Rick's Six: Weekend showers, elderly care employee tests positive in Q-C, and convenience store robbery
Rick's Six: Weekend showers, elderly care employee tests positive in Q-C, and convenience store robbery

3/27/20

A good Friday to all. It's the end of another social distancing work week.

Here's how the weekend weather is shaping up, plus the latest developments in the Quad-Cities concerning the coronavirus. 

1. Showers likely, some possibly severe

NWS: Friday

Showers are likely today, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 55 degrees. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., showers and thunderstorms likely between 10 p.m. and midnight, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. The overnight low will be around 51 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

NWS: Saturday storms
NWS: Weekend

Saturday rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The high will be near 72 degrees. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will become southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday night rain is likely before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low around 45 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.

• Area river levels

2. The latest on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

032720-qc-nws-mainbar-001

Genesis Health System has set up a tent next to its Emergency Services entrance at its East Rusholme Street location to screen local residents who have symptoms of the novel coronavirus or other viruses. Individuals do not need a doctor’s referral, but will be charged for an emergency room visit.

• Army orders Arsenal, other installations to ramp up effort to stop COVID-19

• Weekly jobless claims surge in Iowa, Illinois as coronavirus idles workers

• Illinois sees largest one-day increase in cases, deaths

• Gov. Reynolds extends business closures to April 7, adds more to list of closings

• Some Quad-City grocers, food processing workers see pay, benefit increases

• E-learning rules differ by state. Here's where Illinois and Iowa stand.

• Friendship Manor employee in Rock Island tests positive for COVID-19. Patients and staff are being monitored closely. 

• 34 more COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa

• Ickes: Turning drear into cheer

• SHANE BROWN: A shout-out to musicians and DJs who entertain us while we #stayathome

3. Judge asked to order Davenport commissioners to 'stand down'

Civil Rights Commission 3.10.20

At the Tues., March 10 meeting of Davenport's Civil Rights Commission, appointed commissioners sit at the table with individuals who claim to be commissioners despite the city saying they are not.

A Scott County District judge is considering whether to grant Davenport’s request for a temporary injunction that would bar four people from acting as commissioners on the city’s Civil Rights Commission.

For more than a year, a debate has raged over the rightful makeup of the all-volunteer body. The commission investigates allegations of civil rights abuses and is often an authority sought before filing civil rights litigation. 

During a conference-call hearing Thursday morning, Judge Henry Latham heard arguments by attorney Dick Davidson, representing the city and Mayor Mike Matson.

Latham also heard from the four former commissioners named as defendants in the city’s action — Susan Greenwalt, Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, Clyde Mayfield and Helen Roberson.

The four argue they still are “qualified commissioners,” even though their terms expired. The city and mayor argue the four no longer have the legal authority to serve. Read more.

4. Moline police investigate convenience store robbery

Moline robbery 2

Moline police discuss the movements of a man who robbed the ExpressLane convenience store at 702 19th Ave. at about 7:25 p.m. Thursday. No weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported. 

Moline police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the ExpressLane convenience store and Shell gasoline station at 702 19th Ave. about 7:25 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a man walked into the store and demanded money. The clerk handed over the money and the man left on foot through an alley.

No weapon was displayed.

The man is described as a thinly-built white man wearing jeans, a black hoodie sweatshirt, and sunglasses.

No injuries were reported.

Police said they were working to get photos of the man from surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

Related reading

• Man charged in shooting at Davenport tavern sentenced to probation

• Former Fulton man faces sex charges

5. Davenport man restores antique radios with a modern twist

030120-qc-nws-radiospeaker-01.JPG

John Immesoete poses for a portrait Sunday, March 1, in his Davenport home in front of  1920s and 1960s "barn" or "garage" radios that he restored.

Years ago, radios were the epicenter of everyone's home. With a little elbow grease and some help from modern technology, one Davenport man is working to rescue old radios so they may be coveted once again.

"I've always loved them and collected them," John Immesoete said of old radios. "I especially love those from the Golden Age of Radio," from about 1925 to 1942, he said. Read more.

Johnny Box World Radios

030120-qc-nws-radiospeaker-03.JPG
030120-qc-nws-radiospeaker-02.JPG
030120-qc-nws-radiospeaker-06.JPG
030120-qc-nws-radiospeaker-01.JPG
030120-qc-nws-radiospeaker-04.JPG

6. Trending headlines

Today's photo galleries:

Arsenal news conference

Photos: Col. Stephen Marr, Garrison Commander for Rock Island Arsenal, holds a press conference

032720-qc-nws-covidarsenal-001
032720-qc-nws-covidarsenal-002
032720-qc-nws-covidarsenal-003
032720-qc-nws-covidarsenal-004
032720-qc-nws-covidarsenal-005

Tows, barges and barge accidents

Tows, barges and barge accidents on the Mississippi River. From the archives of the Quad-City Times.

Concerned about COVID-19?

