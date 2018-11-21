Hundreds of people attended the 47th annual Thanksgiving meal organized by Bob Vogelbaugh of Moline, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. This year's meal will be held from 4-6 p.m. at SouthPark Mall in Moline.
A good Wednesday to all. Got your mind on hitting the road, turkey and football? Read on for the latest from the National Weather Service.
1. Mild today, warmer but rainy for the weekend
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 43 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.
Black Friday will see rain after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday night there's a 80 percent chance of rain with a low around 40 degrees. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 38 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight.
Sunday rain is likely with a high near 44 degrees.
Sunday night will see a 50 percent chance of rain before 9 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., then a chance of snow after 11 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
2. Davenport employees seek damages from city after boss secretly recorded them naked
Eight city employees have filed a civil lawsuit alleging the city of Davenport neglected to properly supervise former housing program manager Roy DeWitt, who secretly recorded them while they were naked, saying they have endured severe mental and emotional distress because of his actions.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Scott County District Court, seeks restitution from the city for “permanent personal injuries,” including future medical expenses and mental suffering. The suit also says employees were “forced to identify themselves by only their private areas” to verify they were taped, saying the employees have suffered “an immense amount of emotional distress.” Read more.
3. Davenport School District to be recommended for Phase II, a designation typically reserved for non-compliant small districts
Davenport Community School District is headed for a broader, more intensive “Phase II” visit to address its noncompliance citations, a move that has historically been used only by small Iowa school districts. With more than 15,000 students according to the 2017 certified enrollment count, the district is by far the largest in the state to ever move to Phase II.
Phase II is a special review that takes an “intensive look at school programming,” said Chief of Bureau Communications and Information Service Staci Hupp.
Schools that enter Phase II have historically had fewer than 1,000 students in the entire district, and might not even be serving all grade levels, said Amy Williamson, chief of the Bureau of School Improvement for the Iowa Department of Education. The decision came after Davenport school officials attended the state education board’s Nov. 14 meeting to provide a progress update. Read more.
4. Probationer and woman awaiting sentencing arrested in meth investigation
A Davenport woman scheduled to be sentenced this month for hosting a drug house is back in the Scott County Jail after authorities seized methamphetamine from her residence late Monday.
Deena Lee Russell, 39, of 21445 Scott Park Road, lot 50, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
While at Russell’s residence, Scott County authorities also arrested Russell’s son, Alexander Lee Pekios, 20, for possessing drug paraphernalia, and Matthew Alexander Brown, 27, who was sentenced June 14 to four years probation for possession with the intent to distribute heroin but violated his probation. Read more.
5. Brad Paisley headlines Mississippi Valley Fair acts
Three chart-topping country musical acts — Dan + Shay, Jake Owen and Brad Paisley — and one rock band — Tesla — have been tapped to play next summer’s Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport. Read more.
6. Quad-Citians can race out to food, action and fun on Thanksgiving Day
6 plus 1. Hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday?
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is generally one of the busiest travel holiday periods of the year. As millions of travelers take to the roadways to celebrate Thanksgiving, Illinois State Police Capt. Jason Dickey reminds drivers to drive safely.
The Illinois State Patrol as well as other law enforcement agencies will utilize a combination of enforcement and education to reduce serious crashes and criminal activities.
Law officer will be visible on the interstates and heavily traveled state routes and will aggressively enforce the "Fatal Four" violations; speeding, DUI, distracted driving and seat belts.
Drivers can do their part to ensure they, and their passengers, experience safe travels Dickey says. Simply keeping your eyes on the road, watching your speed, buckling your seatbelt, and refraining from driving after consuming alcoholic beverages can reduce your chances of being involved in a traffic crash, he adds.
6 plus 2. Veterans Park closed in Moline
The city of Moline reports that Veterans Memorial Park and the parkway from 48th to 60th streets have closed for the winter. Those areas will reopen in the spring.
BONUS 6 Meet the Quad-City Times volleyball all-stars
The Quad-City Times has released its all-Metro, all-Eastern Iowa and all-Western Illinois volleyball teams. Did your favorite player make the cut? Check out these headlines.
