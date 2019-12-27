Rick's Six: Weekend rain, Ridge opens in Davenport, Hawks holiday tonight, and car chase ends in arrest

A good Friday to all. Rain is on the way. Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. A rainy weekend
Today will be cloudy through mid morning then gradual clearing with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 32 degrees
There's a 20% chance of rain overnight.
Saturday rain is likely after 7 a.m. The high will be near 53 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night will see rain before 7 p.m., rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m., then rain after 4 a.m. The low will be around 48 degrees. Southeast winds will gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday look for rain before 7 a.m., then a chance of rain after 1 p.m. The high will be near 56 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night there's a 30% chance of rain before 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 29 degrees.
2. The Ridge opens on Utica Ridge Road
A bar called The Ridge has opened in a new strip mall at 4750 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport, featuring 20 tap beers, cocktails, mocktails and wine.
The owners are Johnna and Austin Chesney, who opened — and continue to operate — the Public House bar at 5260 Northwest Boulevard in northwest Davenport. They've been at that location for four years.
The new bar that advertises itself as a "social drinkery" is in a building constructed for four other businesses. A sign on one of the storefronts says LV nail bar and spa is coming soon.
The bar is off of Utica at Commerce Boulevard, which is also the entrance for Staybridge Suites.
• Winter brrrews: Local breweries beat the brr with seasonal beers
• Cheers to beer: Local brews that pair with any holiday gathering — morning or night!
3. Hawkeye Huddle becomes a black-and-gold reunion
SAN DIEGO – Ed Gibson showed up at the Hawkeye Huddle on Thursday night and suddenly found himself in the middle of a black-and-gold family reunion.
“This is wild, there are so many people here and it seems like everybody knows everybody,’’ Gibson said.
Gibson, a Davenport Assumption graduate who lettered as a defensive back at Iowa from 1995-97, was among a crowd of more than 2,000 Hawkeye fans who filled a ballroom at the Hilton Bayfront to warm up for Iowa’s Holiday Bowl game tonight against Southern California. Read more.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
SAN DIEGO — Iowa’s matchup against USC is a rarity, and beyond pairings in events like tonight’s Holiday Bowl, coach Kirk Ferentz suspects thi…
SAN DIEGO — Clay Helton has watched the USC offense pile up yards against all sorts of opponents this season.
4. 2020 Wish List nominations
The mission of Wish List Quad-Cities is to grant as many wishes as possible with the help of our readers' generous cash donations.
This is the 20th year that the Times and United Way has partnered on Wish List. Over the past two decades, the more than half a million dollars have been donated to Quad-City families in need. Read their stories.
5. One in custody after car chase in Rock Island
Sherry Deloose heard the sound of sirens just before 3 p.m. Thursday. Then came the "usual sound of a car crash" near the corner of 5th Avenue and 27th Street in Rock Island, she said.
"You know that sound — the squealing tires and that sound of metal and glass hitting something really hard," said the 18-year-old, who is in town visiting her father for Christmas. "I was just getting some Doritos, and as soon as I hear that sound, I knew it had to be some kind of chase."
The car, a blue Toyota Camry, lost control and crashed into a corner of Mid-American Energy's truck garage just before 3 p.m.
It is not clear how many people were in the car, but two children were transported from the scene. One man is in custody. Read more.
Related reading
• Man serving time for attempted murder loses bid to get out of jail earlier
• OHSA cites Blackhawk Bowl and Martini Lounge after workplace death
• Train thwarts Thursday-morning vehicle theft in East Moline
6. Trending headlines
Today's photo gallery: More photos from the 40s and 50s
More photographs from the the archives of the Quad-City Times from the 1940s and 50s.
122719-Archives-001
122719-Archives-002
122719-Archives-003
122719-Archives-004
122719-Archives-005
122719-Archives-006
122719-Archives-007
122719-Archives-008
122719-Archives-009
122719-Archives-010
122719-Archives-011
122719-Archives-012
122719-Archives-013
122719-Archives-014
122719-Archives-015
122719-Archives-016
122719-Archives-017
122719-Archives-018
122719-Archives-019
122719-Archives-020
Best of 2019: Rick's Six
Rick's Six comes to your device every Monday through Friday at 6 a.m. It contains the latest news you need to know to start your day. Here are the 'top five' most viewed Rick Six's of 2019. Enjoy and Happy Holidays.
- Rick Rector
-
A good Thursday to all. Sorry folks, that $768.4 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Wisconsin. But you can always bet on the weather…
Rick's Six: Teen severely wounded, Arsenal viaduct to close, 2 charged in bank robbery, and civil rights appointees named
- Rick Rector
-
A good Friday to all. We're looking at a weekend of sun and warmth. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Rick's Six: Jobs for the Arsenal, fatal shooting in Davenport, ComedySportz to take final bow, and honoring our vets
- Rick Rector
-
A good Thursday to all. Today is Winter Awareness Day for the National Weather Service. Today's forecast definitely should make you aware that…
- Rick Rector
-
A good Monday to all. We're looking at mostly cloudy skies and chance of snow Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Here are the weather details f…
Rick's Six: Back to school for some today, bare facts about nudist camp, suspect in fatal hit-and-run, and house overrun with cats
- Rick Rector
-
A good Friday to all, but then aren't all Fridays good ones? If the weekend forecast were a slot machine, when pulled, it would come up with a…
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.