Rick's Six: A sunny weekend, Isabel Bloom to close Moline, LeClaire stores, and JDC canceled

A good Friday to all. You might say this weekend's forecast is coming from a slot machine — three images of the sun. Jackpot!
Here's your jackpot of a forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny, mild and rain-free weekend
Today will be sunny with a high near 70 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 72 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.
Meanwhile, a Flood Watch continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt affecting Clinton and Scott counties. Currently the Wapsi is at 8.8 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday and continue rising to 11.4 feet Wednesday.
This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination with observed rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage
As for the Rock River in Moline, a Flood Warning continues until tonight when the Rock is expected to fall below flood stage of 12 feet.
2. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
3. Isabel Bloom closes Moline, LeClaire stores
Isabel Bloom has notified customers through an email that it will close its Moline and LeClaire locations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many challenges and hardships for small businesses," the email, which was issued Thursday afternoon to customers, states. "All of our stores have been closed since March 18. We have had to make some tough business decisions, with one of those being the decision not to reopen our Moline store or our shop in LeClaire."
The Davenport location at 736 Federal St. will remain open. Read more.
4. Woman wanted in connection with Davenport robbery apprehended
Authorities have apprehended one of two people wanted in connection with the December robbery of a Davenport woman who was seriously injured after she fell off the suspects’ moving car while trying to get her possessions back.
Lindsey Nicole Berhenke, 27, was booked into the Scott County Jail on Thursday. She is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law and carries a mandatory 25-year prison sentence, 70%, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted. Read more.
5. Photojournalist's work now on exhibit at the Figge
When former Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times photojournalist Andy Abeyta covered the 2019 QC Pridefest downtown Davenport, his goal was to make compelling images for the newspapers and their websites while offering important, fair representation and inclusion in those venues for the area’s LGBTQ community.
He never imagined the photos would end up in an exhibition at the Figge Art Museum.
Now through August 2, 11 of Abeyta’s colorful, powerful images can be found in "QC Pride Photographs by Andy Abeyta" in the Figge’s second-floor Lewis Gallery (when the museum in Davenport reopens to the public on June 9), and online in the museum's very first virtual exhibition at figgeartmuseum.org. Read more.
6. JDC's golden celebration will wait a year
It has been a tough year for businesses not only in the Quad-Cities, but nationwide as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The John Deere Classic was not immune.
As a result, the 50th anniversary of the PGA Tour event here will have to wait a year.
Tournament and PGA Tour officials announced Thursday afternoon that the 2020 Quad-Cities tour stop was canceled. The $6.2 million event was scheduled for July 6-12 at TPC Deere Run. Read more.