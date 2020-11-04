Rick's Six: A winning forecast, man charged with sex abuse, and Assumption, Wilton girls advance at state

A good Wednesday to all. While we are still waiting for the votes to be counted to determine who will be our next president, we can declare Davenport Assumption and Wilton winners at the state volleyball tournament. And today's forecast? It's a winner, too. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service
1. Sunny and warm
Today will be sunny with a high near 72 degrees and a low around 50 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.
2. Bettendorf begins intersection planning
Anyone who's driven in the area of the new TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf knows how commercial development has exploded in that area and how the roads have yet to catch up.
But it's coming.
The Bettendorf City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 3, approved the hiring of a Cedar Rapids-based consultant for about $1 million to work with staff over the next year to develop plans to construct a full-blown intersection with turn lanes at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road. Read more.
• I-88 bridge deck repairs set for today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports an overnight lane closure will be installed in Whiteside County.
The lane closure will be on Interstate 88 over the Hennepin Canal at the Illinois 40 interchange, just south of Rock Falls, in the eastbound right lane near Rock Falls will begin 9 a.m. today and conclude Thursday.
IDOT workers will be performing bridge deck repairs. Please slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.
3. Man charged with sex abuse after threatening to rape woman
A Taylor Ridge, Illinois, man with a criminal history in Rock Island County and who was recently sentenced to a term on probation for a battery conviction is now facing a sex abuse charge in Scott County.
Lloyd Brandon Morrison, 25, is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. Read more.
4. More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Elections Board warns that races could be undecided for days; Mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 will be accepted if they arrive by Nov. 17
• Pritzker pressures local officials to enforce mitigation orders; Governor also encourages those who qualify to sign up for ACA health coverage
5. Assumption ends 'the curse,' advances to 3A semifinals
Bre Scherler checked her phone immediately after Tuesday morning’s state quarterfinal volleyball match and had a succinct text message from former player Kylie Welch.
“The curse is broken,” Welch wrote.
After heartbreak the past two seasons and three times in the last four years, Class 3A fourth-ranked Davenport Assumption marched into the semifinals with a 25-20, 17-25, 25-18, 25-22 triumph over fifth-ranked Unity Christian at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
It was the first time Assumption advanced past the first round of the state tournament in Scherler’s seven years directing the program. Welch, now playing at Des Moines Area Community College, was a starter the past two seasons on teams that dropped five-setters to Osage and Union Community. Read more.
