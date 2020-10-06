 Skip to main content
Rick's Six: 3-year-old rescued from house fire, Bettendorf schools stick with hybrid model, and Taxslayer Center is surviving the pandemic
Rick's Six: 3-year-old rescued from house fire, Bettendorf schools stick with hybrid model, and Taxslayer Center is surviving the pandemic

A good Tuesday to all. It's going to be a gorgeous day complete with mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny and mild

Today will be sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 54 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 48 degrees.

2. Taxslayer Center is surviving the pandemic

100220-qc-nws-taxslayer-030

The TaxSlayer Center went into COVID with an $8 million reserve and it is spending $2 million of it, taking advantage of building closure to update everything, carpets, suites, wallpaper, etc.

A healthy savings account is keeping the TaxSlayer Center in the black and sparing Moline taxpayers from having to pitch in.

While many live music and performance venues in the United States are suffering financially from pandemic-induced restrictions and cancellations, the TaxSlayer Center is faring much better, having headed into the COVID-19 closures with $8 million in reserves. In fact, civic-center leadership is using the building's down time to invest $2 million in renovations.

If not for the robust financial picture, Moline taxplayers would have been on the hook to set the books right. The city is obligated to fund any operating deficits at the arena. Read more.

Taxslayer Center is surviving the pandemic

