 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rick's Six: 2 die in Bettendorf fire, LeClaire man faces meth charges, and a chance of snow
alert featured

Rick's Six: 2 die in Bettendorf fire, LeClaire man faces meth charges, and a chance of snow

{{featured_button_text}}

A good Friday to all. Be thankful you live in the Quad-Cities and not in west/central Iowa where they are currently under a National Weather Service blizzard warning. We're expected to get some snow today, but not much in accumulation.

Here is the National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook currently in effect for the Quad-City region.

"Light snow is expected through at least mid morning mainly west of the Mississippi River where most areas will see less than half an inch of additional snowfall. Late this morning, snow showers should develop across most of the area and slide south through the day. The best chance for these showers will be in Illinois later in the afternoon. Some of these showers could be intense and drop a quick half an inch of snow that could lead to snow covered slick roads."

1. A chance of snow

NWS: Summary

Today there is a 40% chance of snow. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees.

Tonight there is a 40% chance of snow. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 27 degrees.

Saturday there is a chance of snow before 10 a.m. then scattered flurries between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday night brings a 30% chance of snow after 1 a.m. with a low around 25 degrees.

Sunday there's 40% chance of snow with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.

2. Christopher & Banks files Chapter 11, NorthPark and SouthPark mall stores to close

Store closing sign

Christopher & Banks has filed for bankruptcy, and more than 400 of its stores are closing, including units at NorthPark and SouthPark malls.

The women's clothing retailer filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a news release. All of its stores will close, including 23 in Iowa — one at NorthPark Mall in Davenport — and 23 in Illinois, including SouthPark Mall in Moline. Read more.

3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• Iowa Quad-Cities schools looking at plans after governor's speech

• Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop

• Limited death penalty bill advances in Iowa Senate; About 20 Iowans speak in opposition during remote hearing

• COVID-19 claims three lives in Scott County, 1B vaccination in Iowa will move "quite slowly"

• Mayor: Chicago opening 6 mass COVID-19 vaccination sites 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

4. Two die in Bettendorf house fire

011421-qc-nws-bettfire-003

Bettendorf firefighters work the scene of a structure fire Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Bettendorf. According to Bettendorf fire chief Steve Knorrek, at roughly 5:39 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire at 9 Riverview Lane. One subject, a male teenager, was outside the home and said that there were 3 family members still inside the home. Officials were able to get them out of the structure and they were then sent to a hospital for further treatment. The extent of the damage was not clear and no other details were available on scene.

Two people died in a house fire early Thursday in Bettendorf.

Bettendorf firefighters were called at 5:39 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at 9 Riverview Lane.

According to Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek, an 18-year-old man was outside the home when firefighters arrived. He escaped the house with minor injuries.

Three family members were still inside the home. A man, 66, and a girl, 5, died of smoke inhalation later at the hospital, Bettendorf fire officials said. A woman, 63, is in critical condition. Read more.

Photos: Structure fire in Bettendorf

+7 
+7 
011421-qc-nws-bettfire-001
+7 
+7 
011421-qc-nws-bettfire-002
+7 
+7 
011421-qc-nws-bettfire-003
+7 
+7 
011421-qc-nws-bettfire-004
+7 
+7 
011421-qc-nws-bettfire-005

5. LeClaire man arrested for selling meth to undercover Q-C MEG agent

Zackery Vaughn

Zackery Vaughn

Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group on Wednesday arrested a LeClaire man on drug and weapons charges after he sold methamphetamine to an undercover agent.

Zackery Lee Vaughn, 34, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. Read more.

Related reading

• Criminal justice reform bill passed in Illinois draws ire, approval of lawmakers and police

Scott County Jail

Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Davenport Central triangular wrestling meet

+11 
+11 
011421-qc-spt-central wrestling-151
+11 
+11 
011421-qc-spt-central wrestling-125
+11 
+11 
011421-qc-spt-central wrestling-174
+11 
+11 
011421-qc-spt-central wrestling-170
+11 
+11 
011421-qc-spt-central wrestling-180

Meet the Junior Board of Rock Island's Mardi Gras attendants and pages

+20 
+20 
Mardi Gras Chairs 2021.jpeg
+20 
+20 
Stern, Storm.JPEG
+20 
+20 
Oelschlaeger, Landon.jpg
+20 
+20 
Lelonek, Pearce.jpg
+20 
+20 
Adam, Caroline.jpg

Photos: Prepping ahead of the “Icestravaganza 2021: A Chilling Winter at the Freight House” event

+11 
+11 
011421-qc-nws-icestravanganza-001
+11 
+11 
011421-qc-nws-icestravanganza-002
+11 
+11 
011421-qc-nws-icestravanganza-003
+11 
+11 
011421-qc-nws-icestravanganza-004
+11 
+11 
Turning ice into art

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: David Jensen sculpts ice ahead of the “Icestravaganza 2021: A Chilling Winter at the Freight House” event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News