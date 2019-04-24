{{featured_button_text}}

A good Wednesday to all. We hit mid-week and are looking at some more rain. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly cloudy today

NWS: Summary

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 65 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.

Thursday brings a 40 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 70 degrees and a low around 44 degrees.

• Seven day forecast

2. Mississippi forecast to crest at 20.6 feet late Monday

Mississippi flooding

The tops of the seats at the LeClaire Park band shell can be seen above the Mississippi River floodwaters Saturday from the Davenport Skybridge. The Ferris Wheel at Modern Woodmen Park towers above the band shell in the background. 
NWS: Flooding

As of Tuesday night, the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 is expected to crest at 20.6 feet some time Monday into Tuesday.

But that forecast could change as a storm system with the potential for a lot of rain moves into the U.S. 20 corridor north of the Quad-Cities over the weekend, said meteorologist Pete Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport.

“It appears to have the potential to drop up to 1½ inches of rain this weekend,” Speck said Tuesday night.

That could send the Mississippi River higher, or prolong this second crest, depending on how much rain actually falls, he said.

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, crested at 20.68 feet on April 8. Flood stage there is 15 feet.

Speck said they are keeping an eye on the system that is expected to move in Friday night into Saturday to see how and where it sets up.

Speck said that as the weather forecasts become clearer in the models, the North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minnesota, will calculate what rainfall is expected into the forecast for the Mississippi River.

“There is a lot of uncertainty right now,” Speck said Tuesday night.

Download PDF NWS: Flood situation report

• Monitor area river levels.

3. No dogs allowed — State health code bans dogs from patios

042319-mda-nws-patiopets-02a.jpg

A handwritten sign on the window of Redband Coffee Co., in downtown Davenport, asks that patrons not bring pets into the store Monday. Pet-towing patrons are directed to a specialty walk-up window for orders.

Patio season is almost here. That means months of warm weather and clear skies at your favorite restaurants and bars. But your dog can’t come. Blame state rules.

Both Illinois and Iowa have banned non-service animals from restaurants and bars. That includes outdoor eating areas, such as patios and beer gardens.

Unlike California and Florida — where municipalities or individual businesses can decide whether or not to allow pets into restaurants — Illinois and Iowa have statewide prohibitions.

Both states have adopted versions of the Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code, which bans most animals from the premises of a business that serves food.

“It’s a state code. We have to do what they say is their program,” said Eric Bradley, environmental health coordinator at the Scott County Health Department, which enforces the state policy. Read more.

4. Davenport man arrested on drug, gun charges

Duquane DeAngelo Lesley

Duquane DeAngelo Lesley

Bond was set Tuesday at $100,000 cash-only for a Davenport man charged after police say he had heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, a gun and other items in his homes and on him.

Duquane DeAngelo Lesley, 31, was booked into the Scott County Jail Monday night on three counts of possession with intent to deliver, three counts of failure to affix drug stamp, and one count each of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. Read more.  

5. Davenport woman accused of stabbing another in the neck with a steak knife

Mollie Ann Bothel

Mollie Ann Bothel

A Davenport woman was arrested Monday after police say she stabbed a woman in the neck with a steak knife, causing a laceration.

Mollie Ann Bothel, 18, of the 2800 block of Oak Street, faces charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison. Read more.  

6. Suit filed by families of men killed by falling tree limb on July 3

070518_ tree limb accident 3.jpg

A memorial of flowers and other objects left to pay respects to two men who lost their lives when they were hit by a falling tree limb can be seen on July 5, 2018, on the front lawn of the Rock Island County Courthouse. 

The families of two men killed on July 3 when a tree limb fell on them as they watched fireworks from the lawn of the Rock Island County Courthouse have filed a wrongful death suit against the county.

The 35-count suit, filed in the county courts, also names the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, the city of Rock Island and Raney Horticultural Inc./Raney Tree Care as defendants. The plaintiffs are the estates of Lawrence K. Anderson and Daniel Mendoza, the men who were killed, and the men's wives, Randy Anderson and Eva Mendoza. Also named as plaintiffs are Kathleen Carter and Kataivreonna Carter.

The Carters were also struck by the limb or its branches, the suit states. Read more.

Today's photo gallery: Prep sports

Images include action from the North Scott, Assumption girls soccer game; Davenport North, Davenport West boys tennis; and Rock Island, Moline girls soccer.

