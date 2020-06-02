Rick's Six: A quiet night and a hot day, a timeline of violence, Primary Election in Iowa, and road closures

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A good Tuesday to all. It was a rather peaceful night in the Quad-Cities. Today is shaping up to be the hottest day of the year with temps expected to top the 90s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly sunny and hot

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. There will be increasing clouds with a low around 71 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 65 degrees.

The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Sunday. The Wapsi is currently at 11 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise to 12.3 feet Saturday morning then fall below flood stage Sunday. At 12 feet, water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.