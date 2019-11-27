Rick's Six: Wind and falling temps, fighting in schools, and new I-74 route changes

2. Iowa-bound I-74 on-ramp at 6th Avenue to open today

Beginning today, weather permitting, a new Iowa-bound I-74 on-ramp in Moline will be opened at 6th Avenue to allow drivers to avoid train delays.

Drivers can continue using 19th Street to River Drive to get on Iowa-bound I-74. But when there are train delays, drivers will now have the option to take the new Iowa-bound I-74 on-ramp at 6th Avenue. To get to the ramp, drivers can take northbound 19th Street and turn right onto 6th Avenue then left onto the new ramp. One lane of traffic on the new I-74 lanes will then make a U-turn on the new structure to take the new off-ramp down to River Drive and continue onto the Iowa-bound I-74 ramp.

Signs on I-74, Avenue of the Cities and 19th Street will announce train delays so you know when to take the 6th Avenue ramp. (See map)

New Iowa-bound traffic route beginning late December