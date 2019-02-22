Try 1 month for 99¢

A good Friday to all. Another round of rain, snow and freezing rain is heading our way this weekend. But for those who have grown tired of this miserable winter weather there is a bright side. This time next week we'll be welcoming March, which usually brings warmer and more spring-like weather.    

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly sunny today

NWS: Freezing rain

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees.

Tonight there's a chance of freezing rain and sleet before midnight then rain. The temperature will rise to around 35 degrees by 3 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no sleet accumulation is expected.

NWS: Weekend weather

Saturday we'll see rain before noon with a high near 39 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday night there will be rain and snow before 3 a.m., then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain. The low will be around 26 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Sunday will be partly sunny and windy with patchy blowing snow. The high for the day will be 29 degrees with a low around 8 degrees.

NWS: Flood

What to Expect

A strong winter storm system will impact the area Friday night through Sunday.

• Precipitation will start as a freezing rain and sleet mix before changing to rain.

• Melting snow and rain may lead to localized flooding.

• Precipitation will end as snow with light accumulations north and northwest.

• High winds developing Saturday night into Sunday.

• Areas of blowing snow and near blizzard conditions possible on Sunday.

What to Do

• Check the latest forecasts and Road Conditions before traveling, possibly postpone/cancel travel.

• Allow extra time to reach your destination.

• Drive & walk with caution.

• Leave extra braking distance between you and the car ahead of you.

• Be more careful approaching intersections and attempting turns.

• Be careful walking and while going up/down stairs that may be iced over.

• Have a survival kit for home & travel (blankets, batteries, flashlights, fully changed cell phone, etc.)

2. Police arrest man in Pershing Avenue shooting

Andrew David Carr

Andrew David Carr

Davenport Police have arrested a man on charges stemming from a shooting earlier this month that left a man injured. Andrew David Carr, 24, of Davenport is charged with first-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and going armed with intent.

The most serious charge, burglary, is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Online records show that he was booked into the Scott County Jail at 9:37 a.m. Carr posted $25,000 through a bail bond company and was released at 10:04 a.m.

He has a preliminary hearing March 1.

At 2:50 a.m. Feb.7, officers responded to the 800 block of Pershing Avenue in reference to multiple reports of shots fired, according to an arrest affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.

A 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound was located and transported to a local hospital. An investigation into the incident revealed that Carr, who was armed with a handgun, entered the home of the man without permission.

A struggle ensued between them, which led to Carr shooting the man, according to the affidavit.

3. The Academy Awards through the years

Photos: The Academy Awards through the years

The Oscars are Sunday night. Check out these images from previous awards nights.

Oscar

4. Storm water, traffic worry Portillo's neighbors

022419-qct-qca-portillos-009

Storm water in the neighborhood south of the development collects in two drainage ditches next to two streets and eventually makes its way to Hanlin's Creek. The ditches run in the front yards of residents.

Wait and see.

That's the only option for residents living south of Davenport's 53rd Street as they watch the building of a Portillo's restaurant and three other buildings where nine homes were demolished last year.

They lost the fight that rezoned a long-time residential neighborhood into 6½ acres of planned commercial, and now they can only wait and see what effect the development will have on stormwater and traffic in their neighborhood, between Lorton Avenue and Fairhaven Road, south of Costco Wholesale.

The overriding problem, say neighbors Jeff Talbert and Craig McManus, is that city leaders were so eager for the $20 million development and the additional tax revenue it would bring that they approved rezoning for the development even though the infrastructure of their neighborhood — streets and storm sewer — doesn't support it. Read more.

022419-qct-qca-portillos-010

Shown are the Portillo's Jumbo Hot Dog and Combo Italian Beef and Italian Sausage with Sweet Peppers.
5. Hawks host Hoosiers tonight

Iowa Indiana Basketball

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots over Indiana forward Justin Smith (3) during the first half of the team's first matchup. Wieskamp made four 3-point field goals in the first half of the Hawkeyes' 77-72 victory.

The Iowa Hawkeye men's basketball team hosts the the Indiana Hoosiers tonight at 8:15 p.m. in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will be televised by FS1. Here's what else you need to know about tonight's game.

6. Prep basketball highlights

