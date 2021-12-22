Rick's Six: A chilly start, Rock Island settles lawsuit in police pursuit, and East Moline OKs forest preserve

A good Wednesday to all. We're waking up to a chilly start to the day. But come Friday, the Quad-Cities should be basking in temps in the 50s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high near 34 degrees
Today will be sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 30 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 34 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.
Christmas Day is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.
Sunday brings a 30% chance of rain after noon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. There's a 30% chance of rain before midnight.
2. Rock Island City Council settles lawsuit for $315,000
The Rock Island City Council has approved a $315,000 settlement in a suit against the city and three police officers involved in a crash reportedly caused by a police pursuit.
The lawsuit was filed in December 2019 by Beverly Mcaninch, who was injured on Jan. 1, 2019, when she was hit by another car while driving at 30th Street and 7th Avenue in Rock Island. Mcaninch suffered multiple fractures of her ribs and vertebral column and other soft tissue injures, according to the lawsuit.
The suit claims the car that hit Mcaninch was fleeing from police, that the officers involved had initiated the chase without permission from their supervisors and that they had not activated their lights or sirens. Read more.
3. Council OKs forest preserve in East Moline
The Rock Island County Forest Preserve got a green light, with a 5-2 vote, from the East Moline City Council this week, to purchase land for a new forest preserve in East Moline.
Mayor Reggie Freeman, who opposes the deal, said he would consider vetoing it, which would need five votes by the council to override.
The Rock Island County Forest Preserve District asked for the city’s approval to create a preservation within East Moline’s borders on undeveloped land. Freeman, and an economic development advocate have said they oppose the purchase, which is contingent on city council giving the OK, because it would mean giving up the land for any future development. Read more.
4. About Town: Get Emo, see holiday lights, and compete in trivia for a good cause
The Quad-City Botanical Center's 5th annual Winter Nights Winter Lights exhibit powered by MidAmerican Energy Company is now open from 5-9 p.m. seven days a week through Jan. 2. It's just one of the things to do this week in the Quad-Cities.
The outdoor gardens are in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, showcasing the largest light display yet. Explore the Sun Garden, Children's Garden, lawns, pond and pocket gardens of the outdoor light exhibit during the largest fundraiser of the year. Check out all the entertainment options in the Quad-Cities in "About Town."
5. Alleged Bigfoot sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year
You’ve probably seen the famous footage of Bigfoot — that grainy film from 1967 showing an apelike creature ambling through the California woods, casting a brief, leisurely glance at the camera before disappearing off screen.
What an Illinois man saw last month was rather different.
The creature he says he spotted outside the small town of Chandlerville, northwest of Springfield, was fast, athletic and massive, covering a two-lane road in two quick strides. It had incredibly long limbs and was covered in shiny black hair, the man said, and was gone almost before he could register what was happening.
“It jumped into the darkness and I was kind of freaked out about it,” said the man, a 59-year-old engineer who lives near Peoria. “I said to myself out loud, ‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’” Read more.
