Rick's Six: A soggy Quad-Cities, major road work coming up on Marquette Street, and a settlement in mistaken rest stop suspect

A good, but soggy Wednesday to all. There is a light at the end of the tunnel — warmer and drier weather is coming — later this week. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Chance of rain continues throughout day and night
Today there is a chance of showers with thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 74 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into the night and overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m, a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday night: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
2. Marquette Street to get a major reconstruction this summer
Now that work has finished to completely reconstruct Division Street from approximately 5th to 9th streets, city officials are turning their attention to improvements to another major thoroughfare this summer.
Davenport aldermen will meet Wednesday to review a $1.6 million construction contract with CDMI Concrete Contractors of Port Byron, Ill., to reconstruct Marquette Street between West 5th and 12th streets.
West 12th Street from Marquette to west of Myrtle Street will be replaced as well. Read more.
3. College student, Quad-City police reach settlement in rest-area takedown
A collegiate swimmer who was mistaken for a suspect by local police has settled a lawsuit in the case, but the terms of the agreement are not being immediately disclosed.
The ACLU of Illinois filed suit early last year on behalf of Jaylan Butler, a then-19-year-old member of the Eastern Illinois University swim team. He was mistaken for a shooting suspect when he stepped off the college's bus at an Interstate 80 rest area near East Moline in February of 2019.
“We filed this case after our client Jaylan — an innocent college student returning from a swim meet on his team’s bus — was taken to the ground and had a gun held to his head by police officers," according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Illinois ACLU. "After reaching a settlement with two of the officers who directly interacted with Jaylan on that fateful evening, Jaylan has filed a stipulation to dismiss the remaining claims."
The latest development has not yet been filed in the federal court's online records system, but attorneys for Butler said they settled with former Hampton police officer Ethan Bush and East Moline police officer Travis Staes. They declined to disclose the terms of the settlement. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Hayden: Vaccine approval for children 12 and older brings relief to many Quad-City families, including mine
• When COVID-19 hit, study abroad students scrambled to get home. Will those programs resume this year?
5. Rock Island police respond to Tuesday shooting
A gunshot victim went to Unity Point Trinity Hospital for treatment Tuesday morning, shortly after Rock Island police responded to a shots fired call.
The victim's injury is not considered life threatening, police said.
The report came around 9:30 a.m., in the area of 14th Street and 8th Avenue.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department, or Crimestoppers.
