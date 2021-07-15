Rick's Six: 2 dead in plane crash, Arsenal to get $58 million from Feds, and Bix race daycare

A good Thursday to all. You'll need your rain gear today for the National Weather Service forecast can be summed up in one word — rain.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

A NWS Hazardous Weather Statement issued this morning says "The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms south of a line from Fairfield, Iowa to Morrison, Illinois this afternoon and evening. The primary threat from thunderstorms will be damaging winds, torrential rain and an isolated tornado.

"Localized flash flooding will be possible across southeast Iowa, west central Illinois and northeast Missouri today and tonight, where there is a slight risk for excessive rainfall."

1. Showers likely today, tonight

Showers and thunderstorms are likely today before 10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 78 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 68 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.