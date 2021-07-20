Rick's Six: 3 Q-C nursing homes fined, new pace car driver for Bix race, and Theo's closing its doors

4. Q-C health officials say unvaccinated account for vast majority of new COVID-19 cases

The latest COVID-19 news from around the Quad-Cities remained encouraging Monday — but came with a few warnings.

The good news released Monday started with public health departments from Iowa and Illinois reporting just 28 new COVID-19 infections since Monday, July 12 - 28 in Rock Island County and none in Scott County.

The seven-day test positivity rate in Scott and Rock Island counties also remained low, but has climbed from below 1% to between 2% and 3% in the last week. Read more.

5. Theo's Java Club announces closing, sale of building

After 27 years, Theo’s Java Club is closing and the building is being sold.

Owner Theo Grevas said he is selling the café, 213 17th St., Rock Island, to spend more time with family and enter “semi-retirement.”