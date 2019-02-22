Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots over Indiana forward Justin Smith (3) during the first half of the team's first matchup. Wieskamp made four 3-point field goals in the first half of the Hawkeyes' 77-72 victory.
Storm water in the neighborhood south of the development collects in two drainage ditches next to two streets and eventually makes its way to Hanlin's Creek. The ditches run in the front yards of residents.
A good Friday to all. Another round of rain, snow and freezing rain is heading our way this weekend. But for those who have grown tired of this miserable winter weather there is a bright side. This time next week we'll be welcoming March, which usually brings warmer and more spring-like weather.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny today
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees.
Tonight there's a chance of freezing rain and sleet before midnight then rain. The temperature will rise to around 35 degrees by 3 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no sleet accumulation is expected.
Saturday we'll see rain before noon with a high near 39 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday night there will be rain and snow before 3 a.m., then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain. The low will be around 26 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Sunday will be partly sunny and windy with patchy blowing snow. The high for the day will be 29 degrees with a low around 8 degrees.
What to Expect
A strong winter storm system will impact the area Friday night through Sunday.
• Precipitation will start as a freezing rain and sleet mix before changing to rain.
• Melting snow and rain may lead to localized flooding.
• Precipitation will end as snow with light accumulations north and northwest.
• High winds developing Saturday night into Sunday.
• Areas of blowing snow and near blizzard conditions possible on Sunday.
What to Do
• Check the latest forecasts and Road Conditions before traveling, possibly postpone/cancel travel.
• Allow extra time to reach your destination.
• Drive & walk with caution.
• Leave extra braking distance between you and the car ahead of you.
• Be more careful approaching intersections and attempting turns.
• Be careful walking and while going up/down stairs that may be iced over.
• Have a survival kit for home & travel (blankets, batteries, flashlights, fully changed cell phone, etc.)
2. Police arrest man in Pershing Avenue shooting
Davenport Police have arrested a man on charges stemming from a shooting earlier this month that left a man injured. Andrew David Carr, 24, of Davenport is charged with first-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and going armed with intent.
The most serious charge, burglary, is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Online records show that he was booked into the Scott County Jail at 9:37 a.m. Carr posted $25,000 through a bail bond company and was released at 10:04 a.m.
He has a preliminary hearing March 1.
At 2:50 a.m. Feb.7, officers responded to the 800 block of Pershing Avenue in reference to multiple reports of shots fired, according to an arrest affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.
A 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound was located and transported to a local hospital. An investigation into the incident revealed that Carr, who was armed with a handgun, entered the home of the man without permission.
A struggle ensued between them, which led to Carr shooting the man, according to the affidavit.
Actress Norma Shearer poses with her Oscar at the Academy Awards banquet in the Fiesta Room, Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, Ca., Nov. 5, 1930. Shearer won for the best performance given by an actress for the movie "The Divorce." (AP Photo)
Clark Gable shows his Oscar for "It Happened One Night" to Lionel Barrymore, far left, presented at the 1934 Academy Awards banquet at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, Ca., Feb. 27, 1935. Humorist Irving S. Cobb, who presented the award, is at right. The man at far right is not identified. (AP Photo)
Hattie McDaniel, left, was given the Motion Picture Academy award for the best performance of an actress in a supporting role in 1939 for her work as "Mammy" in the film version of "Gone With the Wind" on Feb. 29, 1940 in Los Angeles, Calif. The presentation of the award was given by actress Fay Bainter, right. (AP Photo)
Judy Garland receives a kiss from Mickey Rooney as she is given a special award Oscar for her outstanding performance as a screen juvenile during the past years at the 1939 Academy Awards presented at the Ambassador Hotel, Los Angeles, Ca., Feb. 29, 1940. (AP Photo)
Oscar nominees Jennifer Jones, left, and Ingrid Bergman are shown at the 1943 Academy Awards held at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Ca., on March 2, 1944. Bergman is nominated for her role in "For Whom the Bell Tolls." Jones is nominated for best actress for her role in "The Song of Bernadette," and took the award. (AP Photo)
The best film performers of 1944 were honored at an Academy Award function in Los Angeles, March 15 1945. Oscars went to, left to right: Barry Fitzgerald for best supporting actor in "Going My Way," Ingrid Bergman for best actress in "Gaslight", and Bing Crosby for best actor in "Going My Way". (AP Photo/Harold P. Matosian)
Loretta Young looks at her Oscar at the 1947 Academy Awards held at the Shrine Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles, Ca., on March 20, 1948. Young was named best actress for her role in "The Farmer's Daughter." (AP Photo)
Arlene Dahl presents the Oscar to Susan Hayward, accepting on behalf of Hein Heckroth, at the 21st Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Ca. on March 24, 1949. Heckroth won for best Color Art Direction/Set Decoration for the British film "The Red Shoes." (AP Photo)
Humphrey Bogart accepts his Oscar at the 1951 Academy Awards presentation at the RKO Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, Ca., March 20, 1952. Bogart won best actor for his role in "The African Queen." Standing at right is actress and presenter Greer Garson. At far left, in background, is a member of the auditing firm which counted the ballots. (AP Photo)
Actress Audrey Hepburn poses with her Oscar statuette at the annual Academy Awards presentations in New York, on March 24, 1954. Hepburn was awarded best actress for her only first movie starring role, the portrayal of a free-spirited Princess in the motion picture "Roman Holiday." (AP Photo)
Walt Disney, a perennial winner of Academy awards, gets a kiss from Joan Crawford after his pictures were nominated for Oscars in six different categories in Hollywood on Feb. 12, 1955. He’s got chances to win for best direction of a color production, best documentary feature, best film editing, best cartoon, best use of special effects and best two-reel short. (AP Photo/Harold Filan)
Actor Marlon Brando defends his statuette in a mock tussle with comedian Bob Hope, during the 27th annual Academy Awards show at Pantages Theater in Hollywood, Calif., March 30, 1955. Brando won best actor for his performance in "On the Waterfront." (AP Photo)
Award presenter Grace Kelly, center, poses with Oscar winners at the 1955 Academy Awards held at the RKO Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., March 21, 1956. From left are, Jo Van Fleet, best supporting actress for "East of Eden"; Jack Lemmon, best supporting actor for "Mister Roberts"; Kelly; Ernest Borgnine, best actor for "Marty"; and Marisa Pavan, accepting the best actress award on behalf of Anna Magnani, who is in Rome, for "The Rose Tattoo." (AP Photo)
Actor Burl Ives accepts his Oscar at the 31st Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood, Ca., April 6, 1959. Actor Anthony Quinn is at left, and actress Bette Davis, who made the presentation, is at right holding the envelope. Ives won best supporting actor for his role in "Big Country." (AP Photo)
France’s Simone Signoret and Hollywood’s Charlton Heston, who each won Academy Award Oscars in Hollywood, Los Angeles on April 4, 1960 compare their statuettes as they met backstage following the presentation at the Pantages Theater. Miss Signoret was chosen for her work in “Room at the Top,” and Heston for Ben-Hur.” It was the first nomination and victory for ach. (AP Photo)
Actress Shelley Winters accepts her Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "The Diary of Anne Frank" at the Academy Awards at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood, Ca., April 4, 1960. Standing at left is presenter Edmond O'Brien. (AP Photo)
French actress Simone Signoret and American actor Charlton Heston pose with their Oscars, at the annual Academy Awards show in Hollywood, Calif., on April 4, 1960. Signoret won for her role in the picture "Room at the Top," Heston was awarded best actor for "Ben-Hur." (AP Photo )
Actress Annette Funicello, right, and former child film star Shirley Temple, left, are seen holding a miniature Oscar statuette at the annual Academy Awards presentations, in Los Angeles, Calif., in April 1961. (AP Photo/Brich)
Oscar winners for "The West Side Story," George Chakiris, left, Jerome Robbins, Robert Wise and Rita Morena, pose at the Academy Awards in Santa Monica on April 9, 1962. Chakiris won best supporting actor; Robbins won best director; Wise won as co-director with Robbins and as producer of best picture; and Moreno won best supporting actress. (AP Photo)
Gregory Peck, holding pocket watch, jokes with, from left, Patty Duke, Joan Crawford and Ed Begley backstage at the Academy Awards at Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles, Ca., April 8, 1963. Peck won best actor for "To Kill a Mockingbird"; Duke won best supporting actress for "The Miracle Worker"; Crawford accepted the Oscar for Anne Bancroft, who won best actress for "The Miracle Worker"; and Begley won best supporting actor for "Sweet Bird of Youth." (AP Photo)
Actress Julie Andrews poses with Italian film director Federico Fellini after presenting him with his Oscar at the 1963 Academy Awards at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles, Ca., April 13, 1964. Fellini won best foreign-language picture Oscar for his movie "8 1/2." (AP Photo)
Actor Sidney Poitier is photographed with his Oscar statuette at the 36th Annual Academy Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on April 13, 1964. He won Best Actor for his role in "Lillies of the Field." (AP Photo)
John Wayne is congratulated by Barbra Streisand as he accepts the Oscar for best actor for his performance in "True Grit," at annual Academy Awards at Los Angeles Music Center, April 7, 1970. (AP Photo)
Actress Goldie Hawn announces that George C. Scott had won the Academy Award for best actor for his role in "Patton," at ceremonies at the Los Angeles Music Center in Hollywood, Los Angeles on April 15, 1971. Scott, who scorned the Academy Awards as contrived and degrading, said he would send the Oscar back if it was sent to him. The Academy said the statuette will be held for him if he wants it. (AP Photo)
Actress Cloris Leachman accepts her Oscar at the 44th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Music Center in Los Angeles, Ca., on April 10, 1972. Leachman won for best supporting actress for her role in "The Last Picture Show." In the background is presenter and actress Raquel Welch. (AP Photo)
Liza Minnelli, holds her Oscar for "Actress in a Leading Role," as she is kissed by Joel Grey, at right, who won for "Actor in a Supporting Role," both appearing in film, "Cabaret," at the 45th Academy Awards show on March 27, 1973. At left is Albert S. Ruddy, producer for "The Godfather" winning an Oscar for "Best Picture," also congratulates Minnelli. (AP Photo)
A woman in Native American Indian dress, who indentified herself as Sacheen Littlefeather, tells the audience at the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles March 27, 1973, that Marlon Brando was declining to accept his Oscar as best actor for his role in "The Godfather." Littlefeather said Brando was protesting "the treatment of the American Indian in motion pictures and on television, and because of the recent events at Wounded Knee." (AP Photo)
Oscar presenter David Niven isn't quite sure what's happening behind him as a streaker crosses the stage near the end of the 1974 Academy Awards show in Los Angeles, April 2, 1974. He later identified himself as Robert Opel. (AP Photo)
Actress Shirley MacLaine kisses her co-star Jack Nicholson, as director James L. Brooks, left, holds on to his two Oscars at the 56th annual Academy Awards show in Los Angeles, Calif., April 9, 1974. MacLaine and Nicholson were named best actress and best supporting actor respectively for their roles in the motion picture "Terms of Endearment," while Brooks, who produced and directed the film, received the honor as best director and for best picture. (AP Photo)
Tatum O'Neal holds her Oscar statuette at the 46th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Ca. on April 2, 1974. The 10-year-old won as Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie "Paper Moon." (AP Photo)
Heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali, left, makes a suprise appearance on the Academy Awards show, accusing actor Sylvester Stallone in jest of stealing "my script" and then sparring with Stallone, who wrote and starred in the boxing film "Rocky," in Los Angeles, Calif., March 28, 1977. Stallone and Ali presented the award for best supporting actress. (AP Photo)
Producer Charles Joffe, holding the Oscar, actor Jack Nicholson, center, and Joffe's co-producer Jack Rollins are shown at the 50th Annual Academy Awards at the Los Angeles Music Center, Calif., on April 4, 1978. "Annie Hall" won best picture of the year, which was co-produced by Joffe and Rollins. (AP Photo)
Jane Fonda clutches her Oscar she won for best performance by an actress in a leading role in the film "Coming Home" during the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, April 9, 1979. She lets out a yell after learning that Jon Voight won for best actor for the same film. (AP Photo)
Timothy Hutton is presented with an Oscar as best supporting actor for his role in "Ordinary People," at the 53rd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 31, 1981. The young actor is flanked by his co-star Mary Tyler Moore and actor Jack Lemmon. (AP Photo)
Actor Robert De Niro and actress Sissy Spacek pose with their respective Oscars at the 53rd annual Academy Awards show in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 31, 1981. De Niro won best actor for his performance in "Raging Bull," Spacek was awarded best actress for her portrayal of a Country and Western singer in "Coal Miner's Daughter." (AP Photo)
Diana Ross sings the nominated song "I Just Called to Say I Love You" during the 1984 Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Ca., March 25, 1985. The song, featured in the movie "The Woman in Red," won the Oscar for best music. (AP Photo)
Actress Sally Field accepts her Academy Award for best actress in the film "Places in the Heart" at the Oscar ceremonies in Los Angeles March 26, 1985. "I can't deny the fact you like me, " she said in her acceptance speech, "Right now, you like me." (AP Photo/Files)
Actor Don Ameche holds the Oscar he received for best supporting actor for his role in "Cocoon," at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 24, 1986. With him is presenter Cher. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
Elizabeth Taylor is flanked by Oscar-winners Arnold Kopelman, left, and Oliver Stone backstage at the 1986 Academy Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, Ca., March 31, 1987. Stone won the award for best direction for "Platoon," which won best picture presented to producer Kopelman. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
Molly Ringwald and her escort for the evening arrive at the the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion Monday, March 30, 1987 in Los Angeles for the 59th Annual Academy Awards presentation. Man at right is unidentified. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
Actor Denzel Washington displays his Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in "Glory" March 26,1990 at the 62nd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles. At right is actress Geena Davis, who presented the award. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)
The four top winners in the acting categories at the Academy Awards get together with their Oscars after the show in Los Angeles Monday, March 26, 1991. Left to right are: Jeremy Irons, best actor; Kathy Bates, best actress; Whoopi Goldberg, best supporting actress; and Joe Pesci, best supporting actor. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)
Whoopi Goldberg shows her excitement after winning an Oscar as best supporting actress for her role in "Ghost," at the 63rd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 25, 1991. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)
Jodie Foster poses backstage with her Oscar at the 64th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Ca., March 30, 1992. Foster won best actress in a leading role for her performance in "Silence of the Lambs." (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Actor Clint Eastwood, left, and Gene Hackman hold their Oscars backstage at the 65th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Monday, March 30, 1993. Eastwood won directing the best film for the move "Unforgiven" and Hackman won best supporting actor for the same film. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)
British actress Emma Thompson poses with her best actress Oscar for her performance in "Howard's End" at the 65th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Ca., Monday, March 29, 1993. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)
Marisa Tomei poses with her best supporting actress Oscar for her performance in "My Cousin Vinny" at the 65th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Ca., Monday, March 29, 1993. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)
Actor Tom Cruise, right, poses backstage with co-star Paul Newman, who holds the Oscar he received for the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, at the 66th annual Academy Awards show at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif., March 21, 1994. (AP Photo/Douglas Pizac)
Christopher Reeve appears at the 68th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Monday, March 25, 1996. With many wiping away tears, Monday night s Academy Awards audience gave the tuxedo-clad Reeve a standing ovation as he sat before them in his respirator-equipped wheelchair. Paralyzed from the shoulder down in a horse-riding accident last May, the "Superman" actor, urged Hollywood to produce more movies about social issues. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)
That's the only option for residents living south of Davenport's 53rd Street as they watch the building of a Portillo's restaurant and three other buildings where nine homes were demolished last year.
They lost the fight that rezoned a long-time residential neighborhood into 6½ acres of planned commercial, and now they can only wait and see what effect the development will have on stormwater and traffic in their neighborhood, between Lorton Avenue and Fairhaven Road, south of Costco Wholesale.
The overriding problem, say neighbors Jeff Talbert and Craig McManus, is that city leaders were so eager for the $20 million development and the additional tax revenue it would bring that they approved rezoning for the development even though the infrastructure of their neighborhood — streets and storm sewer — doesn't support it. Read more.
The Iowa Hawkeye men's basketball team hosts the the Indiana Hoosiers tonight at 8:15 p.m. in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will be televised by FS1. Here's what else you need to know about tonight's game.
DeWitt's Tucker Kinney grabs the rebound between Maquoketa's Nicholas Ehlinge and Nathan Watters on Thursday during first-half action of the boys Class 3A substate semifinal basketball game at Maquoketa High School.
Maquoketa's Macklin Shanahan drives against DeWitt's Zachary Hinkle, Thursday, February 21, 2019, during first half action of the boys Class 3A substate semifinal basketball game held at Maquoketa High School.
Maquoketa's Nathan Watters grabs the rebound away from DeWitt's Ethan Pierce and Jeff Grau, Thursday, February 21, 2019, during first half action of the boys Class 3A substate semifinal basketball game held at Maquoketa High School.
Maquoketa's Macklin Shanahan drives against DeWitt's Henry Bloom, Thursday, February 21, 2019, during first half action of the boys Class 3A substate semifinal basketball game held at Maquoketa High School.
DeWitt's Devin Hurdle drives to the basket against Maquoketa's AJ Becker, Thursday, February 21, 2019, during first half action of the boys Class 3A substate semifinal basketball game held at Maquoketa High School.
DeWitt's Tucker Kinney grabs the rebound against Maquoketa's Macklin Shanahan, Thursday, February 21, 2019, during first half action of the boys Class 3A substate semifinal basketball game held at Maquoketa High School.
DeWitt's Alex McAleer drives to the basket against Maquoketa's Nathan Watters, Thursday, February 21, 2019, during first half action of the boys Class 3A substate semifinal basketball game held at Maquoketa High School.
Maquoketa's Nathan Watters battles DeWitt's Drew Kueter for the rebound, Thursday, February 21, 2019, during first half action of the boys Class 3A substate semifinal basketball game held at Maquoketa High School.
DeWitt's Tucker Kinney grabs the rebound over Maquoketa's Macklin Shanahan, Thursday, February 21, 2019, during first half action of the boys Class 3A substate semifinal basketball game held at Maquoketa High School.
Maquoketa's Macklin Shanahan gets hit in the face by the elbow of DeWitt's Devin Hurdle, Thursday, February 21, 2019, during first half action of the boys Class 3A substate semifinal basketball game held at Maquoketa High School.
Maquoketa's Nathan Watters and DeWitt's Drew Kueter battle for the loose ball, Thursday, February 21, 2019, during first half action of the boys Class 3A substate semifinal basketball game held at Maquoketa High School.
Maquoketa's AJ Becker shoots an open three point shot against DeWitt, Thursday, February 21, 2019, during first half action of the boys Class 3A substate semifinal basketball game held at Maquoketa High School.
Maquoketa's Macklin Shanahan blocks the shot by DeWitt's Devin Hurdle, Thursday, February 21, 2019, during first half action of the boys Class 3A substate semifinal basketball game held at Maquoketa High School.
DeWitt's Devin Hurdle does a reverse layup against the Maquoketa defense, Thursday, February 21, 2019, during first half action of the boys Class 3A substate semifinal basketball game held at Maquoketa High School.
Maquoketa students hold a large American flag at center court, Thursday, February 21, 2019, during the National Anthem of the boys Class 3A substate semifinal basketball game held at Maquoketa High School.
Maquoketa's Macklin Shanahan gets a little love from the student section as the final seconds tick off the clock, Thursday, February 21, 2019, as Maquoketa beats DeWitt 55-47 in the boys Class 3A substate semifinal basketball game held at Maquoketa High School.