Rick's Six: A soggy Quad-Cities, major road work coming up on Marquette Street, and a settlement in mistaken rest stop suspect

A good, but soggy Wednesday to all. There is a light at the end of the tunnel — warmer and drier weather is coming — later this week. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Chance of rain continues throughout day and night

Today there is a chance of showers with thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 74 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into the night and overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m, a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday night: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.