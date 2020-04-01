Rick's Six: 1 wounded in Davenport shooting, judge tells former civil rights commissioners to stand down, and the latest in coronavirus in the Q-C

A good Wednesday to all. It's April 1. Insert your favorite foolish April Fool's joke here. Cloudy skies will become mostly sunny today with a high in the mid-50s. That's no joke. Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny today
Today will be cloudy gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 64 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night will see a 40% chance of rain. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 51 degrees.
Flood warnings continue for the Mississippi and Rock rivers in the Quad-Cities. The flood warning for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt has expired as the Wapsi has fallen below flood stage.
On the Mississippi, the flood warning remains in effect until further notice. The Mississippi is currently at 16.2 feet and holding steady. The river is expected to rise to 16.3 feet April 8. At 16 feet water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane and Moline's River Drive in the 4700 block.
The Rock River's flood warning remains in effect until Saturday night. Early today the Rock was at 13.8 feet and cresting. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock will remain near 13.8 feet through this morning then fall below flood stage Saturday night.
At 13.2 feet water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith's Island is affected by floodwaters.
2. More on the Quad-Cities and coronavirus
• National and state officials urge people to stay home. But hundreds of golfers are hitting the links in Davenport and Bettendorf
3. One wounded in Davenport shooting
One person was wounded Tuesday night in shooting on the west side of Davenport.
The victim was at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street in Davenport late Tuesday. The condition of the victim was not available.
The shooting was reported at 10:04 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 6th Street at Oak Street.
The call came in as a rolling shootout between two vehicles. Read more.
4. Moline man arrested after traffic stop, displaying a gun and threatening to kill a child
A Moline man was arrested Monday night after fleeing a traffic stop in Davenport with a gun and threatening to kill a child.
Isaiah Michael McAllister, 21, is charged possession of a firearm, interference with official acts-firearm, and assault while participating in a felony. All charges are Class D felonies and each are punishable by up to five years in prison.
McAllister also is charged with two counts of first-degree harassment and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years in prison. Read more.
5. Mississippi Boulevard closed today in Bettendorf
Weather permitting there will be a one-day closure of Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf between 14th Street and Kimberly Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contractors will be pouring concrete for the overhead I-74 structure.
6. Judge: Former Davenport Civil Rights commissioners will stand down
A Scott County District judge has ruled in favor of the City of Davenport and its mayor, granting a temporary injunction that bars four former commissioners from continuing to be involved with the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.
The injunction is a temporary legal remedy for maintaining the status quo of parties as they await final judgment. The year-plus-long dispute over the standing of four former commissioners has not yet worked through the court system.
Judge Henry Latham heard by teleconference Thursday from the city's attorney and the four former commissioners before entering his ruling. The former commissioners are Susan Greenwalt, Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, Clyde Mayfield and Helen Roberson. They maintain they still are members of the commission, even though their terms have expired and five of the seven seats on the commission have been filled.
Latham's ruling does not bar the foursome from attending public meetings of the commission. Read more.
6. Trending headlines
Deere & Co. is not making face shields yet, despite Iowa Governor Reynolds' claims
Study: Over 700 Iowans will die from virus
Read about when the 'Tiger King' was at the Mississippi Valley Fair
Photos: When the 'Tiger King' at the Mississippi Valley Fair
Rock Island County coroner expects 10 COVID-19 deaths a day
