Rick's Six: 2 die in Bettendorf fire, LeClaire man faces meth charges, and a chance of snow

A good Friday to all. Be thankful you live in the Quad-Cities and not in west/central Iowa where they are currently under a National Weather Service blizzard warning. We're expected to get some snow today, but not much in accumulation.

Here is the National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook currently in effect for the Quad-City region.

"Light snow is expected through at least mid morning mainly west of the Mississippi River where most areas will see less than half an inch of additional snowfall. Late this morning, snow showers should develop across most of the area and slide south through the day. The best chance for these showers will be in Illinois later in the afternoon. Some of these showers could be intense and drop a quick half an inch of snow that could lead to snow covered slick roads."

1. A chance of snow

Today there is a 40% chance of snow. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees.

Tonight there is a 40% chance of snow. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 27 degrees.