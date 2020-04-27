Rick's Six: 2 more Q-C area COVID-19 deaths, officer-involved shooting in Rock Island, and mobile home owners feeling the pinch

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

4/27/20

A good Monday to all. Rain dominates the early week forecast. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.

1. Breezy with isolated showers

Look for isolated showers today between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. It will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 70 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. South winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. The high will be near 70 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

2. Moline street closed for sewer repairs