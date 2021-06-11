Rick's Six: A muggy weekend, drug arrest made during investigation of woman's death in Eldridge, and need a caffeine fix?

A good Friday to all. If you have been enjoying our latest heat wave, today is for you. We're looking at our hottest day of the year along with heat-index values near 100 degrees.

According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook there is a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight with the main threats from any storms being lightning, gusty winds, and torrential downpours.

And it will remain hot and humid today with afternoon heat indices topping out in the mid 90s to near 100 degrees.

Here is the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Hottest day of the year, so far

There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees.

Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.

Saturday: There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 65 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.