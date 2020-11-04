Rick's Six: A winning forecast, man charged with sex abuse, and Assumption, Wilton girls advance at state

A good Wednesday to all. While we are still waiting for the votes to be counted to determine who will be our next president, we can declare Davenport Assumption and Wilton winners at the state volleyball tournament. And today's forecast? It's a winner, too. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service

1. Sunny and warm

Today will be sunny with a high near 72 degrees and a low around 50 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.

2. Bettendorf begins intersection planning

Anyone who's driven in the area of the new TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf knows how commercial development has exploded in that area and how the roads have yet to catch up.

But it's coming.