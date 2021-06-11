Rick's Six: A muggy weekend, drug arrest made during investigation of woman's death in Eldridge, and need a caffeine fix?

A good Friday to all. If you have been enjoying our latest heat wave, today is for you. We're looking at our hottest day of the year along with heat-index values near 100 degrees.
According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook there is a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight with the main threats from any storms being lightning, gusty winds, and torrential downpours.
And it will remain hot and humid today with afternoon heat indices topping out in the mid 90s to near 100 degrees.
Here is the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Hottest day of the year, so far
There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees.
Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.
Saturday: There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 65 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: It will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.
Tips for beating the heat
Each year in the United States, more than 600 deaths are attributed to excessive natural heat. Many of the deaths are preventable.
Genesis Medical Center emergency physician David Dierks, D.O., offers these tips to avoid being a victim of the heat:
• Stay out of the heat when possible. The young and old are particularly vulnerable. People with other chronic conditions, for example, heart disease, mental health conditions, asthma and high blood pressure are also at higher risk for heat illnesses.
• Make certain you don’t leave small children or pets in a vehicle. Temperatures can rise quickly to fatal ranges. One tip is to put something vital to your day in the back seat with a child, including a phone, a shoe or work materials. Newer vehicles now have warnings about checking the back seats.
• Eat smaller meals, but eat more frequently.
• Check on elderly and sick friends, neighbors and relatives several times a day during a hot spell.
• Drink plenty of water, particularly when exercising or working outdoors. One guideline is 8 ounces of water for every 20 minutes of outdoor activity.
• When possible, complete outdoor work either early in the day or late in the day.
• If you go out to walk, jog or bike ride, take a phone. If get into trouble, call for help.
• Avoid alcohol and caffeine drinks. Both act as diuretics and speed up the loss of fluid.
• Make sure children take breaks from outdoor activity. Take a break from outside activity during the hottest part of the day to play games, or watch a movie together inside.
• Take care of your skin if you are outdoors. Use a sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher and wear a wide-brimmed hat. Reapply sunscreen frequently, especially if you are swimming.
• Seek shade or air conditioning if you begin to feel dizzy or nauseous.
• Seek medical treatment immediately if you are disoriented, have a high body temperature, are vomiting, or have stopped perspiring.
What to watch for
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include cool, moist, pale, or flushed skin; heavy sweating; headache; nausea or vomiting; dizziness; and exhaustion. Body temperature may be normal, or is likely to be rising.
Symptoms of heat stroke include hot, red skin; changes in consciousness; rapid, weak pulse; and rapid, shallow breathing. Body temperature can be 105 degrees F or higher. If the ill person was sweating from heavy work or exercise, skin may be wet; otherwise, it will feel dry.
2. Avenue of the Cities to close today in Moline
The city of Moline reports that westbound Avenue of the Cities from 18th Street A to 19th Street, will be closed to traffic beginning today and continuing until August.
This closure is to facilitate the installation of a new sanitary sewer. Message boards are in place notifying the traveling public of any changes in traffic. Detour signage will be in place.
Delays are expected while the work is being completed.
Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use an alternate route.
• Also beginning today, 42nd Street between State (U.S. 67) and Elm streets in Bettendorf will be closed to all thru traffic for rail crossing repairs. Access to businesses north of the rail crossing will remain via 42nd Street. Access to properties south of the rail crossing will be via 35th Street and Elm Street from the west.
Repairs are expected to be completed and the street reopened June 14.
3. Davenport schools working to help curb community gun violence
The Davenport Community School District is working to be part of the solution to a recent spate of deadly gun violence in the Quad-Cities.
There have been numerous shootings in Davenport in recent months that have led to the formation of a community task force to address the violence, at least some of which is believed related to gangs. Davenport has also asked for help from Iowa and the federal government.
The school district’s primary tools for addressing violence in the community include working to make the schools a safe place for students, giving them alternatives to gangs and intervening when a student is struggling with something or when the violence on the streets impacts the school community, Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said on Thursday. Read more.
5. Eldridge police make drug arrest during investigation of woman's death
Scott County Sheriff’s deputies and the Eldridge Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a woman that occurred in the 300 block of Davenport Street, interim Police Chief Joe Sisler said.
The investigation into the death of the woman is continuing.
As the death investigation continued Thursday, Shane Robert Bostrom, 34, was taken into custody and is facing one count each of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Bostrom also is charged with one count each of child endangerment and obstructing prosecution. Read more.
6. Need a caffeine fix? Check out these 'new' coffee shops mixing it up in the Q-C
As the weather stays sweltering and events come roaring back to the Quad-Cities, coffee shops have been opening and changing up their business in time to brave the summer crowds. Here are a few cafes that have recently opened their doors or changed things up over the past few months. Read more.
