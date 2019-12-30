You are the owner of this article.
Rick's Six: Winter returns, weekend stabbings, and boxing helping Parkinson's patients
12/30/19

A good Monday to all. A little snow and plenty of wind are in store for the Quad-Cities. What happened that nice 50+ degree weather? Gone with the wind. Kaput. Winter has returned. Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service. 

NWS: Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service: "Snow showers are expected today across the area. This afternoon and evening light snow is possible mainly north of Interstate 80. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be possible on elevated and grassy surfaces in northwest Illinois, with lighter amounts elsewhere. Strong west winds gusting over 30 mph will combine with the light falling snow to reduce visibility Monday afternoon and evening. This may be an impact for the evening commute especially for areas north of U.S. 30."

1. Windy with snow

Unseasonably warm weather in the Quad-Cities area

A family take photos of themselves with the setting sun and Mississippi river behind them at Centennial Park during the unseasonably warm weather in the Quad-Cities area, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Davenport.

There's a 50% chance of snow after 9 a.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 33 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight brings a 40% chance of snow after 3 a.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a steady temperature around 28 degrees. West winds between 20 to 25 mph will gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 22 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind between 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph.

New Year's Day will be sunny with a high near 44 degrees.

2. Police respond Sunday to 2 stabbings in the Quad-Cities

crime scene tape 3

Police in the Illinois Quad-Cities responded to two stabbings in less than 24 hours Sunday, one in East Moline and one in Moline.

East Moline 

A Rock Island man faces a felony charge of aggravated domestic battery after East Moline police responded to an early-morning disturbance.

Police arrived at the 1100 block of 16th Avenue at 2:45 a.m. in response to a disturbance between a man and a woman, police said.

The suspect had fled to Rock Island. With the assistance of Rock Island police, he was found and taken into custody.

Martin Cerda, 57, of Rock Island, is being held without bond until his scheduled Rock Island County Court appearance at 1 p.m. Monday.

The woman, who suffered multiple stab wounds to her back and head, was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis, and was reported stable Sunday.

East Moline police continue to investigate, and ask anyone with information to call East Moline police at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

Moline

The condition of a man reported stabbed at about 4 p.m. Sunday on the 3500 block of 70th Street remained unknown late Sunday.

Moline Sgt. Justin Yuvan said the incident happened at an apartment complex. The man who had been stabbed was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis. 

Another man had minor injuries but was not stabbed, Yuvan said. "Everyone involved is accounted for, and there is no threat to the general public," he said late Sunday. 

Yuvan said police will release more information about the incident Monday.

3. 'It's been a blessing': Rock Steady Boxing continues to help Parkinson's patients

120219-qct-qca-rocksteady-02.jpg

Evy Vanzandbergen of Davenport hits a heavy bag during the Rock Steady Boxing class in Bettendorf.

It's warm-up time for Rock Steady Boxing. After trainer Kirstin Hawley makes some announcements, the tabata workout begins. As music pumps through the room, the group of around 20 participants start moving through their jumping jacks, lunges and other high-intensity interval training exercises designed to get the muscles moving.

Once that's done, it's time for the boxing. Half of the group splits off into general exercise, while the other half goes to a room straight out of a boxing gym. Speed bags and heavy bags litter the room, and for Bettendorf resident Mary Boles, this class designed for Parkinson's disease patients has really helped.

"It's been a blessing," she said. 

Founded in 2006, Rock Steady Boxing was begun by Indiana prosecutor Scott Newman. After developing Parkinson's disease, a degenerative movement disorder that can cause deterioration of motor skills, balance, speech and sensory function, Newman worked with Golden Glove boxer Vince Perez to develop a program that could help slow the impact of the disease. Read more.

4. While Q-C law enforcement prepares for marijuana legalization in Illinois, some aspects remain unclear

Countdown Logo

Just before 10 a.m. on July 20, 2014, Floyd County resident Erik Childs was pulled over by a sheriff's deputy after he crossed a center line while driving a silver Hyundai Sonata from Rockford City Park.

Childs' ensuing arrest and conviction may have seemed like just one of many over the years for driving under the influence of marijuana. But an Iowa Supreme Court ruling in Childs' appeal roughly three years later upheld a strict drug-impaired driving policy that will affect drivers who travel between both sides of the Quad-Cities.

Legal marijuana goes into effect Jan. 1 in Illinois, but it remains illegal in Iowa. Illinois residents will be able to possess up to 30 grams of marijuana for recreational use, plus edibles that total no more than 500 milligrams of THC and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate products. Nonresidents will be able to buy half those amounts in Illinois, but in every state except Michigan, where it's also legal, they won't be able to legally take it back to their home state. 

And with legalization just days away, some aspects of enforcement remain unclear, including the best way to test for if a driver is under the influence of marijuana. Read more.

5. 20 biggest Quad-City stories in 2019

050119-qct-aerial-001

This is the view west from about Iowa Street over the flooded areas in downtown Davenport on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The HESCO barrier system that created the floodwall failed at River Drive and Pershing Avenue, sending the Mississippi River into several blocks of the community on April 30.

The past 12 months brought plenty of major news to the Quad-Cities. The year started with record-setting low temperatures in January and ended with area farmers still trying to recover from massive flooding and an ongoing international trade war. And in the 10 months between, more news happened, too. 

These are the top Quad-City stories of 2019, picked by Times and Dispatch-Argus staffers: Read more. 

