Rick's Six: Winter storm on the way, pizza driver robbed, and changes coming to Q-C Airport

A good Friday to all. Wait for it ...a winter storm is coming. The details are still sketchy, but here's what we do know — ice and snow are on the way. Just how much remains up in the air. Get it, up in the air?
Because of the changing weather, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the region.
According to the Winter Storm Warning, "A significant winter storm is forecast to impact the area today through Saturday evening with multiple hazards. Precipitation will start out areas of rain and snow this afternoon. Afternoon snow accumulation in east central Iowa of 1 to 2 inches is possible. As colder air gets pulled south the rain will change over to freezing rain and sleet this evening into Saturday morning with significant ice and sleet accumulations possible for parts of the area.
"The ice and sleet will change over to all snow from northwest to southeast late tonight. Additional snow will fall Saturday afternoon and evening, with several inches area wide falling then. This winter mess will be combining with strong north winds which will be bring blowing snow to some areas, and could cause tree and power line damage in other areas."
The Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. tonight until midnight Saturday.
Summary
WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. The heaviest snow amounts will be north of Interstate 80.
WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
WHEN: From 6 p.m. this evening to midnight Saturday night.
IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Tree and power line damage may occur as strong north winds combine with ice accumulations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com for road conditions. In Iowa, call 511 for road conditions. In Missouri, call 800-222-6400 for road conditions.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Rain later today
Rain is likely later mainly after 2 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. The high will be near 39 degrees.
Tonight
Rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet are possible before 4 a.m., then snow likely, possibly mixed with sleet between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., with snow likely after 5 a.m. Look for patchy blowing snow after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch possible and new snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch possible. The overnight low will be around 24 degrees. North winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday
New snow accumulation of around 3 inches is likely. The temperature will fall to around 23 degrees by 5 p.m. It will be blustery with a north wind around 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%.
Saturday night
Snow likely before midnight. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible. The low around 9 degrees. It will be blustery with a north wind between 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday
It will be partly sunny with a high near 26 degrees.
Sunday night
There's a 40% chance of snow before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 17 degrees.
2. Davenport police investigate armed robbery of pizza delivery driver
Davenport police have detained three people for questioning in connection with the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver Thursday night.
The robbery occurred at 7:54 p.m. in the 200 block of W. 16th St., when two men reportedly pulled handguns on the driver and demanded money. The two men then fled through an alley between Harrison and Main streets.
Shortly after, patrol officers spotted a Toyota Camry that was southbound on Main Street in the area of 3rd Street. When officers initiated a traffic stop, the driver of the Camry sped away.
One of the passengers threw out a weapon in the 700 block of Western Avenue, and there was a report of another weapon thrown from the vehicle.
The pursuit continued until a Davenport officer performed a PIT maneuver, or pursuit intervention technique, that brought the car to stop at 8th and Ripley streets. Read more.
3. Q-C Airport to revamp in coming years with use of federal dollars
The Quad-City International Airport will undergo gradual improvement in the coming years. Some potential changes could include the relocation of the baggage screening area, covered rental car parking and raising the height of ceilings to increase natural light.
Improvement of the Moline-based airport will take a significant step toiday as two architectural firms will present, during closed sessions with airport officials, renderings of how the airport could look in the future.
HOK, of St. Louis, and Alliiance, of Minneapolis, are the two firms that will present renderings.
Ben Leischner, executive director of the airport, said last month a designation change for the airport in recent years allows for more federal funding for the Quad-City airport. Read more.
4. Pieces of the Past
Enjoy these images from our archives of life in the Quad-Cities.
5. Search for parents leads Atlanta man to Davenport and surprising discovery of artist mom
On Sunday, July 2, 1944, a slender, neatly dressed blonde woman checked into the Robert Fulton Hotel in downtown Atlanta, giving the name Mrs. Richard Parker, of Salt Lake City.
Later that day, a housekeeper entered the woman's room and found a several-weeks-old baby. The woman presumed to be the mother was gone.
Also left behind was a blue canvas bag containing a few clothes and a note with instructions on preparing the baby's formula and how often he should be fed.
Although World War II was raging in Europe, with the D-Day invasion of Normandy still fresh, the Atlanta Constitution newspaper ran a two-column photo of the baby boy on its front page, right next to the war news.
By then police had determined "Mrs. Parker" was a false name and had taken the baby to a hospital.
It was a sensational human interest story, with newspaper readers eagerly wondering who the parents were.
In time, so did the baby. Read more.
