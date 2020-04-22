Rick's Six: 1 dead after foot chase with police in Davenport, Filling Station to reopen, and flood cleanup

Before Quad-Citians clean out debris from recent floodwaters and tackle clutter while they shelter in place, the star of the “Hoarders” television series has a few tips.

Cory Chalmers, a featured expert cleaner/host on the Emmy-nominated A&E show, said the COVID-19 pandemic and the Mississippi River flood in the Quad-Cities is a double-whammy.

People often are of two extremes: People who want to save everything, regardless of damage, and those who want to dispense with anything with any sort of damage.

“Most people in the middle get hung up on sentimental value and monetary value, things they have spent a lot of time creating or a lot of money buying. That’s hard to get rid of,” he said.