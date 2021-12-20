Rick's Six: 2 arrested with stolen firearms, Quad-City recycling rebounds, and a mild week ahead

A good Monday to all. Time is running out for all those people who have been waiting to do their holiday shopping. Fortunately the weather will be mild. For those dreaming of a white Christmas, dream on.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and nice
Today will be sunny with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 19 degrees. South winds at around 10 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 18 degrees.
2. Two parolees arrested for possession four firearms taken in burglary
Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Iowa Department of Corrections parolees early Saturday for possessing four firearms taken in an earlier burglary.
Jeffery Brian Chapman, also known in Scott County and Muscatine County District Court electronic records as Jeffrey Brian Chapman, 39, of 908 Bridge Ave., Apt. 5, Davenport, is charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Each charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Daniel Whayne Simmons, also known in Scott County and Muscatine County District Court electronic records as Daniel Wayne Simmons, 38, of 908 Bridge Ave., Apt. 7, Davenport, also is charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of ongoing criminal activity, and one count of possession of burglary tools.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric George, at 3:32 a.m. deputies stopped a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the parking lot of the Flying J, 8200 Northwest Blvd., because it had stolen license plates. Read more.
3. 5 tips on snow shoveling safety
Shoveling snow can be hazardous and may put you at risk for strains, muscle stiffness, pain and misalignments, so taking precautions while shoveling is important. Shoveling snow is a total-body workout that involves cardio and strength. Before you dig in, there are a few things to remember from Lisa Klaus of Palmer Chiropractic Clinics. Read more.
4. Recycling markets rebound in the Quad-Cities
There’s good news on the recycling front — after years of depressed markets, the amount of money being paid for recycled commodities is up in the Quad-City region and nationwide, with the Scott Area Recycling Center, Davenport, receiving the highest prices for its recyclables in nearly six years.
Recycling efforts all over the country nearly collapsed four years ago when China — by far the biggest buyer of U.S. recyclables – banned nearly all imported scrap and recyclables, causing a glut of material no one wanted.
Although the Scott center held its own through the darkest days, there were reports from across the country of cities that were forced to landfill what they collected because they had no buyers. Some stopped their recycling programs all together. Read more.
5. Battery fires destroy landfill tarp, are ongoing concern
A tarp valued at $29,000 was destroyed in October at the Scott County Landfill in a fire traced to a lithium-ion battery someone had thrown away in the trash. When it was compacted by landfill equipment, it smoldered during the night and caught fire.
Lithium-ion batteries – the rechargeable kind found in everything from chainsaws and cell phones to kids toys – are a “terrible” problem for the landfill and the Scott Area Recycling Center, as well as similar operations across the country, said Kathy Morris, director of the Waste Commission of Scott County, which oversees both.
Lithium-ion batteries can short-circuit and burst into flame when damaged, something that can happen as they jostle their way to, and through, the recycling center or when they are thrown into trash, then compacted at the landfill, as happened in October. They also can overheat, causing a condition known as “thermal runaway.” Read more.
