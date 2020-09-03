 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: 2 caught when stolen car crashes, few details in fatal boat crash, and things to do this weekend
9/3/20

A good Thursday to all. Today windy conditions will spread over the Quad-City region and could cause any hanging branches from last month's derecho to fall. Keep an eye to the sky.

NWS: Wnd

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and breezy

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 81 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will become west at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be clear with a low around 51 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will decrease to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

NWS: Trends

2. The Resolution ends talks with Rock Island County law enforcement

082820-qc-nws-resolution-002

Thurgood Brooks, the founder and one of the leaders of The Resolution, poses for a photo at Schwiebert Riverfront Park Friday in Rock Island.

Thurgood Brooks compared himself to a hopeless romantic as he talked about the quest for equal justice and police reform.

"The hopeless romantic believes in that perfect love, that you find the right love and it lasts forever," Brooks said late last week as he sat at a picnic table in Rock Island's Longview Park. "I want to believe we can finally, really change things. I want to believe we can achieve reform and better justice.

"But you know it will never come."

Brooks is the founder and one of the leaders of The Resolution, a Rock Island-based group attempting to reform policing on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities. After embarking on a plan for talks with local law enforcement leaders and elected officials, Brooks and The Resolution suspended all talks Aug. 19.

Brooks said there was "no reason to go to the table when all we hear is what officials can't do." The Resolution is now asking for citizens of Rock Island County to fill out a survey on The Resolution Facebook page. Read more.

3. Two taken into custody after stolen car they were in crashes

Crash 1

Davenport Police officers Gavin Tigges, left, and Keith Remley inspect the crash of a stolen Chevrolet Impala and a Davenport Police squad car on Wednesday. Two men were taken into custody from the Impala. 

Davenport police took two men into custody Wednesday after the stolen Chevrolet Impala in which they were riding crashed in a work zone on East 53rd Street just west of Tremont Avenue.

The Impala, which, according to police, was driven at a high rate of speed westbound on East 53rd Street, crashed in the 900 block after the driver lost control.

The car went over the uneven roadway in the construction zone, which caused the passenger-side front wheel to come off and fly into the north-side ditch.

The vehicle also slammed into several large concrete sewer pipes. One of the pipes was sent rolling down into the ditch. Read more.

4. Iowa leaders warn of 'pink slips' without direct aid in next COVID stimulus package

082920-qc-nws-presser-004

Davenport mayor Mike Matson speaks to the media during a press conference last week. Matson Wednesday warned of economic issues if Iowa doesn't receive direct aid in next COVID stimulus package.

As Iowans navigate the devastation from the Aug. 10 derecho as well as the economic downturn caused by the ongoing pandemic, Iowa city officials warn front-line municipal and county workers could face layoffs as communities brace for massive state and local budget shortfalls, struggle to provide services and meet new demands.

In a conference call with media, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Johnson County Supervisor Rod Sullivan and Polk County Supervisor Tom Hockensmith warned of dire consequences for Iowa’s cities, towns and schools if they do not receive aid in the next coronavirus stimulus package as the state has become a global COVID-19 hot spot. Read more.

5. About town: Things to do this weekend

071520-qc-nws-nahant-02.JPG

Feeling a connection with nature has real, restorative effects on your sense of well-being and, according to a 2019 study from University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, even 20 minutes can measurably reduce levels of stress hormones. This is a scene from Davenport's Nahant Marsh.

Entertainment reporter Laura Anderson Shaw serves up a variety of fun things to do this Labor Day weekend from Good Makers Market to a Nahant Marsh stroll. Read more.

6. Ickes: Many were on the LeClaire riverfront during fatal boating accident

QC-Barb-Ickes-001

Barb Ickes reporter Quad-City Times / Dispatch-Argus

One thing everyone agrees on is that boat traffic on the Mississippi River has been heavier this summer than it's been in years.

People are limited on where they feel comfortable going and, with gas prices low, boating has become even more popular in the Quad-Cities this season.

The day of the accident in LeClaire was a perfect day to be on the river. Temperatures hung in the 80s most of the day, and the terrible storm the week before had many of us desperate for distraction.

At about 7 p.m. that Sunday, Aug. 16, a terrible boating accident occurred just off the downtown LeClaire shoreline — within casting distance of the Buffalo Bill Museum. In addition to the river being busy, many people were enjoying the riverfront and some of the downtown business district's patios, which face the river.

Many of those people have been interviewed by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which is in charge of the investigation into the crash that resulted in two deaths.

Dr. Anita Pinc, 52, of Moline, died at the scene, and her fiance, Craig Verbeke, 61, of Moline, died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics three days later.

The DNR has been uncharacteristically lean with details. Read more.

6. Tonight's prep football game: Assumption vs. Central

082820-qc-spt-assum-west-fball-015

Assumption's Dayne Hodge runs the ball against Davenport West during their game at Brady Street Stadium last Friday. Hodge had 175 yards on the ground in the Knights' season-opening win.

• Check out the preview before you go.

Today's photo gallery: Best Pixar films according to critics

