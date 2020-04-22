Rick's Six: 1 dead after foot chase with police in Davenport, Filling Station to reopen, and flood cleanup

A good Wednesday to all. Yep, scattered showers are possible today. And yes, it will be a bit breezy. But get outdoors and enjoy the temps which are expected to climb into the 70s. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and warmer
Today there's a chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 72 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will become southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight there's a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 51 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday there's a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 65 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.
2. 'Hoarders' star gives Quad-Citians tips about COVID-19, flood cleanup
Before Quad-Citians clean out debris from recent floodwaters and tackle clutter while they shelter in place, the star of the “Hoarders” television series has a few tips.
Cory Chalmers, a featured expert cleaner/host on the Emmy-nominated A&E show, said the COVID-19 pandemic and the Mississippi River flood in the Quad-Cities is a double-whammy.
People often are of two extremes: People who want to save everything, regardless of damage, and those who want to dispense with anything with any sort of damage.
“Most people in the middle get hung up on sentimental value and monetary value, things they have spent a lot of time creating or a lot of money buying. That’s hard to get rid of,” he said.
While people clean because of the coronavirus, “The most important thing is still coming down to cleaning the surface before you disinfect it,” he said. “They go buy Lysol and think they spray it on the surfaces and the COVID-19 will be killed. You have to clean it first — remove the bacteria." Read more.
More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities
3. Filling Station to open for carryout/takeout
Despite the passing of its longtime owner, Don "Donny'' Wachal, the Filling Station will open Wednesday April 22, for carryout and delivery orders.
Hours will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. For carryout orders, customers may call 563-391-6954 and for delivery orders call Order2Eat at 563-293-8411.
"We have taken every precaution to keep us all safe. Thank you for your continued support,'' read a post on the Filling Station's Facebook page.
An April 1 post on that same Facebook page, announced the Filling Station was closing its doors, but there were plans to open at a later date. Read more.
4. 1 dead after foot chase with police in Davenport
One person is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a foot chase with Davenport police.
According to a news release from the Davenport Police Department, the incident began at 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, when detectives from the Davenport Police Department’s Gun Investigation Unit conducted a pedestrian stop in the 4300 block of W. Locust St. as part of an on-going gun investigation.
The male subject fled the stop and a foot chase ensued. The subject ran into an apartment in the 1800 block of Emerald Drive and barricaded himself.
Moments later the person was found inside the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Genesis East Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The name of the subject is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
5. The 'Iowa way' prepares Hawkeyes for draft
As part of one of the most unusual NFL draft classes ever, Iowa prospects have at least one thing working in their favor. They prepared for the next level with the Hawkeyes.
From early-round prospects Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa to potential mid-round picks such as Michael Ojemudia, Geno Stone and Nate Stanley to free-agent hopefuls, their shared hope is that Iowa’s reputation for developing NFL-ready players can be a benefit when 2020 selections are made beginning Thursday. Read more.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
