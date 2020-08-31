Rick's Six: A chance of rain, 1 dead, 5 wounded in Rock Island shooting, and Davenport home featured in New York Times

A good Monday to all. While the Quad-Cities continues to experience near-drought conditions, today will bring a chance of showers to the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A chance of rain today
Today there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees.
Tonight there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday brings a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 77 degrees.
For Tuesday night there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 1a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Related reading
Meteorologist: Near-drought conditions will continue for the Quad-City area
2. Road work update for Davenport
• Reconstruction work on W. 13th Street between Waverly and Stark avenues is slated to begin today. The road will be open to one eastbound lane of traffic during construction. Work will start in the westbound lane of the road and flip to the eastbound lane when work in the westbound lane is complete. Work is estimated to be complete by the end of November, pending weather and subsurface conditions.
• Work on Division Street between 5th and 9th streets is progressing. The contractor will begin paving this week. Once paving is complete, travel restrictions will change as work flips to the remaining open lane.
3. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Many Quad-City seniors have been isolated for months by the pandemic. CASI advocates are here to help
• The number of deaths in Iowa in May jumped 18% over last year. Experts say that shows the severity of COVID-19.
4. 1 dead, 5 wounded in Rock Island shooting
One person died and five others were wounded during a shooting in the District of Rock Island early Saturday, Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen said during a news conference Saturday afternoon at the Rock Island Police Station.
The shooting prompted Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms to impose a curfew for the downtown area from midnight to 6 a.m. Sunday.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson imposed a similar curfew for Davenport’s downtown and the Village of East Davenport that ran from midnight to 5 a.m. Sunday to prevent people from leaving Rock Island and winding up in the bars in Davenport.
Davenport also had a shooting incident at 3:11 a.m. Saturday in which a woman was critically injured. VenHuizen said that the shootings in Rock Island were not related to the shooting in Davenport. Read more.
Related reading
5. Davenport home featured in today's New York Times
A regular feature in the Real Estate section of the Sunday New York Times is a piece called "What You Get," comparing what kinds of homes one can buy for a certain amount of money in different parts of the country. The amount changes weekly.
In today's NY Times, the feature compares three homes in the mid to high $700,000s in Bristol, Rhode Island; Alexandria, Virginia; and Davenport, Iowa.
Yes, the Midwest comparison is a 1906 Tudor-style home on Mississippi Avenue, just up from East River Drive and the Mississippi River. Read more.
6. Trending headlines
Today's top videos
• News conference about Rock Island shooting
• Semi truck fire on I-80
Today's photo gallery: Semi truck fire
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.