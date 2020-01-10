Rick's Six: Winter storm on the way, pizza driver robbed, and changes coming to Q-C Airport

1/10/20

A good Friday to all. Wait for it ...a winter storm is coming. The details are still sketchy, but here's what we do know — ice and snow are on the way. Just how much remains up in the air. Get it, up in the air?

Because of the changing weather, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the region.

According to the Winter Storm Warning, "A significant winter storm is forecast to impact the area today through Saturday evening with multiple hazards. Precipitation will start out areas of rain and snow this afternoon. Afternoon snow accumulation in east central Iowa of 1 to 2 inches is possible. As colder air gets pulled south the rain will change over to freezing rain and sleet this evening into Saturday morning with significant ice and sleet accumulations possible for parts of the area.

"The ice and sleet will change over to all snow from northwest to southeast late tonight. Additional snow will fall Saturday afternoon and evening, with several inches area wide falling then. This winter mess will be combining with strong north winds which will be bring blowing snow to some areas, and could cause tree and power line damage in other areas."

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. tonight until midnight Saturday.