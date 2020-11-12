Rick's Six: A look at the new I-74 span, Lancers head to the Dome, and things to do this weekend

A good Thursday to all. Today's forecast features clouds, cooler temps and wind. Need I say more?
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Clouds with a chance of rain
Today we will see increasing clouds with a high near 53 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there is a 30% chance of rain between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Skies will be cloudy during the early evening then gradual clearing with a low around 26 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will become northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 41 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will become southwest in the afternoon.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees.
2. Lancers plan to savor UNI-Dome experience
Kevin Tippet has sat in the UNI-Dome bleachers plenty of times over the past decade watching Iowa high school football playoff games.
He often would ask himself what his program was lacking or needed to do differently to reach that point. He also imagined what it would be like to coach on that stage.
After three consecutive years of falling one win short of that destination, Tippet no longer has to visualize it. He gets to live it.
For the first time in program history, Tippet will lead North Scott High School's football team onto the turf at the UNI-Dome for a Class 3A state semifinal against top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Read more.
3. Kipper's mental, physical toughness on display for Spartans
The B-back, often referred to as a “fullback,” is the heart and soul of the Pleasant Valley High School football team’s triple option offense. Speed, toughness and durability are all required to succeed.
Even if Caden Kipper doesn’t end up with the ball, he realizes there is a high probability he is going to get tackled on each snap.
“It is a very tough position, physically and mentally,” Kipper said. “You really don’t know when you’re getting the ball. If someone hits you, someone hits you. You’ve got to get back up and keep going.”
Kipper, this week’s Iowa Pacesetter, has played the position about as well as any player to come through coach Rusty VanWetzinga’s program.
The 6-foot, 200-pound senior has accumulated 2,013 rushing yards in 21 career games heading into Friday afternoon’s Iowa Class 4A state semifinal against top-ranked Southeast Polk at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Read more.
Support Local Journalism
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Illinois records highest COVID-19 death count since May; IDPH reports 12,657 new cases; 145 deaths in a single day
5. About town: Five events to do this weekend
Check out these neat things to do to this weekend in the Quad-Cities. Read more.
6. Trending stories
A sneak peek at the Quad-Cities' new I-74 bridge
"Teetering on the point of no return": COVID-19 hospitalizations at Genesis have doubled, to 105 cases, in a week
Second recount ordered in close 2nd District election results
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for November 11
North Scott trio signs with Division II programs
Today's top videos: Sneak Peek of new I-74 bridge
Watch now: Sneak peek at new I-74 bridge
Veterans Day in the Quad-Cities
Today's photo galleries
Tags
- Coronavirus
- Public Safety
- Crime
- Today
- Photo
- Rick
- Video
- Court
- Rock Island
- Davenport
- Highway
- Transports
- Motor Vehicle
- Gate
- Driver
- Government Bridge
- Viaduct
- Vehicular Traffic
- County Highway
- Henry
- Department
- Closure
- Attention
- Speed Limit
- Traffic
- Lane
- Repair
- Passing Lane
- Bridge Deck
- I-88
- Deck
- Thurs
- Work
- Disruption
- Detour
- Effort
- Travel
- Rock Falls
- Project
- Bridge
- Road
- Illinois
- Building Industry
- Farmhouse
- Villa
- Quad-cities
- Veterans Day
- Story
- Peek
- I-74
- Kevin Tippet
- Sport
- Uni-dome
- Semifinal
- Caden Kipper
- High
- Scott High School
- Durability
- Wind
- Meteorology
- South Wind
- I-74 Bridge
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.