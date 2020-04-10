Rick's Six: 18 feet crest for Mississippi, another COVID-19 death in Q-C, and a fond farewell to beloved Scout volunteer

A good Good Friday to all. We're looking at sunny skies today, but more rain, and dare we say it — snow — is in the forecast for the weekend.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A little cooler today
Today will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 39 degrees.
Saturday rain is likely after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
There's an 80% chance of precipitation Saturday night with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The low will be around 47 degrees.
For Sunday the chance of rain is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be near 54 degrees and a low around 31 degrees.
Sunday night we will see an 80% chance of rain and snow. Skies will be blustery with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is forecast to reach major flood stage of 18 feet early Saturday and hold there through…
The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities until further notice. Early today the Mississippi was at 17.8 feet and slowly rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to 18 feet Saturday morning, then begin falling.
At 18 feet water affects sections of River Drive in downtown Davenport from Gaines to 4th streets. Water affects 2nd Street at Iowa Street. Most of LeClaire Park is under water. Water affects Credit Island.
2. Rock Island County reports third COVID-19 death
The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting the death of a third COVID-19 patient in the county. The patient was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized. The health department also is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases to 85. Six patients currently are hospitalized. Read more.
3. Honoring Ben Rogers as best as they could
Flags, 50 in all, representing troops and packs from across the Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America, waved proudly, battling the 30-mile-an-hour winds. A dozen scouting adults, hearts aching over the loss of a dear friend, guided the constant stream of cars, trucks and SUVs to the back and then to the front of Moline's Rafferty Funeral Home.
They came Thursday to honor Ben Rogers, a kind-hearted man who loved and treasured family, lived his faith and believed scouting was a perfect avenue to a well-rounded life. Rogers died Tuesday at age 67, a victim of complications brought on by the coronavirus.
For four-plus decades, Rogers shared his quick wit and unique ability to better the lives of young people through scouting. His food, many will tell you, was legendary, but his ability to read and understand a situation was far better than his mouth-watering chili.
The impact the man, who never refused to help and saw potential in everyone, will not be forgotten. Read more.
4. Garza faces difficult choice regarding pro future
As he has accumulated more postseason awards than any player in Iowa basketball history, both in terms of quantity and quality, the question has loomed larger and larger.
Will Luka Garza return to Iowa for his senior season? It’s obvious what Hawkeyes fans would like him to do.
It’s apparent what NBA talent experts think he should do. The only thing that matters is what Garza wants to do.
And we’ve received very few hints about what the 6-foot-11 point-producing prodigy has in mind.Read more.