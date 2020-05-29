Rick's Six: A sunny weekend, Isabel Bloom to close Moline, LeClaire stores, and JDC canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

5/29/20

A good Friday to all. You might say this weekend's forecast is coming from a slot machine — three images of the sun. Jackpot!

Here's your jackpot of a forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Sunny, mild and rain-free weekend

Today will be sunny with a high near 70 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 72 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.

Meanwhile, a Flood Watch continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt affecting Clinton and Scott counties. Currently the Wapsi is at 8.8 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday and continue rising to 11.4 feet Wednesday.

This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination with observed rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage

As for the Rock River in Moline, a Flood Warning continues until tonight when the Rock is expected to fall below flood stage of 12 feet.