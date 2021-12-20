Rick's Six: 2 arrested with stolen firearms, Quad-City recycling rebounds, and a mild week ahead

A good Monday to all. Time is running out for all those people who have been waiting to do their holiday shopping. Fortunately the weather will be mild. For those dreaming of a white Christmas, dream on.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and nice

Today will be sunny with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 19 degrees. South winds at around 10 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 18 degrees.

Related reading

2. Two parolees arrested for possession four firearms taken in burglary

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Iowa Department of Corrections parolees early Saturday for possessing four firearms taken in an earlier burglary.