Tracey McGinn founder and Sous Chef stands in an empty front room at Cinnamon-N-Sage, Wednesday in downtown Davenport. The business put out a plea on Facebook for business and its all because of the recent bad weather.
A good Thursday to all. It's a quiet weather day for the Quad-Cities — a welcome change for many of us.
1. Mostly sunny today
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 11 degrees. There's a chance of patchy fog after midnight.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees.
Friday night look for rreezing rain before 2 a.m., rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., then rain likely after 3 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.
The Q-C region is under a hazardous weather outlook. It reads, "A potent storm system is forecast Friday night through early Sunday. Initially, precipitation is expected to start as freezing rain north of U.S. 34 and rain south. Warmer temperatures will then change the precipitation to all rain Saturday morning which will continue into the evening. As colder air sweeps into the area Saturday night into early Sunday morning, the rain will change to snow, but significant accumulations are not expected at this time. Another significant aspect of the storm will be wind. Gusts up to around 40 mph are possible Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning. Since this weather system is still three days away, some of these details could very well change."
2. Weather continues customer slowdown in restaurants, businesses
While winter continues to challenge residents of the Quad-Cities, cold, snow and ice pile on challenges for businesses, too. David Brown, owner of Cinnamon-N-Sage, 1115 N. 2nd St., Suite D, Davenport, says the restaurant has experienced a 60 percent decline from the summer.
Because of the weather, “We had to close down the store multiple times," he said. "We had to close the doors because no one was coming through the doors, and our electric bill is insane.”
The restaurant, which offers made-to-order healthy food, opened Dec. 4, 2017.
“This whole winter’s been bad, basically since the low temperatures started,” he said. “People haven’t been out-and-about.” Read more.
3. Aerospace manufacturer plans to invest $67 million into its Davenport facility
Cobham, a major defense and aerospace manufacturer based in the United Kingdom, plans to enhance its Davenport facility with $67 million in upgrades and add 150 high-paying jobs to its local operation.
Company officials outlined parts of that plan for Davenport council members during the city’s committee-of-the-whole meeting. The multi-million-dollar upgrades would go toward an addition on the company’s existing plant to make room for as many as 1,300 employees and build up the company’s research and development operation, said Kevin McKeown, Cobham’s vice president and general manager. Read more.
4. Davenport schools announce calendar changes to make up snow days
With seven snow days and six late starts and early dismissals, Davenport — like nearly all area schools — has a lot of ground to make up with completing the state-mandated 1,080 hours of instructional time. The district announced the schedule changes to accommodate the lost time Wednesday afternoon.
Beginning March 4, the student day at each school will gain 20 minutes by starting 10 minutes earlier and dismissing 10 minutes later.
Beginning March 6, there will be no more early release Wednesdays for the rest of the school year.
April 22 — Easter Monday — was previously categorized as "Spring Break #2," with no school; students will now attend school as usual.
With the calendar changes, students will have their last day June 6 and the last teacher day will be June 10, barring any additional weather cancellations.
5. 2019 Oscar predictions — What will win, what should win
Ahead of Sunday's 91st Academy Awards, Associated Press Film Writers Lindsey Bahr and Jake Coyle share their predictions. Read more.