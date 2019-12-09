Rick's Six: Winds kick up falling temps, deadly shooting in Riverdale, protesters picket Bettendorf church, and Hawks, Cyclones go bowling

A good Monday to all. It's a transition day in the Quad-Cities. We'll start the day off with mild temps that will quickly fall below freezing by days end as winds kick up.
Here's the Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.
"Dense fog will continue in locations mainly along and north of a line from Ottumwa, to Iowa City, to Freeport, Illinois. Visibility under 1/4 mile is expected, until a strong cold front arrives this morning. The fog will dissipate quickly as winds increase. As the front moves through, areas of drizzle will change to flurries or a brief period of light snow. No snow accumulation is anticipated.
"Winds will be strong from the west to northwest this evening as temperatures rapidly fall to the teens and upper single digits. This will bring wind chills into the zero to -5 range late tonight. Be sure to dress for the second half of today`s weather today and tonight.
"Brisk northwest winds and cold temperatures will combine to produce wind chills from around zero to 5 below zero north of Interstate 80 Tuesday morning.
There will be a chance for light snow to move across portions of the Outlook Area during the Wednesday morning commute, especially north of Interstate 80. Although currently widespread impacts are not expected, there may be the chance for some reduced visibility and isolated slick surfaces where the brunt of the snow occurs."
1. Here comes the cold, drizzle and snow
Look for areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a temperature rising to near 47 degrees by 11 a.m., then falling to around 31 degrees during the remainder of the day. There's a chance of drizzle before 4 p.m., then a chance of snow between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. It will be breezy with a south wind between 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest at 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight will be cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 14 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind between 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 25 degrees and a low around 15 degrees.
2. Protesters call for 'Love, not hate!' outside Bettendorf church
Protesters who objected to the speech given by a far-right activist last week at a Bettendorf church gathered Sunday morning near the church, carrying signs and shouting, "Love, not hate!" As early as 8 a.m., protesters were gathering in the Pleasant View Elementary School field and parking area, while police and deputies stood outside the nearby Pleasant View Baptist Church, along with those there to attend worship services. Read more.
3. Victim of deadly shooting in Riverdale identified
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane has identified the man killed in a Saturday shooting in Riverdale.
Terry Warner, 32, was shot during an argument, according to the arrest affidavit. His uncle, Brian Francisco Duque, 51, has been charged with first-degree murder. He was being held Sunday in the Scott County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
A report of a shooting at 1147 Fenno Drive was called in to the Scott Emergency Communications Center at 1:26 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies arrived on the scene with medics. Responders began to give Warner CPR, but he died.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff's investigator Chad Weipert, Duque was arguing with Warner, who also lived at the house.
Duque allegedly got a 9 mm handgun from his bedroom and shot Warner once in the chest.
Other crime, courts and public safety headlines
Emergency responders were on the scene at a home on Great River Road in LeClaire Sunday afternoon, and smoke could be seen rising behind the r…
Shenanigan’s Irish Pub in Davenport will be closing soon.
A woman will serve about seven years in prison after being sentenced this week in Rock Island County for her role in the March crash that kill…
4. Hawkeyes, Cyclones go bowling to sunny locales against storied programs
Already two practices into bowl preparations, several Iowa football players are currently concentrating on short-term objectives and will wait to think about long-term goals.
The Hawkeyes accepted an invitation Sunday to play in the Holiday Bowl, facing Southern Cal in a Dec. 27 game at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego.
And Iowa State is headed to The Sunshine State for the postseason to take on one of the most historic programs in all of college football.
ISU is set to take on No. 15 Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl. Projections had ISU going to the Liberty Bowl as late as Sunday morning, but the program got the nod for the Camping World Bowl ahead of Oklahoma State and Kansas State.
The Cyclones (7-5) and Fighting Irish (10-2) will meet for the first time on Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. (ABC) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
It will be Iowa’s fourth appearance in the Holiday Bowl, but its first since playing BYU to a 13-13 tie in 1991.
It’s a match-up against a Pac-12 team that has the attention of Hawkeye players, including several who are contemplating leaving early to enter the NFL Draft but expect to be on the field for the 7 p.m. match-up against the Trojans. Read more.
AMES — Iowa State is headed to The Sunshine State for the postseason, and will take on one of the most historic programs in all of college football.
The Big Ten may have more dominating big men than ever before this season. Nearly every team in the league has a player 6-foot-9 or teller who is close to averaging a double-double in points and rebounds.
Bump Elliott was more than an all-American athlete, a Rose Bowl-winning football coach and an administrator who brought stability and success …
5. Stories written in thread: Princeton woman shares textile collection
Hanging on a back wall of the Bettendorf Public Library is what Rita Farro calls a friendship quilt. It's made up of 25 quilt blocks, each signed in the middle with the embroidered name of the woman who sewed it.
The idea behind a friendship quilt is that it would be a gift to someone from all of the friends who contributed, usually for a special occasion such as a marriage or if the woman was moving away.
According to research, such quilts originated on the East Coast in the 1840s, and their popularity has waxed and waned through the years.
Farro of Princeton bought the quilt in a Davenport antique store. She'd like nothing more than to discover the story behind it — when it was made, where, and something about the women other than their names in thread.
The quilt is one of dozens of textiles, and a few other household items, on display at the library now through the end of December in an exhibit titled "The Art of Homemaking."
All items are from Farro, an avid collector of bed linens, aprons, cross-stitch samplers, dish towels and tablecloths. Read more.
