It was a perfect afternoon for Davenport residents to walk their dog in Van Der Veer Park Monday. The forecast calls for temperatures to reach the mid 50s by Thursday and rain starting Tuesday night and lasting into Thursday morning.
Four children and two dogs were rescued from a house fire Monday, March 11, 2019, in the 2000 block of West 68th Street in Davenport. Davenport firefighters responded to the call around 1:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Bettendorf senior D.J. Carton takes one last look into the arena Tuesday night after the Class 4A substate final held at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. The Bulldogs lost to Dubuque Senior 64-55 to end their state bid.
Rachel Hart, with Five Cities Brewing, and Karen Schaar, with Crawford Brew Works, work on a crowler machine during an "International Women's Collaboration Brew Day" event Friday, March 8, 2019, at Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf.
A good Tuesday to all. While it might not be time to break out the "I survived the Winter of 2018-19" t-shirts, things are beginning to warm up in the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Temperature will flirt with 50 degrees
Today there's a 30 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m. We'll see increasing clouds with a high near 50 degrees.
Tonight there will be occasional rain with a low around 42 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday brings a chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Patchy fog is possible before 10 a.m. The high will be near 60 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night rain and possibly a thunderstorm are possible before 1 a.m., with a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. The low will be around 51 degrees. It will be breezy with a south wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage of 11 feet Thursday morning and continue rising to 12.3 feet on Monday.
At 12 feet, water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.
A Flood Warning continues for the Iowa River at Wapello until further notice. The Iowa is expected to rise above flood stage of 21 feet on Saturday and continue rising to 23.4 feet Monday evening.
At 22 feet, Water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.
A Flood Warning continues for the Rock River at Moline until further notice. The Rock is at 12.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to rise to 12.9 feet tonight and crest at 14.7 feet on Sunday.
At 14 feet, water affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.
Clinton oficials report that because of work on water lines, the 300 block of 15th Avenue South is closed until Monday. Questions? Call the Engineering Department at 563.244.3423.
3.4 return home safely after Davenport house fire
Four people and two dogs are safely back in their home after a house fire Monday at 2115 W. 68th St., Davenport.
Firefighters said the blaze started shortly after 1:30 p.m. single-story wood-frame slab house. The occupants were outside when crews arrived to see smoke coming from the roof, eaves and attic vents.
Firefighters rescued two dogs in crates inside the house.
No one was injured.
Crews put the fire out in about 15 minutes, and remained on the scene for two hours. The fire resulted in $7,000 in damage to the home and $5,000 to its contents.
The fire started in a bedroom, but its cause still has not been determined.
4.Carton, Hilmer share Mr. Basketball honor
D.J. Carton is an athletic five-star prospect who powered Bettendorf to the top of the Class 4A state rankings and a 21-win season.
Jake Hilmer had a four-year run at North Linn unmatched by any player in state history with 2,332 points, 1,106 assists and 534 steals.
With 49 sports writers and coaches huddled in a conference room Saturday morning at the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association all-state meeting, there was a tie vote for Mr. Basketball between Carton and Hilmer.
So for just the third time since the award began in 1981 and first occasion in 20 years, there is co-Mr. Basketball.
Iowa Falls' Nick Collison and Sioux City West's Kirk Hinrich, both who went on to star at Kansas and then the NBA, shared the award in 1999.
The Mississippi Athletic Conference never had a Mr. Basketball recipient in the first 37 years of its existence. It has two in consecutive seasons with Muscatine's Joe Wieskamp (now a freshman at Iowa) and Carton.
Carton, an Ohio State signee, averaged 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game for the Bulldogs.
Ranked among the top 30 prospects in the 2019 class and holding more than 25 Division I offers, he scored a school-record 1,198 points and was among the school's all-time leaders in rebounds (372) and assists (257). Read more.
5. Davenport schools feel 'sense of urgency' as deadline approaches
As the April 23 deadline for many of Davenport's state-mandated corrective actions regarding special education approaches, the school board is feeling a “sense of urgency.”
One state-mandate is to review and update the district’s policy on services for students with disabilities. The changes are mostly to update the “out-of-date” language and make it more “user-friendly," said Susan Downs, interim director of exceptional education. Read more.
6. Meet the women behind the Quad-Cities' craft beer scene
With a bandanna tied around her head, Karen Schaar, dressed in blue coveralls adorned with a Rosie the Riveter button, dumped a 55-pound bag of grain into a mill.
Schaar, an assistant brewer at Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf, led a group of 15 women Friday as they brewed 465 gallons of beer. The Double India Pale Ale, or IPA, will be named "We Can Brew It," to pay homage to Rosie, a longstanding symbol of female empowerment.
"There are a lot of women in the Quad-City brewing industry working behind the scenes, in both the home-brew world and professional world," Schaar said. "So we are doing this to showcase those women and support women in the brewing scene in general." Read more.
Kathryn Langford, with Mississippi River Distilling Company, Maureen Carter, with Great River Brewery, and Wendy Saathorff chat during an "International Women's Collaboration Brew Day" event Friday, March 8, 2019, at Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf.
Karen Schaar, with Crawford Brew Works, Amber Gallagher, with Great River Brewery, and Maureen Carter, with Great River Brewery, weigh hops during an "International Women's Collaboration Brew Day" event Friday at Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf.
Kathryn Langford, center, chats with other Quad Cities women involved in the beer brewing industry during an "International Women's Collaboration Brew Day" event Friday, March 8, 2019, at Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf.
Betsey Duffy, with Gezellig Brewery, and Dawn Lehnert, with Great River Brewery, chat during an "International Women's Collaboration Brew Day" event Friday, March 8, 2019, at Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf.
Karen Schaar, of Davenport, chats with other Quad Cities women involved in the beer brewing industry during an "International Women's Collaboration Brew Day" event Friday, March 8, 2019, at Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf.