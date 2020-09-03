Rick's Six: 2 caught when stolen car crashes, few details in fatal boat crash, and things to do this weekend

"The hopeless romantic believes in that perfect love, that you find the right love and it lasts forever," Brooks said late last week as he sat at a picnic table in Rock Island's Longview Park. "I want to believe we can finally, really change things. I want to believe we can achieve reform and better justice.

"But you know it will never come."

Brooks is the founder and one of the leaders of The Resolution, a Rock Island-based group attempting to reform policing on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities. After embarking on a plan for talks with local law enforcement leaders and elected officials, Brooks and The Resolution suspended all talks Aug. 19.

Brooks said there was "no reason to go to the table when all we hear is what officials can't do." The Resolution is now asking for citizens of Rock Island County to fill out a survey on The Resolution Facebook page. Read more.

