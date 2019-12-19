Rick's Six: Trump impeached, Fry remembered as folksy competitor with soft heart, and ex-Moline cop faces theft charges

12/19/19

A good Thursday to all. We're looking at some mild weather today with nary of snowflake in the forecast. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny with a high in upper 30s

Today will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. Southwest winds will be between 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. South winds will be between 5 to 10 mph.

2. President Trump impeached, 3rd in U.S. history

President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The historic vote split along party lines, much the way it has divided the nation, over a charge that the 45th president abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election. The House then approved a second charge, that he obstructed Congress in its investigation.