000 remodel of the grandstand’s facade. Work is set to be complete by July 31, when the six-day fair kicks off.
This year, a Fun Card, which grant access to the fair for the entire week and is the only way to attend grandstand shows, costs $60.
And Loter is happy with the lineup, with headliners including Chris Young, Sublime with Rome, Toby Keith, Theory of a Deadman, Billy Currington and Justin Moore.
The fair schedule also features more local bands, new vendors and a new area offering free, family-oriented activities called Sandyland, which will be located behind the Starlite Ballroom. Read more.
6. Bix 7 puts out 'Help Wanted' sign
The Quad-City Times Bix 7 needs more volunteers with race day just 10 days away. Read more.
