Rick's Six: Weekend showers, elderly care employee tests positive in Q-C, and convenience store robbery

3/27/20

A good Friday to all. It's the end of another social distancing work week.

Here's how the weekend weather is shaping up, plus the latest developments in the Quad-Cities concerning the coronavirus.

1. Showers likely, some possibly severe

Showers are likely today, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 55 degrees. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., showers and thunderstorms likely between 10 p.m. and midnight, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. The overnight low will be around 51 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The high will be near 72 degrees. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will become southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.