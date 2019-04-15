Adam Lingner kind of figures his entire athletic career was a longshot.
He received one of the last available football scholarships at the University of Illinois in 1979. He was selected in the ninth round of the 1983 NFL draft. The draft doesn’t even have that many rounds anymore.
And yet, the former Rock Island Alleman multi-sport star somehow ended up spending 13 years in the NFL and playing in four consecutive Super Bowls as a member of the Buffalo Bills.
It all happened because Lingner was astonishingly accurate at rifling a football backward between his legs.
"My whole thing of playing in the NFL was just such a longshot," said Lingner, now 57. "I barely got a scholarship to Illinois."
The longshot is still paying off.
More than 20 years removed from his final game, Lingner will be one of this year’s inductees into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame. He will be honored, along with Franc Freeman and Jenni Fitzgerald, at the 37th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports on May 7 at Bettendorf High School.
Wayne DeSutter, who served as Alleman’s head football coach during Lingner’s high school career, recalls that Lingner not only was a very good athlete but got high marks for character and work ethic.
"He was as quality a young man as you were ever going to find," said DeSutter, who now lives in Leesburg, Florida.
"And he was just a good athlete. He went to the U of I and progressed every year. He got his chance and took advantage of it."
Bob Smith, the assistant coach who recruited Lingner for Illinois, said he was one of his favorite players he ever coached, a great person, an exceptional athlete and an almost impeccable snapper.
"It was almost a gift," said Smith, now retired and living near Peoria. "You could see he worked so hard on it, and he was just outstanding.
"I think he stayed around in the NFL for the first eight or nine years because he stayed in good shape and could play as a backup center. He wasn’t just a snapper in the beginning. But the true thing that kept him in the NFL was he was the best snapper in the league."
The late Bruce DeHaven, who served as the Bills’ special teams coach for much of the time Lingner was with the team, often said he would take Lingner over any other long snapper.
"When it's fourth-and-7 and you're holding onto a touchdown lead and you're kicking out of your end zone late in the game, you're mighty happy that you have Adam Lingner back there," DeHaven said in a 1992 interview. "There may be snappers in the league who are as good as Adam, but I know there's nobody who's any better."
Solid background
There was no mystery where Lingner got his work ethic and quest for excellence. His father, Wesley, worked very hard in a variety of sales jobs, and his mother, Marion, was the night switchboard operator at the Rock Island Argus while holding various other part-time jobs.
Smith said one of the things that sold him on Lingner as a prospect was meeting his parents.
As the third oldest of four boys, Lingner began playing about every sport at a very early age.
"I remember being the kid that was hanging around during my brother’s practices," he said. "While they were working at one end of the basketball court, I’d be at the other end shooting hoops or sometimes just sitting and listening to the coach."
His football career began in a sixth-grade YMCA football league at Douglas Park in Rock Island on the same field on which the first NFL game was played in 1920.
"So there I am in the sixth grade, playing on the same field that Jim Thorpe played on," Lingner said. "And then I go to college and I’m playing on the same field that Red Grange played on. When I found that out in 2014, I was standing in the (pro football) Hall of Fame and I started getting a little emotional. … It just kind of hit me like a ton of bricks how intertwined my life has been with the NFL."
His athletic career took a fateful turn very early in his first year at Alleman in a seemingly innocuous exchange with freshman coach Don George.
"He asked me to throw him a ball that he needed for a drill and I grabbed it and threw it through my legs," Lingner said. "I must have thrown a pretty good spiral because he sent it back to me and said ‘Do that again.’
"That weekend I was snapping punts for the freshman team and another week later I was snapping for field goals and extra points. This was pretty natural. I don’t ever remember doing it before then. I don’t remember even just playing around with anybody. I pretty much think that was the first time I ever threw a ball through my legs."
By his sophomore year, Lingner was suiting up for varsity games strictly to handle the snaps. As a junior and senior, he started at both offensive tackle and defensive end while also handling the snapping duties for a team that went 11-7 during that two-year period.
"He kept working at it," DeSutter said. "He was a tremendous snapper in high school. He was a really good offensive tackle, too, but he could really long snap."
Getting his shot
Of course, that’s not all Lingner did from a sports standpoint. He also was a prominent member of the basketball team and fondly recalls a couple of times when he dunked on opposing big men, including Rock Island’s 6-foot-10 Blake Wortham.
In track and field, he became the first Alleman athlete ever to place at state in a field event, taking eighth in the shot put as a senior in 1979.
At 6-4 and 205 pounds — about 60 less than he weighed during his NFL career — Lingner had a handful of football offers from such schools as Western Illinois, Illinois State and Northern Iowa, but he held out hopes of possibly playing at a higher level.
Illinois had showed some interest, but head coach Gary Moeller didn’t think the Alleman star was a great prospect. As Lingner learned many years later, Smith kept lobbying on his behalf.
"At that level, I really just had one guy who really believed in me, and that was Coach Smith," Lingner said. "He fought with Gary Moeller, who wasn’t real excited about me. I was a pretty scrawny kid, but I had a big enough frame."
Even Smith wasn't that sure about Lingner at first.
"I remember watching some film, and I knew he was a good player, but what sold me was when I came up to watch a couple of basketball games," Smith said. "His athleticism was really outstanding. He could dunk and run and handle the ball and do things other big kids couldn’t."
Smith finally won out. Lingner got a scholarship.
Not surprisingly, he became Illinois’ long snapper right away as a freshman in the fall of 1979, although it took him some time to get any other sort of playing time.
Moeller was fired after the Illini went 2-8-1 in 1979, and he was replaced by San Francisco 49ers line coach Mike White. The Illinois program began to improve steadily, and Lingner progressed along with it.
He became the starting center as a senior in 1982, but he suffered a mid-season shoulder injury and missed a few games. He later got back into the lineup at guard and helped the Illini to their first bowl game appearance in 19 years. Lingner played well against Alabama in the Liberty Bowl and also was selected to play in the Senior Bowl, but he still wasn’t entirely sure he had a future in the pros.
"The odds of me getting drafted and having the career I had, it was just time after time, just a longshot," he said. "It was a longshot that I’d be successful in big-time college football, Big Ten football, and then not having a huge career there … I mean, what are the odds?"
The NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs selected Lingner in the ninth round, and he became the lowest draft pick to make the team. He actually started one game as a rookie before eventually becoming primarily a long snapper.
That was just fine with Lingner.
"It’s hard to be a full-time player and a long snapper," he said. "I remember when I was snapping in high school, you’re so tired, you’re winded. It’s just harder to snap very well when you’re playing all the time and your hands are banged up, you’re exhausted, and then you’ve got to go throw a perfect strike every time."
He stayed with the Chiefs until 12 games into the 1986 season, when he was released. He spent time on the rosters of both the Patriots and Broncos before landing with Buffalo in 1987.
He ended up playing 140 regular-season games with the Bills and was with them through the agonizing stretch in which they lost in the Super Bowl four consecutive years. Lingner was one of only 20 players who were on all four of those teams.
The most distressing of those losses was the first one, in 1991. The Bills were in position to defeat the New York Giants as kicker Scott Norwood lined up for a 47-yard field goal in the final seconds. Lingner made a perfect snap, and Frank Reich, now the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, made a perfect hold. Norwood’s kick sailed wide to the right and the Bills lost.
Lingner learned years later that his father, who suffered from heart disease, had to take seven nitro pills to cope with the stress as he sat and watched from the stands.
The Bills lost to the Redskins in the Super Bowl the following year and to the Dallas Cowboys in both 1993 and 1994.
Lingner said he still encounters fans who tell him how hard it was for them to watch their team get to the big game year after year and then lose. He reminds them that it also was pretty hard on the players themselves.
"I can say honestly, though, maybe they do feel worse about it than me," he said. "I feel bad about it, and I think there were guys on our team who maybe feel worse about it.
"Sometimes I feel worse that I don’t feel worse about it because I’m just one of those silver lining guys. I try to find the positive in everything because if you don’t you’re just going to make yourself miserable. … It still was an amazing accomplishment for our team."
Quest for perfection
Lingner finally retired from football following the 1995 season, citing tendinitis in his knees and chronic elbow injuries.
He was able to stay in the league for so long because he was so dedicated to his craft.
Even now, he seems to remember every imperfect snap he ever made. Not that there were that many.
He said in 21 years as a long snapper through high school, college and the pros, he never once had a snap sail over the head of a punter although he said he came close to doing it in his final game.
He also remembers a bad snap on an extra-point kick during a 1989 game against the New York Jets. His snap veered toward the holder’s helmet and slithered through his hands.
"We won the game and I was miserable. We won the division and I was miserable," Lingner said. "I guess the moral of that story is my expectations were really high. I wasn’t used to missing snaps."
DeHaven said in a 1992 interview that it was the only bad snap Lingner made over a five-year stretch. That included practice and training camp.
Lingner also recalls what he believes is the best snap he ever made.
It came on Jan. 3, 1993, in a memorable playoff game against the Houston Oilers, in which the Bills made the biggest comeback in NFL history. After falling behind 35-3 in the third quarter, Reich stepped in at quarterback for the injured Jim Kelly and led a furious rally to tie the score at 38-38 and send it to overtime.
In the extra period, the Bills got into position for a game-winning 32-yard field goal. It was one of those frigid, blustery days in Buffalo, and Reich, as the holder, asked Lingner to deliver the ball slightly lower than normal to minimize the effects of the wind.
"If you look at the replay of that, it couldn’t be any lower and not be a problem," Lingner said. "I put the ball about six inches off the ground right over the spot. He just catches it, puts the tip down and kick, and we win. That’s one of those moments where you think ‘Holy crap, I can’t believe I did that.’
"That was a moment for me. I enjoyed it at the time, but it’s one of those where I can look back now and just think ‘Wow.’"
Life after football
Lingner hasn’t found his post-football career to be quite as exhilarating. He has worked a variety of different jobs, dabbling in radio work, working in the Bills’ marketing department and opening a horse stable in Buffalo. He now lives in Frisco, Texas, where he works for Sprout Foods Inc.
"The hardest thing about going from that very competitive industry into other industries is you’re so used to working with people who are highly motivated," Lingner said. "And then you go to work in the real world with people that aren’t that motivated."
He said he hasn’t stayed in close touch with many of his old teammates although he still is good friends with Steve Christie, the kicker who booted that memorable game-winner in Houston in 1993.
However, he still loves seeing former teammates at Bills reunions, including one to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the comeback game just a few months ago.
"There’s nothing I enjoy more than having a reason to get together with everybody," he said.