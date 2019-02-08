Josh Rangel, of Davenport, is an iron worker with Local 111. In this photo, he is disconnecting a crane from one of the 200-foot-tall towers that were erected to help with the upcoming construction of the arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge.
A good Friday to all. It's been a brutal winter so far and its time to write another chapter to that book.
We'll start off with a Wind Chill Advisory from the National Weather Service. It's in effect until noon today.
According to the weather service:
"Cold temperatures combined with northwest winds gusting to around 30 mph will create wind chills as low as 20 below to near 30 below zero this morning. The winds should gradually diminish as the morning progresses and by noon wind chills will range from 5 below to 15 below zero."
The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.
Reuben Rodriguez of Rock Island carries Christian, 3, back to the car to warm up while letting their dog, Armani, run around at the off-leash dog area at Centennial Park in Davenport, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.
Christian Rodriguez, 3, of Rock Island holds up his borrowed gloves while walking with Reuben Rodriguez and their dog, Armani, at the off-leash dog area at Centennial Park in Davenport, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.
It will be sunny today, but don't let it fool you. It will be cold and breezy out there with a high near 11 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -25 degrees. West winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around -3 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees and a low around 17 degrees.
Snow is possible before 2 p.m., Sunday, then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle. The high will be near 28 degrees and a low around 20 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with little or no ice accumulation is expected. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches is possible.
2. Flood warnings for the Rock, Iowa and Wapsi rivers
The Flood Warning continues for the Rock River at Moline until further notice.
The river is at 14.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Major flooding is occurring and is expected to continue. The Rock is expected to rise to 14.9 feet Saturday evening, then begin falling. At 14 feet, water affects South Shore and North Shore drives in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.
The Flood Warning continues for the Iowa River at Wapello until Saturday evening. The Iowa is currently at 20.13 feet and rising. Flood stage is 20 feet. The river is expected to rise to 20.1 feet this morning then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. At 20 feet, agricultural land near the river is flooded and water covers most islands. Water starts rising onto secondary roads in Wapello Bottoms.
The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Sunday morning. The Wapsi is currently at 11.75 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to rise to 11.9 feet this morning then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. At 12 feet, water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.
Some schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather. Check out the list.
4. McCausland benefits from DNR Derelict Building program
A vacant century-old bank building here could have been left to further deteriorate or met the wrecking ball had it not been for a state grant program and a community's determination.
Built in 1916, the former McCausland Savings Bank was the city's last remaining original commercial building when its residents decided to reinvent it into a new city hall. In November, after a three-year renovation, city staff moved in, although some cosmetic work remains.
"We've moved up into the 21st century," said a proud City Clerk Sheila Bosworth, whose previous office had been a closet in the community center/fire station across the street.
"The people in town decided we wanted to save the building rather than tear it down," she said. Read more.
The city of McCausland bought the 1916 landmark, McCausland Savings Bank at 302 North Salina Street in 2015 to keep it from being demolished. The structure was restored as a new city hall, housing city offices and community space.
The bartender hustled over with a cup of warm water — a tea bag on the saucer, lemon wedges and honey in a bear-shaped bottle on the side.
The cold-weather remedy is kept on hand behind the bar at Parkside Grill & Lounge for some of the iron workers who stop in after their shifts. Building the new Interstate 74 bridge, just a couple blocks north of the Parkside, the workers sometimes need help thawing out.
"She knows what I order," Josh Rangel said as his tea was delivered to his table. "The warm stuff helps my throat."
A few layers of shirts, pants and socks help with the rest of him.
Rangel, 38, is a union steward for Rock Island-based Iron Workers Local 111. And he has a bridge to build.
Of the 200-or-so iron workers with Local 111, about 60 of them are helping build the new Interstate 74 bridge.
By spring, the job should call up 150 from the Local's pool. Read more.
Millions of tons of rebar, or reinforced bar, is going into the new Interstate 74 bridge. About 150 iron workers from Rock Island-based Local 111 will spend several years manipulating the rebar into precise configurations to give the span its strength.
An iron worker twists rebar, dubbed "rod busting," on a section of new bridge deck for the new Interstate 74 bridge between Bettendorf and Moline. Some iron workers do not like laying rebar for decking, because they must spend hours bent over.
Night-time work on the new Interstate 74 bridge is more frequent in warmer weather, and iron workers say the snow and ice make their work most dangerous. While few fear falling, slippery iron makes them more cautious.
On many days, cement trucks are constantly coming and going from the Moline shoreline and onto the Mississippi River. More than 100,000 cubic yards of cement is being used on the new Interstate 74 bridge, and the trucks are ferried by barge to the spots where they are needed.
Many of the jobs being done by iron workers from Rock Island-based Local 111 are performed high above the Mississippi River. They are responsible for the proper placement of tons of rebar, which is the green rods seen in this photo and throughout the project area.
Iron workers build the "molds" into which concrete is poured for piers and other essential parts of the new Interstate 74 bridge. About 150 members of Iron Workers Local 111, Rock Island, ultimately will work on the new bridge.
Two 200-foot towers were shipped to the construction site of the new Interstate 74 bridge to support the erection of the arches. They arrived in 100-foot sections, were put together by iron workers, who then were lifted to the top to disconnect the towers from the cranes that raised them.
This photo was taken by Davenport iron worker Josh Rangel, looking down through one of the two 200-foot towers he helped put together. The towers will give support to the arches as they are built on either side of the river, meeting in the middle.
Built by iron workers from Rock Island-based Local 111, this is one of eight bearings, four for each span, that will serve as anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge. They will sit inside the top of the arch piers.
On the barge platform at right, two of the eight bearings that will anchor the arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge await completion. Iron workers must tie the bearings in rebar before they are set into the arch piers.
About 60 local iron workers currently are assigned to the new Interstate 74 bridge. That number will more than double in the spring. The workers are ferried to areas of the work site by boats and, sometimes, barge tows.
Iron workers spend a considerable amount of their time on the new Interstate 74 bridge climbing and manipulating rebar into precise configurations. They build mold-like frames into which concrete is poured for piers, footings, bridge decking and other structural components.
Local iron workers spend time high above the Mississippi River, but they also spend time inside of it. Coffer dams were built to hold back water while caissons and other supports are built, drilling deep into the bedrock for strength.
Two 200-foot-tall towers are placed on either side of the piers from which the arches will rise for the new Interstate 74 bridge. Once erected, iron workers from Local 111, Rock Island, were raised onto the top of the towers to disconnect them from the cranes.
Josh Rangel, of Davenport, is an iron worker with Local 111. In this photo, he is disconnecting a crane from one of the 200-foot-tall towers that were erected to help with the upcoming construction of the arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge.
Gerald Rangel, left, and his son, Josh Rangel, stand in front of the Interstate 74 bridge at Leach Park in Bettendorf. Josh is an iron worker with Local #111 and currently is working on the new Interstate 74 bridge, and Gerald was an apprentice with Local #111 when he worked on the existing bridge in 1971.
Gerald Rangel, left, shares memories of working on the Interstate 74 bridge with his son, Josh, at Leach Park in Bettendorf, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Josh is an iron worker with Local #111 currently on the new Interstate 74 bridge project, and Gerald was an apprentice with Local #111 when he worked on the existing bridge in 1971.
Gerald, left, and Josh Rangel stand in front of the Interstate 74 bridge at Leach Park in Bettendorf, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Josh is an iron worker with Local #111 currently on the new Interstate 74 bridge project, his father, Gerald, was an apprentice with Local #111 when he worked on the existing bridge in 1971.
Gerald, left, and Josh Rangel stand in front of the Interstate 74 bridge at Leach Park in Bettendorf, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Josh is an iron worker with Local #111 currently on the new Interstate 74 bridge project, and his father, Gerald, was an apprentice with Local #111 when he worked on the existing bridge in 1971.
Researching family history? Looking for a photo of something you remember from childhood? Want to see what was happening the day you were born? Try our digital archive, where you can search the text of every edition we've published -- in all its iterations -- going back to 1855.