Rick's Six: A look at the new I-74 span, Lancers head to the Dome, and things to do this weekend

After three consecutive years of falling one win short of that destination, Tippet no longer has to visualize it. He gets to live it.

For the first time in program history, Tippet will lead North Scott High School's football team onto the turf at the UNI-Dome for a Class 3A state semifinal against top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Read more.

3. Kipper's mental, physical toughness on display for Spartans

The B-back, often referred to as a “fullback,” is the heart and soul of the Pleasant Valley High School football team’s triple option offense. Speed, toughness and durability are all required to succeed.

Even if Caden Kipper doesn’t end up with the ball, he realizes there is a high probability he is going to get tackled on each snap.

“It is a very tough position, physically and mentally,” Kipper said. “You really don’t know when you’re getting the ball. If someone hits you, someone hits you. You’ve got to get back up and keep going.”