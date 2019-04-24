The tops of the seats at the LeClaire Park band shell can be seen above the Mississippi River floodwaters Saturday from the Davenport Skybridge. The Ferris Wheel at Modern Woodmen Park towers above the band shell in the background.
A handwritten sign on the window of Redband Coffee Co., in downtown Davenport, asks that patrons not bring pets into the store Monday. Pet-towing patrons are directed to a specialty walk-up window for orders.
A memorial of flowers and other objects left to pay respects to two men who lost their lives when they were hit by a falling tree limb can be seen on July 5, 2018, on the front lawn of the Rock Island County Courthouse.
2. Mississippi forecast to crest at 20.6 feet late Monday
As of Tuesday night, the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 is expected to crest at 20.6 feet some time Monday into Tuesday.
But that forecast could change as a storm system with the potential for a lot of rain moves into the U.S. 20 corridor north of the Quad-Cities over the weekend, said meteorologist Pete Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport.
“It appears to have the potential to drop up to 1½ inches of rain this weekend,” Speck said Tuesday night.
That could send the Mississippi River higher, or prolong this second crest, depending on how much rain actually falls, he said.
The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, crested at 20.68 feet on April 8. Flood stage there is 15 feet.
Speck said they are keeping an eye on the system that is expected to move in Friday night into Saturday to see how and where it sets up.
Speck said that as the weather forecasts become clearer in the models, the North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minnesota, will calculate what rainfall is expected into the forecast for the Mississippi River.
“There is a lot of uncertainty right now,” Speck said Tuesday night.
Quad-Cities River Bandits employees use the partially completed ramp being constructed by Carl Bolander & Sons Co. of St. Paul, Minnesota, to access Modern Woodmen Park on Monday. The Canadian Pacific Railroad has raised the tracks along the Mississippi River near the park.
City of Davenport employees work on completing a pedestrian ramp at Modern Woodmen Park on Monday that will connect with an exterior ramp being constructed by Carl Bolander & Sons Co. of St. Paul, Minn., which is scheduled to be black topped to raise it to the level of the rail lines along the Davenport river front.
The Canadian Pacific Railroad has raised the tracks along the Mississippi River near Modern Woodmen Park seemingly higher than the 20-inches they indicated earlier this month. Davenport City officials were notified that the company would raise the height of the tracks from 7 to 20 inches through the intersections affected by Mississippi River flooding.
Sections of pre-assembled railroad track sit in the parking lot of the Freight House Farmers Market in downtown Davenport Monday April 22, 2019. Canadian Pacific Railroad has raised the tracks at intersections affected by Mississippi River flood waters.
Heather Householder pulls her son, Austin, 6, in a raft through Mississippi River flood waters on Campbell’s Island Monday. Householder was taking her son to school. American Red Cross Serving Quad Cities and West Central Illinois announced on Monday that they would provide free water to residents directly impacted by flooding in the Campbell’s Island. Bottled water will be available and distributed out of a Red Cross vehicle at the Campbell's Island Fire Station Monday and Wednesday from 3-7 p.m.
Dan Roberson drives his son Dylan, 14, and grandson Jace Sides, 2, to the edge of the flood water on Campbell’s Island, Sunday, April 7, 2019. Roberson was dropping his grandson off after watching him for the weekend.
Chuck Roberson smokes a cigar while he gets his canoe ready to head back to his home on Campbell’s Island, Sunday, April 7, 2019. A neighbor who owns property on the edge of the flood water allows flooded neighbors to park and leave their boats on the property.
Dan Roberson pilots he and his son, Dylan, 14, through a trail marked through the trees in the middle of Campbell’s Island on Sunday. Roberson has a sick family member on the other end of the island and uses the trail to get back and forth from his home.
Penny and Don Littig, right, head back to their home passing neighbors Nate, Mandy and 3-year-old Cameron Peisch in Hampton, Sunday, April 7, 2019. Both families live on 1st Avenue and have to take their boats to and from their homes due to flooding.
Nate Peisch pilots the family boat taking his wife, Mandy, and 3-year-old daughter Cameron to the car to head to a family birthday party from their home on 1st Avenue in Hampton, Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Both states have adopted versions of the Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code, which bans most animals from the premises of a business that serves food.
“It’s a state code. We have to do what they say is their program,” said Eric Bradley, environmental health coordinator at the Scott County Health Department, which enforces the state policy. Read more.
4. Davenport man arrested on drug, gun charges
Bond was set Tuesday at $100,000 cash-only for a Davenport man charged after police say he had heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, a gun and other items in his homes and on him.
Duquane DeAngelo Lesley, 31, was booked into the Scott County Jail Monday night on three counts of possession with intent to deliver, three counts of failure to affix drug stamp, and one count each of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. Read more.
5. Davenport woman accused of stabbing another in the neck with a steak knife
A Davenport woman was arrested Monday after police say she stabbed a woman in the neck with a steak knife, causing a laceration.
Mollie Ann Bothel, 18, of the 2800 block of Oak Street, faces charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison. Read more.
6. Suit filed by families of men killed by falling tree limb on July 3
The families of two men killed on July 3 when a tree limb fell on them as they watched fireworks from the lawn of the Rock Island County Courthouse have filed a wrongful death suit against the county.
The 35-count suit, filed in the county courts, also names the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, the city of Rock Island and Raney Horticultural Inc./Raney Tree Care as defendants. The plaintiffs are the estates of Lawrence K. Anderson and Daniel Mendoza, the men who were killed, and the men's wives, Randy Anderson and Eva Mendoza. Also named as plaintiffs are Kathleen Carter and Kataivreonna Carter.
The Carters were also struck by the limb or its branches, the suit states. Read more.