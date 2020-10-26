Rick's Six: 2 deadly shootings in Davenport, big fire in Bettendorf, and snow

A good Monday to all. Snow is in the forecast but not much accumulation is expected.
According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service a band of light snow will move across the area this morning, and may bring slippery conditions for the morning commute. Accumulations of a dusting to a few tenths will be possible, especially for areas along and south of Interstate 80. The snow will diminsh by mid- to late- morning.
1. Snow and chilly
Snow is likely before 8 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 37 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 27 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
2. Davenport Police investigate deadly shooting at Chuck E. Cheese
One person is dead after being shot inside the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant, 903 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, on Sunday, police said.
Reports were that a woman shot another person inside the restaurant and then fled the scene.
Davenport police said that when officers arrived on the scene they found an unresponsive victim, a woman.
The woman was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, where she was pronounced dead.
The shooting was reported at 7:38 p.m.
The restaurant was full of families and children at the time of the incident.
The Scott County Sheriff's Department assisted Davenport Police at the scene.
No other injuries were reported. No other information was released late Sunday.
It was the second fatal shooting of the day for Davenport Police to investigate. At 10:59 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a shooting in the 2300 block of West 2nd Street. Lavonte Lee Baker, 19, of Davenport, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police ask that anyone with information about either of these incidents to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
3. Halloween in the Quad-Cities: Inflatables, spider webs and skulls create creepy atmosphere
Billie Murphy, her husband Shayne Hagedorn and their six sons ages 4 to 20 all get in on the action of decorating for Halloween.
"It's a whole family event," Murphy said. "And we start in September."
The family's work on Davenport's Farnam Street is among the 20 displays pictured here today.
Murphy said the family got started on decorating about five or six years ago as a way to celebrate Shayne's birthday on Oct. 25 and because her dad always decorated for the day.
Their display is a mix of homemade and purchased items, and they made the stands for many of the animated props. Read more.
Related reading
Here's an expanded list of trick-or-treat times in the Quad-City region. Unless otherwise noted, times are for Saturday, Oct. 31.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Support Local Journalism
5. Today's road work updates
From the city of Davenport:
• The intersection of Slopertown and Hillandale Roads has reopened. There will be intermittent daytime westbound lane closures west of the hub for shoulder repairs.
• Division Street near the Duck Creek Bridge has reopened! Some finish work will continue under lane reduction for a new approach at George Washington and below the bridge. All work should be complete by October 31, pending weather.
• Sewer lining work on Division Street between 4th and 9th streets has been delayed and is expected to begin Wednesday. Sewer lining will require a closure of the center lanes. Watch for changing traffic control.
• Traffic control on W 13th Street has changed as reconstruction continues. The road will be one westbound only lane between Stark and Zenith through early to mid-November. Once this section is complete, work will move to the area between Zenith and Waverly.
• Two significant projects are coming up that could impact travel in the Brady St and Veterans Memorial Parkway areas.
First, the southbound Brady Street left turn lane onto Veterans Memorial Parkway will be closed between Sunday, November 1 and Sunday, November 15. The closure is for IDOT pavement restoration. Drivers using the location as a turnaround due to the closure of interstate exits should proceed to 55th Street and turn back onto Brady from there. All others should proceed to 53rd Street for eastbound travel.
During the same timeframe, there will be periodic closures and lane reductions on and along Veterans Memorial Parkway between Jersey Ridge Road and Elmore Avenue while the contractor completes reinforcement work per Iowa DOT specifications. An effort will be made to minimize traffic disruptions while work is completed. However, detours are possible while repairs are made.
6. Trending stories