Rick's Six: 3 wounded in 5 shooting incidents in Davenport, Rock Island home roars back to life, and a taste of summer

A good Monday to all. Warmer temps and more humid conditions will prevail today in the Quad-Cities. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. A taste of summer
Today there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees.
Tonight there is a 30% chance of showers after 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.
On Tuesday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 81 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night showers and thunderstorms are likely before 4 a.m. then a chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
2. I-80 pavement patching in Geneseo begins today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting, pavement patching in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 at the Illinois 82 interchange (exit 19) in Geneseo will begin at 7 a.m. today.
One eastbound lane of traffic will be maintained throughout the project, which is expected to be completed by Wednesday.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
• Also, River Drive in Davenport is reduced to one westbound lane for a sanitary sewer installation through Wednesday.
3. Rock Island couple brings house in the Broadway district back to life
For years it was the salmon-colored, fading-to-pink house with the unusual blue porch pillars. That’s changed.
Today the home in Rock Island’s Broadway Historic District near 7th Avenue and 20th Street sports a new look in sage green, antique gold and brown, and the still unusual pillars are sand-colored.
The fresh paint job is one of several projects undertaken by Bryan and Stephanie Schmid, two Augustana College graduates who bought the house in January of 2014 as their first home following their marriage in 2013. They love historic homes and wanted space for a family — they now have a young daughter with another baby on the way — as well as for gatherings of friends and relatives.
The home was built around 1867 for Dr. William Magill, a dentist, who lived there for 42 years. Over time it was converted into three apartments and became rundown. By the 1990s, it was vacant and boarded up. The nonprofit Rock Island Economic Growth Corp. took the home on as a restoration project, returning it to single-family configuration, making structural repairs and installing new mechanical systems. The organization also had the home designated as a city landmark because of its cube Italianate architectural style, including the original and unusual porch details. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• The week in COVID: Davenport students describe fear, polarization in wake of Gov. Reynolds' masking law
5. 5 shooting incidents, 3 wounded in less than 12 hours in Davenport
A woman suffered serious gunshot wounds in one of at least four shooting incidents early Sunday, Davenport police said.
Along with a shooting at 5 p.m. Saturday, there were at least five shootings in the city — with three people wounded — in less than 12 hours.
The shooting in which the woman was seriously wounded occurred at 12:12 a.m. at 7202 Hillandale Road. Police on Sunday did not have a condition on the woman.
At 12:28 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at 2828 Brady St. near Stadium Club sports bar. Officers located spent shell casings.
At 2:44 a.m., officers were sent to 220 S. Marquette St. for a shots fired call and located spent shell casings and a vehicle that was struck by gunfire.
At 3:35 a.m., officers located shell casings in the area of 1226 College Avenue after responding to a shots fired call in that area.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, two people were wounded by gunfire at the intersection of Iowa and East Locust streets. Both of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Read more.
