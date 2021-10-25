Rick's Six: Alleman alumni worried about enrollment declines, Rock Island man dies from stray bullet in shooting, and what's going up?

A good Monday to all. Morning showers will give way to mostly sunny skies. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Showers ending
Today showers are likely before 7 a.m. Clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies with a high near 52 degrees. It will be breezy with a north wind 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 36 degrees.
Look for areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise it will be sunny with a high near 57 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.
2. What's going up?
Here's a look at 11 projects recently finished or underway in the Quad-Cities. Read more.
3. Atomic Coffee Bar is opening in Rock Island
Before Atomic Coffee Bar owner and operator Peter Schillaci committed to opening a new shop in Rock Island, he asked Davenport for permission to build a drive-thru location on West Locust Street, near West High School. Read more.
4. Darien Ramsdale, the man paralyzed in shooting in District of Rock Island in 2020, dies
Darien Ramsdale, the 23-year-old man who was paralyzed after being hit by a stray bullet in the District of Rock Island on the morning of Aug. 29, 2020, died Saturday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said.
Dewaun Anthony Berry, 43, of Rock Island, already is charged with murder in connection with the early-morning shootings that killed 43-year-old Jesse Brand Jr. In addition to Ramsdale, four other people were wounded in the shootings. Read more.
5. Alleman alumni express worry as enrollment declines, questions go unanswered
The whispered concerns about Alleman High School are getting louder.
For many months, alumi of the Rock Island Catholic school have dared not publicly question the leadership at their beloved alma mater. Though deeply concerned about plummeting enrollment, staff departures and their combined impact, most said they simply did not wish to cast Alleman in a negative light.
But those who have quietly questioned what appears to be a crisis at Alleman now are speaking up. They also are holding out on something crucial to the school — their donations. Read more.
