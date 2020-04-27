Rick's Six: 2 more Q-C area COVID-19 deaths, officer-involved shooting in Rock Island, and mobile home owners feeling the pinch

A good Monday to all. Rain dominates the early week forecast. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.
1. Breezy with isolated showers
Look for isolated showers today between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. It will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 70 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. South winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. The high will be near 70 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
2. Moline street closed for sewer repairs
The city of Moline reports that beginning today at 7 a.m. workers will be closing 19th Avenue from 12th Street to 15th Street Place for sewer replacement. A detour will be in place. The area is expected to reopen but under lane reductions until May 1.
3. Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in the Quad-City region
Two more COVID-19-related deaths — one in Clinton County and another in Rock Island County — were reported Sunday.
The Clinton County death was an elderly adult 81 years old or older. It is the seventh death in Rock Island County. The patient was a man in his 50s who had been hospitalized in Peoria, Ill. Read more.
More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities
4. Two officers involved in Saturday shooting, suspect has life-threatening injuries
A suspect was hospitalized Sunday with life-threatening injuries after two Rock Island police officers shot him Saturday night.
Here’s what happened, Jason Foy, deputy chief of police.
Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Rock Island police responded to 2930 5th Ave. after a report of a man with a firearm holding two females against their will and threatening to kill them inside an apartment.
The officers confronted the suspect, armed with a handgun, as he jumped from the apartment window. “Two officers subsequently discharged their firearms, striking the suspect,” Foy said.
The suspect was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island, and later transferred to St. Francis Hospital, Peoria, Ill.
The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, according to standard department protocol. Read more.
Related reading
• Muscatine County jail administrator who made anti-Muslim, anti-gay comments placed on administrative leave
5. Residents of Quad-City mobile home parks are getting pinched by real estate empires
Kathy Braga knows mobile homes. She’s been around them for nearly 60 years as a resident, owner and mobile home park manager.
Since 2010, Braga has lived in Park Plaza, a Muscatine trailer park where she is the proud owner of her 16x80-foot home. She came to Muscatine to save her life. She was battling cancer, and she wanted to be closer to her cancer treatment in Iowa City.
Braga, 81, is now cancer-free. But her time is occupied by another fight: with the new owners of her mobile home park.
For years Park Plaza was owned locally. That changed in April 2019, when the park was bought by Impact Communities, a Colorado-based firm that’s part of a national trailer park empire.
Mobile homes, also known as manufactured homes, or trailers, are usually owned by their occupants. But the occupants don’t own the underlying land. So they pay a rental fee to the landowner.
Across Iowa, that land is owned increasingly by a large, out-of-state company. Residents and some industry watchdogs allege these firms are raising living costs and shirking landlord responsibilities.
In the 12 months since Impact took over, Braga said the costs of her lot rental, water and sewer access have increased 19%. Meanwhile, the community’s net assessed value only increased by 6% between 2019 and 2020, according to public land records. Read more.
6. Trending headlines
'Sure, it sounds unfair. But there's nothing illegal about it': How residents of Quad Cities trailer parks are getting pinched by real estate empires
Police arrest Moline man after U-Haul robbery
QUAD-CITIZEN AWARD: Genesis doctor was key to COVID-19 response
START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Navigating my life through quarantine
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for April 26
Today's photo galleries: Farmers Market and spring weather
Q-C people out enjoying the spring weather
050320-bet-cover-001
050320-bet-cover-002
050320-bet-cover-003
050320-bet-cover-004
050320-bet-cover-005
050320-bet-cover-006
050320-bet-cover-007
050320-bet-cover-008
050320-bet-cover-009
050320-bet-cover-010
050320-bet-cover-011
050320-bet-cover-012
050320-bet-cover-013
050320-bet-cover-014
050320-bet-cover-015
050320-bet-cover-016
050320-bet-cover-017
050320-bet-cover-018
050320-bet-cover-019
050320-bet-cover-020
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.