Rick's Six: 2 wanted men captured after police pursuits, final Bix at Six tonight, and plenty of action from the JDC

A good Thursday to all. You're waking up to milder temps and a sweet forecast for watching the John Deere Classic or taking that final Bix at Six Run.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly sunny with a high near 75

Today will start off cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

Friday showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday night will see showers with possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

• Scott County reports 118th Avenue is closed between U.S. 61 and 134th Street to thru traffic for a road construction project. The road may be closed for up to 45 days.

