Rick's Six: 2 die in Bettendorf fire, LeClaire man faces meth charges, and a chance of snow

A good Friday to all. Be thankful you live in the Quad-Cities and not in west/central Iowa where they are currently under a National Weather Service blizzard warning. We're expected to get some snow today, but not much in accumulation.
Here is the National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook currently in effect for the Quad-City region.
"Light snow is expected through at least mid morning mainly west of the Mississippi River where most areas will see less than half an inch of additional snowfall. Late this morning, snow showers should develop across most of the area and slide south through the day. The best chance for these showers will be in Illinois later in the afternoon. Some of these showers could be intense and drop a quick half an inch of snow that could lead to snow covered slick roads."
1. A chance of snow
Today there is a 40% chance of snow. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees.
Tonight there is a 40% chance of snow. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 27 degrees.
Saturday there is a chance of snow before 10 a.m. then scattered flurries between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday night brings a 30% chance of snow after 1 a.m. with a low around 25 degrees.
Sunday there's 40% chance of snow with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.
2. Christopher & Banks files Chapter 11, NorthPark and SouthPark mall stores to close
Christopher & Banks has filed for bankruptcy, and more than 400 of its stores are closing, including units at NorthPark and SouthPark malls.
The women's clothing retailer filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a news release. All of its stores will close, including 23 in Iowa — one at NorthPark Mall in Davenport — and 23 in Illinois, including SouthPark Mall in Moline. Read more.
3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Limited death penalty bill advances in Iowa Senate; About 20 Iowans speak in opposition during remote hearing
Support Local Journalism
4. Two die in Bettendorf house fire
Two people died in a house fire early Thursday in Bettendorf.
Bettendorf firefighters were called at 5:39 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at 9 Riverview Lane.
According to Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek, an 18-year-old man was outside the home when firefighters arrived. He escaped the house with minor injuries.
Three family members were still inside the home. A man, 66, and a girl, 5, died of smoke inhalation later at the hospital, Bettendorf fire officials said. A woman, 63, is in critical condition. Read more.
5. LeClaire man arrested for selling meth to undercover Q-C MEG agent
Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group on Wednesday arrested a LeClaire man on drug and weapons charges after he sold methamphetamine to an undercover agent.
Zackery Lee Vaughn, 34, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. Read more.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
