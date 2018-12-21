For Christmas Day, there's a chance of rain and snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain between 11 a.m. and noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
2. New factory could come to former Norcross site
As crews continue demolition of the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island, the Kentucky lawyer who owns the plant told the Times he expects to build a new manufacturing facility on the site that would bring jobs to the area.
"I'm pursuing that even as we speak," Richard Getty, managing partner of The Getty Law Group, Lexington, said last week. "I would hope to have something underway in 12 to 18 months or less."
Getty and a partner purchased the plant after it closed in 2011, and following years of deterioration that Getty said he wasn't aware of, he "ended up with the property and all of the obligations," including thousands of dollars in back taxes, that he is working to repay.
Once the building at 1136 2nd St. is down and the site cleared, Getty said he plans to build a 50,000-70,000-square-foot factory on the site and bring in a manufacturer, possibly European-based.
Servus Rubber Co. was founded in Rock Island in 1922 for the manufacture of waterproof footwear. It was sold and changed names several times and, in 2011, was closed by Honeywell Safety Products. In 2006, it was the largest manufacturer in Rock Island.
This metal contraption is a new "Banbury mixer," the key to the rubber manufacturing process at Servus Rubber, Rock Island. Admiring the new mixer today were, from left, Behrooz Jalayer, Servus president; Bill Klatt, of the Rock Island Growth Corp.; and mayor Robert Millett. Photo published July 18, 1986. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
THE BEST IN BOOTS -- Every day, the 500 workers at Servus Rubber produce about 4,500 pairs of boots. The plant, which has been around since about the turn of the century, continues to grow and prosper as new technology, along with new markets, makes more boot sales. Published, Sunday, March 13, 1988. (Quad-City Times photo)
Royce Harmon sews the leather uppers on Servus Footwear's Boundry series of arctic boots, one of the company's fast-growing lines of consumer products. New packaging and hang-tags help make the boots more appealing. Published, Sunday, Jan. 13, 1991. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
The eastern entrance to the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Rock Island.The demolition of the factory has uncovered a large amount of graffiti throughout the building. The factory was shuttered in 2011.
The Weyerhaueser-Denkmann mill near the Mississippi River in Rock Island. The mill, a first business venture, may be said to have been the cornerstone for the far-flung lumber and paper interests of the associated Weyerhaueser companies.
Part of the Christmas Basket distributed by American Rescue Mission Headquarters #740 9th Street, Rock Island, Ill., Dec. 24, 1927, under supervision of President F.W. Donaway and staff. (Photo by H.E. Dissette/Davenport, Iowa)
Handwritten on back: Looking west on 3rd Avenue. (Present site of Circa '21)
(Circa '21, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island.)
(On left: May be Hickey Brothers Cigars, theater with sign now playing William Powell, Jean Harlow "Reckless." The movie was released April 1935 in U.S. Sign below Warrick Deeping's "Sorrell and Son." Movie was released May 29, 1934. Kid with sign read "Sequoia" Jean Parker Tuesday Fort. Probably in front of Fort Theater. Movie released Dec. 22, 1934, in U.S.)
(Also on left: Eagle, Kash and Kappy?; Frigidaire; Laundry and Cleaning; U.S. Royal Cord; Heat with Gas Sign.)
The former Rock Island Armory was located where Schwiebert Riverfront Park is located now. Groundbreaking occurred on March 8, 1936. Dedication of the Rock Island Armory occurred on Nov. 11, 1937. Demolition Day was Thursday, April 9, 2009.
Source: Rock Island Armory Demolition Day Postcard (Contributed)
facing north on 17th Street between 3rd and 2nd avenues, Rock Island. (Quad-City Times photo)
(Left to right: The Old Shoe, Dorothy's Cafe?, Austin-DeTaeye Travel Center?, Unreadable Beauty Salon, Prager, Mode Cafe, Charley's Store, Harrold's Coney Island, 210 17th St., Rock Island; 1st National Bank, 100 17th St., Rock Island.)
Aerial photo of downtown Rock Island. From bottom of photo moving up: Train moving along the Mississippi River. Illinois 92. Spencer Towers, 111 20th St., Rock Island. The former site of the Rock Island Armory along the river now Schwiebert Riverfront Park between 17th and 20th Streets in Rock Island along 1st Avenue. Modern Woodmen of America, 1701 1st Ave., Rock Island. Centennial Bridge. Photo shows most of 1st, 2nd and 3rd avenues in Rock Island from just west of the Government Bridge to Illinois 92 just west of the Centennial Bridge. Photo taken Monday, May 5, 1975. (Quad-City Times photo)
Rock Island riverfront. Centennial Bridge. Modern Woodmen of America, 1701 1st Ave., Rock Island. The former site of the Rock Island Armory, now Schwiebert Riverfront Park, between 17th and 20th Streets on 1st Avenue, Rock Island. Photo taken Monday May 5, 1975. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Quad-City Times)
Handwritten on back: Rock Island's 20th Street Strip. Photo taken Saturday, July 26, 1975. (Photo by Dick Heap/Quad-City Times)
(Jolly Roger Cocktail Lounge, 328 20th St., Rock Island; The Flame Supper Club, 326 20th St., Rock Island; Seacomber Lounge, 320 20th St., Rock Island; and Su Casa Mexican American Food, 318 20th St., Rock Island)
Jolly Roger Cocktail Lounge, 328 20th St., Rock Island; The Flame Supper Club, 326 20th St., Rock Island; Seacombers Lounge, 320 20th St., Rock Island; and Su Casa, 318 20th St., Rock island. Photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 26, 1975. (Photo by Bill McConnel/Quad-City Times)
Dotted line shows the Rock Island Landfill, which is sending harmful pollutants into the confluence of the Mississippi and Rock rivers. Photo taken Friday, Oct. 17, 1975. Published Sunday, Oct. 19, 1975. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Quad-City Times)
Rock Island city officials are being ask this week whether plans to demolish the Labor Temple and turn it into a parking lot should be abandoned. The Quad-City Federation of Labor wants it designated a historic site. Published Tuesday, May 23, 1978. (Quad-City Times photo)
Rock Island's historic Labor Temple as it appeared two years ago, when it was entered on the National Historic Register. Published Friday, Dec. 19, 1980. (Quad-City Times photo)
(Denny's Dump Club on corner)
(AFL-CIO Labor Temple, 2100 3rd Ave., Rock Island)
Rock Island's Great River Plaza cost $1 million to reconvert but merchants say that only recently has business begun to pick up. Photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 4, 1979. Published Sunday, Dec. 9, 1979. (Photo by Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Near-zero temperatures early today, Friday, Dec. 19, 1980, did their best to camouflage the fire-gutted hulk of the landmark Labor Temple in Rock Island, turning the water from fire hoses into ice. (Photo by Ron Bath/Quad-City Times)
(AFL-CIO Labor Temple, 2100 3rd Ave., Rock Island)