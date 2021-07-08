Rick's Six: 2 wanted men captured after police pursuits, final Bix at Six tonight, and plenty of action from the JDC

A good Thursday to all. You're waking up to milder temps and a sweet forecast for watching the John Deere Classic or taking that final Bix at Six Run.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny with a high near 75
Today will start off cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
Friday showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night will see showers with possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
• Scott County reports 118th Avenue is closed between U.S. 61 and 134th Street to thru traffic for a road construction project. The road may be closed for up to 45 days.
2. Charity, volunteers drive every John Deere Classic
John May and Allison Farrell had some fun Wednesday with a little John Deere excavator, a big golf ball and a putting green built solely for charity.
Before Farrell's round at the John Deere Classic pro-am started, the woman chosen to play in place of Deere & Co. Chairman and CEO May, sank a putt at the Mini-Excavator Putter out by the ninth hole of TPC Deere Run. May followed suit.
Each putt made at the free Mini-Excavator Putter raises $50 for Deere charities.
"That's the whole point, right?" May said. "It's to give back to the community. And if you look last year, we gave back $12 million — and that was without a (John Deere) Classic because of COVID. Read more.
3. Amazon to bring more than 1,000 jobs to Davenport
E-commerce giant Amazon will increase its presence in Iowa, with plans to build a 640,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Davenport, creating more than 1,000 permanent jobs, city of Davenport and Quad Cities Chamber officials announced Wednesday. Read more.
4. Final Bix at 6 training run is tonight
The last Bix at 6 training run of 2021 is tonight.
The start line is at the intersection of 4th and LeClaire streets. Parking is in the Quad-City Times parking lot. Social-distancing guidelines will be followed, keeping a 3-feet distance from other participants. Unvaccinated participants are asked to wear a mask before you cross the start line and after you cross the finish line.
Register online today at bix7.com or in-person and get a free training shirt. You can warm-up at the R. Richard Bittner YMCA.
To register for the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
5. Looking for something to do this weekend? Check this out
After over 15 months of darkness, concerts return to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline at 7 p.m. Friday. It's Time To Rock! will feature a powerhouse line-up of legendary arena rock bands including Dokken, Firehouse, Jack Russell's Great White and special guest Brandon Gibbs.
Ticket prices are $30, $35.50 and $45.50 with a limited number of $99 four-packs also available. Tickets are available at the TaxSlayer Center box office or by visiting www.ticketmaster.com.
6. Two wanted men captured after police pursuits through Davenport
Davenport police arrested two men wanted on outstanding warrants after both led police on high-speed chases around the city, police said in a news release issued late Wednesday.
The first pursuit occurred at 7:51 p.m. when officers saw Cameron Cortez Howard, 33, operating a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu in the area of 2900 E. 32nd St.
When officers tried to stop the vehicle Howard refused to stop and fled. Officers pursued and were able to stop Howard’s vehicle using a Pursuit Intervention Technique (P.I.T). His vehicle struck a home at 1451 E. 33rd St., causing minor damage.
Howard was wanted on warrants of second-degree burglary, failure to appear on a charge of first-degree harassment and violating his parole.
In Wednesday's second pursuit, Kanie Kani Bragg, 25, was taken into custody after leading police on a chase through city streets to the 700 block of Gaines Street where a Davenport Police officer and a Scott County Sheriff's deputy used a P.I.T. maneuver to stop his vehicle.
Police spotted Bragg in the parking lot of the La Quinta Inn, 3330 E. Kimberly Road. Bragg was driving a white Toyota Rav4.
When officers tried to take Bragg into custody he fled. Read more.
