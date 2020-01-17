Rick's Six: Winter storm to hit later today, cattle roam I-80, and I-74 bridge arches looking good

A good Friday to all. Better rush out to the supermarket and grab all the milk and bread you can carry, it's going to be one of those days. It will be panic in the streets later today as another winter storm heads our way. Along with it comes slick road conditions, so don't forget to take your big boy winter driving pants to work today, you may need them on the evening commute.
Many area communities including Davenport, have declared snow emergencies in anticipation of heavy snowfall.
Now that I have your attention, here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
The Quad-City region will be under a Winter Storm Warning beginning at noon.
Here are the details:
"Widespread accumulating snow and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain at times, will spread across the area from late Friday morning through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are likely, along with ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Locally higher amounts of snow may occur in areas that remain in snow for longer durations and at higher snowfall rates. There also may be a period of sleet accumulation.
"Strong southeast winds gusting up to 30 mph Friday afternoon and evening when combined with the falling precipitation will further reduce visibilities and cause dangerous traveling conditions. Then, very strong northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph by Saturday morning will lead to blowing and drifting snow with greatly reduced visibility. These winds will combine with falling temperatures to produce wind chills to 15 below zero by Saturday evening."
Winter Storm Warning Summary
WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will produce near whiteout conditions at times.
WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
WHEN: From noon Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.
IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com for road conditions. In Iowa, call 511 for road conditions.
1. Yep, snow, wind, cold and freezing rain all in the forecast
Look for snow after 1 p.m. with patchy blowing snow after 5 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 100% with total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. The high will be near 27 degrees with wind-chill values as low as zero. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Freezing rain possibly mixed with snow is likely before 4 a.m., then rain possibly mixed with snow. There will be patchy blowing snow before 11 p.m. The temperature will rise to around 33 degrees by 4 a.m. It will be breezy with a southeast wind between 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch along with 1 to 3 inches of snow possible.
Saturday: There's a 40% chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m. then a chance of snow between 8 a.m. and noon. There will be patchy blowing snow after 10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 16 degrees by 5 p.m. with wind-chill values as low as zero. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Saturday night: Patchy blowing snow is possible before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around -1 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.
Sunday: It will be mostly sunny and cold with a high near 6 degrees and a low around -1 degrees.
Martin Luther King Day: It will be sunny with a high near 12 degrees and a low around 0 degrees.
Some of the coldest weather of the year will start to move in Friday, bringing with it 3 to 5 inches of snow. The snow is expected to be follo…
2. Second strut being installed on I-74 bridge, 10 arch segments remain
Early surveys of the Illinois-side arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge show promise of hitting alignment targets.
Danielle Alvarez, project manager for the Iowa Department of Transportation, DOT, said preliminary surveys suggest the arch legs on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River are similar in alignment to the Iowa side arch legs that were joined last month.
Officials at the DOT were pleased last month, they said, to learn the nearly 300-foot-long arch legs that rise from foundations near the Bettendorf shoreline are within a half-inch in length of each other. Those results were determined as workers added the first permanent strut to the top arch segments on the Iowa side — lateral braces that will supply the arch system with support and rigidity.
The next real test will come after cable stays are back in place on the Illinois-side arches. Read more.
3. Cattle call — Semi hauling cattle overturns on I-80
-
Portions of Interstate 80 and Interstate 280 were shut down for more than two hours early Friday morning as authorities attempted to herd 20 to 25 head of cattle that were roaming the medians after a cattle truck overturned late Thursday.
Davenport police, Scott County Sheriff's deputies, Iowa State Patrol as well as the Davenport Fire Department and Blue Grass Fire and Durant Fire Departments were working to keep the cattle off of the roadway.
Police said the crash occurred at 11:05 p.m. Thursday as a semi with a load of cattle overturned on the north side embankment as the driver attempted to exit westbound I-80 onto southbound I-280.
Police were trying to get resources to the scene, such as cattle trailers, to get the cattle out of the medians.
Around 12:40 a.m., westbound Interstate 280 was shut down at the Kimberly Road exit, while both lanes of I-80 were shut down. Those roads have since reopened.
Authorities said that passing vehicles continued to spook the cattle, which caused the animals to continue moving along the medians instead of staying where they had been herded.
Police and sheriff's deputies used their vehicles along the shoulders of the roadway to keep the cattle in the medians.
There were cattle trapped in the overturned semitrailer.
Police did not know how many cattle were in the trailer before it overturned.
There were no reported injuries.
4. Update: Davenport teen sentenced for trafficking stolen weapons
Edward James Armstrong Jr. was 17 years old when he was arrested on burglary and weapons charges. On Dec. 11, 2019, he turned 18.
Just over a month later, Armstrong Jr. has been sentenced to the Iowa Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to a charge of trafficking stolen weapons.
Scott County District Judge John Telleen sentenced Armstrong Jr. during a hearing this week in Scott County District Court.
The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a five-year prison sentence.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Aric Robinson, on July 8 at 2:19 p.m. officers were sent to a home in the 3300 block of North Marquette Street to investigate the theft of a Springfield Armory 1911 .45-caliber pistol.
On July 10, the Davenport Police Department's Gun Investigation Unit searched a residence in the 5500 block of North Division Street where officers recovered the stolen gun. Read more.
5. Billiards players descend on Q-C for Midwest 8-Ball Championships
