Rick's Six: A look at the new I-74 span, Lancers head to the Dome, and things to do this weekend
Rick's Six: A look at the new I-74 span, Lancers head to the Dome, and things to do this weekend

A good Thursday to all. Today's forecast features clouds, cooler temps and wind. Need I say more?

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Clouds with a chance of rain

NWS: Summary

Today we will see increasing clouds with a high near 53 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight there is a 30% chance of rain between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Skies will be cloudy during the early evening then gradual clearing with a low around 26 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will become northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 41 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will become southwest in the afternoon.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees.

2. Lancers plan to savor UNI-Dome experience

110620-qc-spt-west del-ns foot-15.JPG

North Scott players celebrate after winning last week's state quarterfinal against West Delaware. The Lancers play top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday night at 7:30.

Kevin Tippet has sat in the UNI-Dome bleachers plenty of times over the past decade watching Iowa high school football playoff games.

He often would ask himself what his program was lacking or needed to do differently to reach that point. He also imagined what it would be like to coach on that stage.

After three consecutive years of falling one win short of that destination, Tippet no longer has to visualize it. He gets to live it.

For the first time in program history, Tippet will lead North Scott High School's football team onto the turf at the UNI-Dome for a Class 3A state semifinal against top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Read more.

3. Kipper's mental, physical toughness on display for Spartans

111120-qc-spt-iowa pacesetter-02.JPG

Pleasant Valley High School fullback Caden Kipper is this week's Iowa Pacesetter. The senior eclipsed 2,000 career rushing yards and had three touchdowns in last week's Class 4A state quarterfinal win over Iowa City West.

The B-back, often referred to as a “fullback,” is the heart and soul of the Pleasant Valley High School football team’s triple option offense. Speed, toughness and durability are all required to succeed.

Even if Caden Kipper doesn’t end up with the ball, he realizes there is a high probability he is going to get tackled on each snap.

“It is a very tough position, physically and mentally,” Kipper said. “You really don’t know when you’re getting the ball. If someone hits you, someone hits you. You’ve got to get back up and keep going.”

Kipper, this week’s Iowa Pacesetter, has played the position about as well as any player to come through coach Rusty VanWetzinga’s program.

The 6-foot, 200-pound senior has accumulated 2,013 rushing yards in 21 career games heading into Friday afternoon’s Iowa Class 4A state semifinal against top-ranked Southeast Polk at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Read more.

4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

coronavirus logo

• COVID-19 surge continues: 619 new cases in Q-C, virus claims 2 in Scott County

• Mike Halpin recovering from COVID-19; other Rock Island County offices impacted

• Iowa posts fifth day of more than 4,000 new virus cases

• TBK Bank Sports Complex cancels Turkey Burn community workout

• Illinois records highest COVID-19 death count since May; IDPH reports 12,657 new cases; 145 deaths in a single day

5. About town: Five events to do this weekend

About Town: Just For Fun

Check out these neat things to do to this weekend in the Quad-Cities. Read more.

6. Trending stories

Today's top videos: Sneak Peek of new I-74 bridge

Watch now: Sneak peek at new I-74 bridge

Veterans Day in the Quad-Cities

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Half of New I-74 Bridge Ready to Open

111220-qc-nws-bridge-01.JPG
111220-qc-nws-bridge-02.JPG
111220-qc-nws-bridge-03.JPG
111220-qc-nws-bridge-04.JPG
111220-qc-nws-bridge-05.JPG

Veterans Day in the Quad-Cities

111220-qc-nws-vets-171
111220-qc-nws-vets-171
111220-qc-nws-vets-107
111220-qc-nws-vets-107
111220-qc-nws-vets-093
111220-qc-nws-vets-093
111220-qc-nws-vets-102
111220-qc-nws-vets-102
111220-qc-nws-vets-169
111220-qc-nws-vets-169

Photos: Veterans Day Ceremony in Bettendorf

111220-qc-nws-vets-156
111220-qc-nws-vets-166
111220-qc-nws-vets-154
111220-qc-nws-vets-163
111220-qc-nws-vets-146

