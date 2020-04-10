Rick's Six: 18 feet crest for Mississippi, another COVID-19 death in Q-C, and a fond farewell to beloved Scout volunteer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A good Good Friday to all. We're looking at sunny skies today, but more rain, and dare we say it — snow — is in the forecast for the weekend.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. A little cooler today

Today will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 39 degrees.

Saturday rain is likely after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

There's an 80% chance of precipitation Saturday night with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The low will be around 47 degrees.

For Sunday the chance of rain is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be near 54 degrees and a low around 31 degrees.

Sunday night we will see an 80% chance of rain and snow. Skies will be blustery with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Mississippi River forecast to reach major flood stage early Saturday The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is forecast to reach major flood stage of 18 feet early Saturday and hold there through…