A good Wednesday to all. More clouds and cold are on tap again for the Quad-City region as wind-chill values continue to drop below the zero mark.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

1. Increasing clouds and cold

NWS: Summary

We'll see increasing clouds today with a high near 27 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. 

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 24 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.

Before hitting the road today, check out these links.

• Illinois winter road conditions

• Iowa winter road conditions

• Seven-day forecast

2. Davenport's newest eatery serves classic food inspired by owner's mother

The Diner

The Diner offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options. 

When customers walk into The Diner, Tara Elkins wants everything about the restaurant — from the family recipes to the mismatched coffee mugs — to feel like their mom’s house. Or, more specifically, Elkins’ mom’s house.

“We want it to be that place where you feel comfortable as soon as you walk in,” she said. “For me, that’s my mom’s house. You get that feeling of home.”

Ahead of opening her first restaurant, Elkins, who is 36 and has worked in the bar and restaurant industry since she was 17, considered the several years she lived in downtown Davenport and what she felt the area was missing. She also thought about her mother's cooking.

“There was no place you could go nearby for a big, hearty breakfast,” she said. “I grew up with that, and, as I got older, still wanted that.”

Cue The Diner, which serves food just as classic as its name and which opened to the public on Friday on the second floor of the Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. Read more.  

3. Baer, Wieskamp lead Hawkeyes to comeback win

Through the first five games of the season, it seemed as though the Iowa basketball team always had the lead, very often a big lead. The Hawkeyes never had to battle from behind.

On Tuesday night, they showed they can do that, too.

Iowa trailed for much of the first 30 minutes but Bettendorf’s Nicholas Baer and Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp made several big plays down the stretch to help the 14th-ranked Hawkeyes remain unbeaten with a hardfought 69-68 victory over Pittsburgh in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Read more.

Photos: Iowa Basketball 2018 season

Wieskamp helps No. 14 Iowa hold off Pittsburgh 69-68
Pittsburgh Iowa Basketball
Wieskamp helps No. 14 Iowa hold off Pittsburgh 69-68
Wieskamp helps No. 14 Iowa hold off Pittsburgh 69-68
Pittsburgh Iowa Basketball

 4. Woman, cats escape fire in East Moline

East Moline house fire
Firefighters on the scene of a structure fire at 3850 4th Ave. B in East Moline on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 27, 2018.

A woman was sent to the hospital Tuesday after an afternoon fire in an East Moline home.

Firefighters were notified at 2:36 p.m. of the fire at  3850 4th Ave. B, East Moline Fire Chief Rob DeFrance said at the scene. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke billowing from the residence.

The occupant had already gotten out when the firefighters got there, reportedly with the assistance of a relative, DeFrance said. She was taken to an area hospital. The chief, who declined to provide her identity, said she was believed to be in stable condition, but could not provide more detail.

Two cats also escaped the home, he said.

According to Rock Island County property records, the home is owned by Esther F. Anders.

Heavy gray smoke was still billowing from the home around 3 p.m., coming from under the eaves, around the chimney and from two large holes in the center of the roof. Fire was periodically visible in windows or from the roof openings. 

Firefighters broke out windows and tore off siding to get at the flames and teams sprayed water into the openings. 

A damage estimate was not available Tuesday afternoon, but there was extensive smoke, water and fire damage, DeFrance said. The utilities were off and the house was not habitable.

Firefighters were expected to stay on scene for some time to ensure the fire did not rekindle. 

Fire departments from East Moline, Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal were on the scene, along with police officers from East Moline.

5. Davenport Schools plan to 'right-size' the district to erase $13 million deficit

TJ Schneckloth

 Schneckloth

The Davenport school district must take "drastic action" to erase a $13 million deficit in its spending authority, Superintendent TJ Schneckloth told the school board Monday.

The district must balance its budget by the end of the 2020 fiscal year, according to a new timeline set by the School Budget Review Committee.

“This is going to impact our staffing,” he said. “The statement that we are calling it is ‘right-size our district.’ We have not made the appropriate reductions that we need to make in staff, and that’s where it’s going to be painful, and we need to do it in a quick manner.” Read more. 

6. Emergency overflow shelter for homeless will remain open 

King's Harvest animal shelter

File: Terri Gleize, director of King's Harvest.

As temperatures drop, shelters for the homeless fill up. But no matter what,  people needing a place in the Quad-Cities could always count on King's Harvest Ministries.

Director Terri Gleize's guiding philosophy was that as long as there was floor space, there was room. For 10 years, the nonprofit at 824 W. 3rd St., Davenport, accepted people who were turned away from other places,  providing emergency shelter from Dec. 1 to April 15, often for 60 to 80 people per night.

But in early November, Gleize notified groups serving the homeless that she couldn't do it another year, prompting a crisis situation. Read more. 

Today's photo gallery: Bettendorf at Davenport North girls basketball

North hosted Bettendorf in the MAC conference opener for girls basketball, Tuesday, November 27, 2018, and Bulldogs squeaked out a 56-54 victory over the Wildcats.

Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.