A good Friday to all. Winter officially begins this afternoon. Enjoy the final hours of fall. 

• About the winter solstice

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Cloudy, cooler today

• Area radar

Today will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 34 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 25 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. 

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 23 degrees.

Before hitting the road or air today, check out these links.

• Illinois winter road conditions

• Iowa winter road conditions

• Flight information from the Q-C Airport

NWS: Christmas outlook

Monday will be partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.

• Seven-day forecast

• Dreaming of a white Christmas? Here are the odds.

For Christmas Day, there's a chance of rain and snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain between 11 a.m. and noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

2. New factory could come to former Norcross site

A demolition crew has been at work for several weeks at the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island.

As crews continue demolition of the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island, the Kentucky lawyer who owns the plant told the Times he expects to build a new manufacturing facility on the site that would bring jobs to the area.

"I'm pursuing that even as we speak," Richard Getty, managing partner of The Getty Law Group, Lexington, said last week. "I would hope to have something underway in 12 to 18 months or less."

Getty and a partner purchased the plant after it closed in 2011, and following years of deterioration that Getty said he wasn't aware of, he "ended up with the property and all of the obligations," including thousands of dollars in back taxes, that he is working to repay.

Once the building at 1136 2nd St. is down and the site cleared, Getty said he plans to build a 50,000-70,000-square-foot factory on the site and bring in a manufacturer, possibly European-based.

The old plant made rubber footwear. Read more.

Photos: Servus Rubber

 • Plant once was city's largest manufacturer

