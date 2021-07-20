Rick's Six: 3 Q-C nursing homes fined, new pace car driver for Bix race, and Theo's closing its doors

A good Tuesday to all. We're looking at another day with temps in the mid-80s. Here's the breakdown from the National Weather Service.
1. Plenty of sun
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.
Wednesday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 69 degrees.
2. Q-C nursing homes fined nearly $80,000 for choking death of resident, neglect of others
Three local nursing homes have been cited by the Illinois Department of Public Health and fined a total of $79,400 related to the abuse and neglect of residents, including the choking death of a man, according to recent reports from the state.
The nursing facilities that were cited are Aspen Rehab and Healthcare in Silvis, Generations at Rock Island and Serenity of Moline. Read more.
3. Race car driver Brian Harris takes over as Bix 7 pace car driver
Brian Harris is used to driving behind the pace car, not operating it.
“I’m usually on the other side, driving the race car,” Harris said with a laugh.
The race car driver and trucker will need to watch his speed rather than rev it up when he drives the pace car at Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7.
While he doesn't run the Bix anymore, the family tradition has continued with his daughters, who also volunteer. He said they're just as excited about him driving the pace car as he is.
“It’s been a big part of our summers for many, many years,” Harris said. Read more.
4. Q-C health officials say unvaccinated account for vast majority of new COVID-19 cases
The latest COVID-19 news from around the Quad-Cities remained encouraging Monday — but came with a few warnings.
The good news released Monday started with public health departments from Iowa and Illinois reporting just 28 new COVID-19 infections since Monday, July 12 - 28 in Rock Island County and none in Scott County.
The seven-day test positivity rate in Scott and Rock Island counties also remained low, but has climbed from below 1% to between 2% and 3% in the last week. Read more.
5. Theo's Java Club announces closing, sale of building
After 27 years, Theo’s Java Club is closing and the building is being sold.
Owner Theo Grevas said he is selling the café, 213 17th St., Rock Island, to spend more time with family and enter “semi-retirement.”
“I've got some other ideas but I think it's not in the food industry,” Grevas said. “I've got other plans with family and that'll take priority.”
Grevas is selling the building for a “fair price” via the café’s social media platforms. A post will be published on July 20 encouraging interested customers to contact Grevas through direct message. Read more.
6. Prep softball, baseball
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
