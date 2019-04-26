Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Detroit Lions selected Hockenson in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
A good Friday to all. It's hard to believe we're in the final days of April and we're still hearing about winter storm watches. Fortunately we're only talking about a chance of snow in the extreme northern parts of the Quad-City region.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
"A strong spring storm system moving through the region Saturday may bring accumulating snow into portion of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois in the late afternoon and evening hours. This potential looks greatest along and north of the U.S. 20 corridor. At the same time, scattered thunderstorms will be possible across southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri into west central Illinois. The potential for severe weather appears low. Cold air spilling into the area behind this system may lead to temperatures dropping below freezing by early Sunday morning across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois," according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and breezy today
Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 43 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Rain is likely Saturday after 7 a.m. The high will be near 49 degrees. It will be breezy with an east wind between 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday night there's a 40 percent chance of rain before 10 p.m. It will be blustery with a low around 31 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 55 degrees.
Sunday night will see an 80% chance of showers then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 43 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
Moderate to major flooding continues along the Mississippi River. A flood warning remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Lock & Dam 15 until further notice.
The Mississippi is at 18.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to rise to 20.5 feet Tuesday morning then begin falling. At 20.5 feet, water is at the foundations of Davenport`s Union Station and the freight house building.
2. One day street closure in Bettendorf for I-74 work
Another heads up for those negotiating construction around the I-74 bridge project. On Saturday, weather permitting, Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf will be closed between 13th Street/Kimberly Road and 14th Street for one day.
The closure is needed to allow contractors to remove the Iowa-bound I-74 viaduct.
3. Davenport police officer shot, but 'doing well'; man charged with attempted murder
The Davenport police officer wounded after exchanging gunfire with a man Thursday afternoon was stable and “doing well,” Chief Paul Sikorski said.
Sikorski declined to name the officer or discuss the extent of his injuries.
“I was joking with him a little bit before I left (the hospital) and came down here,” he told reporters just before 7 p.m.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane confirmed Thursday night that charges are pending against Brett Samuel Dennis Sr., 27, in connection with the shooting of the officer. Read more.
Streets in the 17th and Division area of Davenport were clogged with traffic and onlookers as Davenport Police officers, some carrying weapons, and Scott County deputies arrived in the area after a Davenport officer was shot.
Law enforcement officers put a handcuffed suspect on a gurney outside a Medic ambulance at the intersection of west 17th St. and Division in Davenport after a Davenport police officer was shot Thursday April 25, 2019.
The first set of tight ends from the same college program ever to be selected in the first round of the draft, Hockenson and Fant didn’t have to wait long to make history in Nashville.
Hockenson was the 2019 draft’s eighth overall choice, taken by the Detroit Lions, while the Denver Broncos made Fant the 20th pick in the first of the three-day draft’s seven rounds.
In a year when a number of teams were in the market for impact-making tight ends, both were in attendance as they became the first pair of tight ends to be chosen in the top 20 in the draft since 1992. Read more.
Come Saturday, sometime between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., the eyes of the world will focus on Rock Island.
5.Deere & Co. to pay $1 million for violating air quality standards over 13 years
Moline-based Deere & Co. will pay $1 million for violating air quality standards over a roughly 13-year period at its diesel-engine testing center in Cedar Falls.
Chief District Judge Kellyann Lekar entered a consent decree Thursday in Black Hawk County, requiring Deere to pay the penalty and conduct annual environmental audits by a third party for at least three years.
In a petition filed earlier this month, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources alleged that over a 12- to 13-year period, Deere failed to comply with emissions limits in 80 construction permits at its Performance Engineering Center, or PEC, in Cedar Falls.
In addition, Deere allegedly operated several emission points without proper air quality permits and had provided inaccurate information to the DNR on compliance reports. And, the plant had violated emissions limits on carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter from 2005 until 2018, according to the petition. Read more.
6.Crime Stoppers' adds 2 to 'wanted' list
Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two more individuals to its "Wanted Suspects" list.
They are:
• Ira Dequan Euring. Euring, 20, is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for probation violation on original charges of felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a weapon.
Euring is described as being 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
• Juan Jinez. Jinez, 18, is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for riot-aggravated assault, armed with intent and willful injury, and probation violation on an original charge of trafficking in stolen weapons.
Jinez is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.
Bettendorf firefighters responded to a house fire reported by a neighbor at 2114 Bellevue Ave. Thursday, April 25, 2019. On arrival firefighters could see flames coming from the windows, said Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek.