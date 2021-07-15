 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: 2 dead in plane crash, Arsenal to get $58 million from Feds, and Bix race daycare
A good Thursday to all. You'll need your rain gear today for the National Weather Service forecast can be summed up in one word — rain.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

A NWS Hazardous Weather Statement issued this morning says "The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms south of a line from Fairfield, Iowa to Morrison, Illinois this afternoon and evening. The primary threat from thunderstorms will be damaging winds, torrential rain and an isolated tornado.

"Localized flash flooding will be possible across southeast Iowa, west central Illinois and northeast Missouri today and tonight, where there is a slight risk for excessive rainfall."

1. Showers likely today, tonight

Storm

Showers and thunderstorms are likely today before 10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 78 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 68 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Friday also will see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 64 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Weekend
Download PDF Detour map

• INDIANA AVENUE: Beginning today and continuing for several months, Indiana Avenue will be closed to thru traffic just east of 230th Avenue for a bridge replacement over Spencer Creek. 

Local access for residents along Indiana Avenue will remain open.

Traffic will be detoured via Middle Road, Forest Grove Drive, and Wells Ferry Road.

2. Muscatine County Sheriff: Two dead in plane crash

071421-qc-nws-planecrash-034

Plane crash in Muscatine county, Wednesday, July 14.

MUSCATINE — Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess reported at least two people died Wednesday after a private airplane they were on crashed in rural Muscatine County.

Over a dozen emergency vehicles lined the gravel road on 178th Street, off Highway 38 and about 4 miles north of Muscatine, as search parties combed through the head-high corn looking for any other passengers and wreckage. The plane, which the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is reporting was a Piper PA-28-180, was not visible from the road and was obscured by the corn.

"At about 2:30 p.m. we received a call from the Quad City Air Traffic Control reporting they had lost contact with an airplane in this area," Riess said. "Wilton Police Department, the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office and the Muscatine Police Department all sent cars out. We were able to locate a downed aircraft." Read more.

plane crash muscatine

3. Rock Island Arsenal to receive $58 million in 2022 Defense Appropriations Bill

Arsenal bridge

The Government Bridge.

The Rock Island Arsenal stands to benefit from millions of dollars included in the Defense Appropriations bill for fiscal year 2022.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, announced a total of $58 million is included in the bill that would bolster manufacturing at the Rock Island Arsenal's Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center (JMTC). Bustos is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, the committee that authorizes government spending. Read more.

NOISEY CEREMONY: The noise you may hear today around 10 a.m. or so is not a blast from the past. It's cannon fire from Arsenal Island. No need to worry, it's for the RIA-JMTC change of command ceremony.

4. Things to do this weekend

Rock the lot

Here's something fun to do this weekend. Get funky from 1:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Center For Active Seniors' (CASI) 3rd Rock the Lot event. The fun takes place in the parking lot of CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Participants can rock the time away with CASI's own Bob Gaston New Horizon Band as well as local favorites, The Tailfins, Sideshow Mel and Funktastic 5. All proceeds will help support CASI and the mission of serving seniors.

Check out these other fun things to do this weekend in the Quad-City region. 

5. Davenport civil rights official claims harassment, toxic relationship with city staff

Civil Rights Commission art

The sign at the Civil Rights Commission office.

Festering tensions among the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, its director and city staff have reached a new level of dysfunction.

Davenport Civil Right Commission members met this week, in part, to discuss claims by Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey of ongoing harassment and bullying by city staff and the commission's own chairwoman.

It's the latest in a years-long string of controversies that have swirled around a body that has been besieged by conflict, hostility and bad publicity. Read more.

6. YMCA will watch your kids so you can run the Bix

The runners won’t be the only ones worn out after the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

During the race, the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley can watch the children of the people participating, Josh Whitson, chief operating officer of the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, said. The service is available to anyone registered to run in the race regardless of whether they have a YMCA membership. Read more. 

• No one happier to see pandemic fade than Bix Billy

• Bix bands: United Township drum line returns to keep the beat at Quad-City Times Bix 7

• A look back at the Quad-City Times Bix 7

• What's new along the course?

• Quad City Ukulele Club ready to jam on the Quad-City Times Bix 7 course

• The life and legacy of Bix Beiderbecke

• Larger medical tent will allow more space for ailing Quad-City Times Bix 7 runners

Genesis Adventures In Nursing (GAIN) Camp trauma drill at Genesis Medical Center Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Davenport.

