A good Friday to all. Out with the bitter cold and in with the snow — about 4.2 inches of new white stuff — and back to school for most of us albeit a late start.
The National Weather Service is warning drivers that roads are still snow covered and slick for the morning commute. Temperatures in the single digits above and below zero are helping to create hazardous travel conditions. Drivers should allow extra time for the morning commute and be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high near 22 degrees
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 22 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees.
Tonight there will be patchy freezing drizzle after 5 a.m. with a temperature rising to around 31 degrees by 5 a.m.
Saturday there's a chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before noon, then a chance of drizzle. Be alert to areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 40 degrees.
Saturday night will bring a 40 percent chance of rain or drizzle. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 39 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday there will be a 20 percent chance of rain or drizzle. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 41 degrees. There's a 40 percent chance of overnight rain.
And with the weekend's warmer temps come the threat of flooding.
A NWS Flood Warning has been issued for the Rock River near Joslin affecting Henry, Rock Island and Whiteside counties.
According to the warning, the Rock River near Joslin will rise to flood stage early this morning due to ice action.
Early today the Rock was at 12 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. At 12 feet water affects low lying agricultural land.
Additional rises are possible near Joslin and other portions of the Rock River basin through the upcoming weekend, as warming temperatures lead to snowmelt and a risk for break-up ice jams.
Residents along the Rock River should monitor river levels closely through the weekend.
2. Late school starts today
Some area schools are delaying the start of classes or are closed today because of weather conditions Is your school on the list? Check it out.
3. FedEx worker's body found in East Moline
A medical issue is suspected in the death of a 69-year-old Federal Express worker in East Moline whose body was discovered Thursday by another worker, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.
“A co-worker who was going to his semitrailer to work found the man’s body,” Gustafson said.
“It appears to be a medical issue or natural, but we won’t know if the frigid temperatures played a part until after the autopsy,” Gustafson added.
An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Monday.
The man’s body was found about 9:30 a.m., authorities said.
Gustafson said they have suspicions about how long the man's body was in the elements, but authorities are not releasing that information until they receive more information from the investigation.
East Moline Police said a news release about the man’s death will be issued Friday morning.
4. Trial continued to March in Lacey assault case
A trial slated to begin Monday for Davenport Civil Rights Commission Director Latrice Lacey, accused of assaulting a man with a sledgehammer in April, has been delayed until March 18.
Assistant County Attorney Samuel Huff filed a motion Thursday asking for a continuance. In the motion, he said the alleged victim will not be available for trial Monday because a family member recently suffered a heart attack. The family member is unable to care for herself and the alleged victim is her primary caregiver.
Associate Judge Christine Dalton granted the motion and set a final pretrial conference date for March 14.
Lacey, 34, who remains free on bond, is charged with three counts of domestic abuse assault and one count of first-degree harassment. Read more.
5. Q-C woman accused of leaving son alone in bug-infested apartment
A Davenport woman was arrested Wednesday after police say her 15-year-old son, who has mental health issues, was living alone in an apartment that was bug-infested and covered in dog feces.
Christina Marie Michael, 38, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 7:34 p.m. on one charge of child endangerment-bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.