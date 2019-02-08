Try 1 month for 99¢
020819-qct-qca-weather-008

Reuben Rodriguez of Rock Island lifts Christian, 3, while taking their dog, Armani, out in the ice and snow at the off-leash dog area at Centennial Park in Davenport, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
+6 
NWS: Cold

A good Friday to all. It's been a brutal winter so far and its time to write another chapter to that book.

We'll start off with a Wind Chill Advisory from the National Weather Service. It's in effect until noon today.

According to the weather service:

"Cold temperatures combined with northwest winds gusting to around 30 mph will create wind chills as low as 20 below to near 30 below zero this morning. The winds should gradually diminish as the morning progresses and by noon wind chills will range from 5 below to 15 below zero."

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

Photos: An icy day at the dog park

+7 
+7 
020819-qct-qca-weather-001
+7 
+7 
020819-qct-qca-weather-002
+7 
+7 
020819-qct-qca-weather-003
+7 
+7 
020819-qct-qca-weather-004
+7 
+7 
020819-qct-qca-weather-005

1. Bundle up, it's cold

+6 
NWS logo

It will be sunny today, but don't let it fool you. It will be cold and breezy out there with a high near 11 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -25 degrees. West winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be clear with a low around -3 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees and a low around 17 degrees.

Snow is possible before 2 p.m., Sunday, then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle. The high will be near 28 degrees and a low around 20 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with little or no ice accumulation is expected. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches is possible.

• Iowa road conditions

• Illinois road conditions

2. Flood warnings for the Rock, Iowa and Wapsi rivers

+6 
Ice jams

The Flood Warning continues for the Rock River at Moline until further notice.

The river is at 14.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Major flooding is occurring and is expected to continue. The Rock is expected to rise to 14.9 feet Saturday evening, then begin falling. At 14 feet, water affects South Shore and North Shore drives in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.

The Flood Warning continues for the Iowa River at Wapello until Saturday evening. The Iowa is currently at 20.13 feet and rising. Flood stage is 20 feet. The river is expected to rise to 20.1 feet this morning then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. At 20 feet, agricultural land near the river is flooded and water covers most islands. Water starts rising onto secondary roads in Wapello Bottoms.

The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Sunday morning. The Wapsi is currently at 11.75 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to rise to 11.9 feet this morning then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. At 12 feet, water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.

• Area river levels

3. School delays because of the weather

+6 
Icy day

Ice coats the branches of a tree on Thursday in Davenport.

Some schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather. Check out the list.

4. McCausland benefits from DNR Derelict Building program

+6 
012919-qct-qca-smalltown-002

The city of McCausland bought the 1916 landmark, McCausland Savings Bank at 302 North Salina Street in 2015 to keep it from being demolished. The structure was restored as a new city hall.

A vacant century-old bank building here could have been left to further deteriorate or met the wrecking ball had it not been for a state grant program and a community's determination.

Built in 1916, the former McCausland Savings Bank was the city's last remaining original commercial building when its residents decided to reinvent it into a new city hall. In November, after a three-year renovation, city staff moved in, although some cosmetic work remains. 

"We've moved up into the 21st century," said a proud City Clerk Sheila Bosworth, whose previous office had been a closet in the community center/fire station across the street. 

"The people in town decided we wanted to save the building rather than tear it down," she said.  Read more.  

Derelict Building Grant program

+10 
+10 
012919-qct-qca-smalltown-001
+10 
+10 
012919-qct-qca-smalltown-002
+10 
+10 
012919-qct-qca-smalltown-003
+10 
+10 
012919-qct-qca-smalltown-004
+10 
+10 
012919-qct-qca-smalltown-005

 5. Today's trending headlines

6. Q-C iron workers are building new I-74 bridge

+6 
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-021

Josh Rangel, of Davenport, is an iron worker with Local 111. In this photo, he is disconnecting a crane from one of the 200-foot-tall towers that were erected to help with the upcoming construction of the arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge.

The bartender hustled over with a cup of warm water — a tea bag on the saucer, lemon wedges and honey in a bear-shaped bottle on the side.

The cold-weather remedy is kept on hand behind the bar at Parkside Grill & Lounge for some of the iron workers who stop in after their shifts. Building the new Interstate 74 bridge, just a couple blocks north of the Parkside, the workers sometimes need help thawing out.

"She knows what I order," Josh Rangel said as his tea was delivered to his table. "The warm stuff helps my throat."

A few layers of shirts, pants and socks help with the rest of him.

Rangel, 38, is a union steward for Rock Island-based Iron Workers Local 111. And he has a bridge to build.

Of the 200-or-so iron workers with Local 111, about 60 of them are helping build the new Interstate 74 bridge.

By spring, the job should call up 150 from the Local's pool. Read more. 

PHOTOS: Quad-City iron workers building new I-74 bridge

+29 
+29 
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-001
+29 
+29 
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-002
+29 
+29 
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-003
+29 
+29 
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-004
+29 
+29 
020119-qct-big-story-bridge-005

Today's photo gallery: Auto Show Premier Night

 Opening night for the 2019 Quad-City Regional Auto Show, Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the RiverCenter in Davenport.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.