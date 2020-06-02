You are the owner of this article.
Rick's Six: A quiet night and a hot day, a timeline of violence, Primary Election in Iowa, and road closures
6/2/20

A good Tuesday to all. It was a rather peaceful night in the Quad-Cities. Today is shaping up to be the hottest day of the year with temps expected to top the 90s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly sunny and hot

NWS: Summary

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

NWS: Beat the heat
NWS: Storms

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. There will be increasing clouds with a low around 71 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 65 degrees.

The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Sunday. The Wapsi is currently at 11 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise to 12.3 feet Saturday morning then fall below flood stage Sunday. At 12 feet, water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.

2. Quiet Monday night in the Q-C follows a night of civil unrest

060220-qc-overnight-ks-003

The normally busy intersection of East 53rd St. and Elmore Avenue in Davenport was empty at 9:30 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020. Scott County issued a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., until further notice, to quell the violence that occurred Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Quiet Quad-City streets and empty sidewalks Monday night were a stark contrast to a community where, 24 hours before, streets teemed with traffic, shouting and violence and two people were killed and two others — including a police officer — were injured.

A mandatory curfew from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday left stillness in its wake where, throughout Sunday night and early Monday, streets swarmed with vehicles, where rolling, rowdy demonstrations gathered at first one location then another, and emergency responders sped throughout the Quad-Cities.

Windows of businesses had been boarded up Monday afternoon, and vehicles were parked in front of storefronts as protection. An occasional person ventured out after curfew, but most of the activity came from police, patrolling the streets. Metro bus service, serving Rock Island County, suspended service by 7 p.m. Monday. Service will resume Tuesday. Read more.

3. Timeline of turmoil: All 8 arrested in Q-C unrest, including police ambush, are local men

Police truck 3

Numerous bullet holes can be seen in the body of this unmarked Davenport Police truck. One officer was wounded in an ambush in the 1400 block of Myrtle Street early Monday, but is in good condition. 

Eight men are in custody for various offenses related a pair of shootings Sunday night and early Monday, including the ambush on an unmarked Davenport police vehicle in which an officer was wounded.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton has provided a timeline of the violent events from Sunday night into Monday during which four people were shot, two of whom have died. Read more.

4. I-80 bridge gets washing

Undated

Interstate 80 Bridge. (Times-Democrat photo)

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting today Interstate Maintenance will be performing annual spring bridge washing on the I-80 bridge over the Mississippi River.

Lane closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., Monday night thru Thursday night, for the next two weeks.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

5. 12th Avenue in Moline to be closed beginning today

Lane closure

Beginning today 12th Avenue in Moline will be closed between 19th and 18th streets to facilitate work on I-74. The road will be closed for about two weeks.

Follow the marked detour routes.

Contractors are constructing the overpass bridge, and local roads are being closed for the safety of drivers and construction crews.

Eastbound 12th Avenue Detour: Take northbound 16th Street, to 6th Avenue to southbound, to southbound 27th Street, to 12th Avenue.

Westbound 12th Avenue Detour: Take northbound 27th Street to 4th Street, to southbound 16th Street, to 12th Avenue.

6. Despite civil unrest, Scott County voters will be safe at polls, officials say

i voted stickers

"I Voted" stickers.

Voters are being assured of their safety at polls Tuesday in Scott County as plans for the June 2 primary election move forward, after a night of violence that left two people dead and one police officer injured in Davenport.

Auditor Roxanna Moritz said Monday she had received several messages from concerned citizens that civil unrest might delay voting.

"I have contacted the various law enforcement agencies in Scott County to inform them that by law we are required to hold the election tomorrow," Moritz said in a release. "Law enforcement officials assure me they will take extra precautions to ensure the safety of the public and our precinct officials during the election."

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., closing right as a county-issued curfew goes into effect across Scott County. Residents will be required to stay in their homes from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice. Moritz said if voters still were in line at 9 p.m, polls would remain open until they had voted. Read more.

BONUS SIX: Coronavirus headlines

coronavirus logo

• Iowa COVID-19 data trending down

6. Trending headlines

Today's photo galleries: Salute to Sports finalists

