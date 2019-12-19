Rick's Six: Trump impeached, Fry remembered as folksy competitor with soft heart, and ex-Moline cop faces theft charges

A good Thursday to all. We're looking at some mild weather today with nary of snowflake in the forecast. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny with a high in upper 30s
Today will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. Southwest winds will be between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. South winds will be between 5 to 10 mph.
2. President Trump impeached, 3rd in U.S. history
President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.
The historic vote split along party lines, much the way it has divided the nation, over a charge that the 45th president abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election. The House then approved a second charge, that he obstructed Congress in its investigation.
The articles of impeachment, the political equivalent of an indictment, now go to the Senate for trial. If Trump is acquitted by the Republican-led chamber, as expected, he still would have to run for reelection carrying the enduring stain of impeachment on his purposely disruptive presidency. Read more.
3. Doxsie: Fry was complex, hilarious and unforgettable
Remember back in high school when you had to write an essay about the most unforgettable person you’d ever met?
Some of us probably had trouble deciding who to write about back then, but now, after the better part of a half century kicking around sports journalism, it’s an easy choice.
Hayden Fry was by far the most unforgettable person sports columnist Don Doxsie has come across through all those decades.
It’s not just because of what Fry did for the Iowa football program and the university’s athletic programs in general. Hawkeye football was a wasteland when he arrived in 1979. Many thought the program was beyond repair.
Fry, who died Tuesday evening at the age of 90, had them in the Rose Bowl within three years and laid the foundation for what the program is today. His former assistant, Kirk Ferentz, perpetuates what Fry began.
But the most unforgettable thing about Fry was a breezy, countrified personality that masked a fiery competitive spirit and a soft heart. Read more.
Related reading
Remembering Hayden Fry: A look back at the 1998 special section on the retirement of the Iowa Hawkeyes coach
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
4. Former Moline Police Department sergeant charged with theft, misconduct
The Illinois State Police arrested former Moline Police Department Sgt. David P. Taylor, 42, on two felony counts of theft and one count of official misconduct at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in Milan.
Taylor, who resigned from the Moline Police Department in May 2019, is being held at the Rock Island County Jail on $75,000 bond.
Interim Moline Police Department Chief Robert T. Finney contacted the Illinois State Police on April 15, requesting assistance with a criminal investigation of discrepancies in the records of the department's Official Advanced Funds (OAF). OAF is money used for covert operations such as paying informants and buying items while working undercover.
The investigation identified unauthorized purchases made with a department-issued purchase card. Investigators were led to a bank account for a youth baseball team managed exclusively by David P. Taylor. Read more.
Related reading
• Davenport man charged in summer beating death of his wife; her parents say the police should have taken her to the hospital
5. Driver cited in truck-eating bridge case on Harrison
A truck hit a a bridge at 6:38 a.m. Wednesday, southbound on 5th and Harrison streets, Davenport.
Police said it took emergency responders a few hours to clear out the area and clean up the road.
The small semi-box truck was traveling south on Harrison Street, passed several height warning signs and signs directing a detour to turn off Harrison Street and on onto Fifth Street, police said.
The truck, which failed to take the detour, went under the railroad bridge, struck the bridge and ripped the top and sides off the cargo area. Police said the truck sustained "disabling damage."
The only person in the truck was driver Keon Bogan, 25, of St. Louis. He was cited for failure to obey signal devices. Harrison Street at 5th Street was blocked for about 2½ hours while the truck and debris were cleared from the roadway.